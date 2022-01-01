Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Silvia's Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

2530 North 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19133

Order Again

Bocadillo

Arepa Bocadillo

$1.00

Galleta de guayaba

$1.00

Mantecado

$1.25

Muffin de chocolate

$1.50

Pan relleno de jamon y queso

$2.00

Gelatina

$1.50

Doritos

$0.50

Postre

Basito de Big Bird

$3.00

Basito de Cookie Monster

$3.00

Cannoli

$2.50

Cheesecake slice

$4.00

Doughnut de azucar

$0.75

Doughnut de chocolate

$1.25

Doughnut glaciada

$1.25

Flan

$2.50

Paleta de supiro

$4.00

Bizcocho slice

$2.50

Pudin de pan 2x1

$0.50

Pudin de pan slice

$1.50

Quesito

$0.75

Quesito y guayaba

$1.75

Supirito

$1.00

Supiro

$2.00

Supiro short cake

$2.50

Tornillo

$1.75

Tres leches

$3.00

Turnover guayaba

$1.75

Turnover pina

$1.75

Twist de canela

$0.50

Dulce de leche

$2.50

Cupcake en Vaso

$2.50

Conconete

$2.50

Pedaso De Bizcocho

$1.50

Dulce De Coco

$2.50

Antojos

Carne Pastelito

$1.50

Queso Pastelito

$1.50

Jamon y Queso Pastelito

$2.00

Pollo Pastelito

$1.50

Soruyo

$1.50

Yaniqueque

$1.50

Yuka frita

$1.50

Bola de papa

$1.50

Hotdog con queso

$1.50

Tostada

Queso Tostada

$2.50

Mantequilla Tostada

$1.50

Sandwich

Bacon, Lechuga y Tomate Sandwich

$3.50

Jamon, Queso y Huevo Sandwich

$4.00

Jamon, queso y Bacon Sandwich

$4.00

Queso y Huevo Sandwich

$3.50

Queso y Salami Sandwich

$3.50

Jamon, Queso, Huevo y Bacon

$5.00

Jamon, Queso, Huevo, Bacon, Lechuga y Tomate

$5.50

Jamón y queso

$3.50

Bevidas

Agua de horchata

$3.50

Avena - Small

$1.25

Avena - Large

$2.25

Cafe - Small

$1.00

Cafe - Large

$2.00

Habichuela con Dulce - Small

Habichuela con Dulce - Large

$10.00

Habichuela con dulce estilo Dominicano

Mabi Taino Cacheo

$2.00

Batido

Banana Batido

$4.50

Duranzo Batido

$4.50

Fresa Batido

$4.50

Lechoza Batido

$4.50

Mango Batido

$4.50

Morir Sonando Batido

$4.50

Zapote Batido

$4.50

Soda

Everfresh Cranberry 16fl Oz

$2.00

pepsi 20 oz btl

$2.00

sunkist 12 oz

$1.00

Coke 12oz can

$1.00

Giner Ale 12 Fl Oz

$1.00

Pepsi 12fl Oz

$1.00

Brisk Iced Tea 12fl Oz

$1.00

Kola Champagne 12fl Oz

$1.00

Coco Rico 12fl Oz

$1.00

Mtn Dew 12fl Oz

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Monster Energy

$3.00

Redbull Energy 8.4oz

$2.50

Deer Park 20fl Oz

$1.00

Country Club Frambuesa 12fl Oz

$2.50

Coke 20fl Bottle

$2.00

Everfresh Apple Juice 16fl Oz

$2.00

Everfresh Orange Juice 16fl Oz

$2.00

Pepsi 2L

$3.50

Coke 2L

$3.50

Kola Champagene 2L

$3.50

Coco Rico 2L

$3.50

Rica Naranja 8fl Oz

$3.50

Rica Naranja 17fl Oz

$2.00

Rica Passion Fruit 11.2fl Oz

$1.50

Rica Punch 11.2fl Oz

$1.50

Rica Naranja 11.2fl Oz

$1.50

Sprite 12oz

$1.00

Bizcocho a la Orden

Bizcoho de pasa

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dominican Bakery offering a variety of product for the entire community! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2530 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133

Directions

Gallery
Silvia's Bakery image
Silvia's Bakery image
Silvia's Bakery image

