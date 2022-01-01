Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Similan Thai Restaurant 141 Lomas Santa Fe Dr

4,930 Reviews

$$

141 Lomas Santa Fe Dr

Solana Beach, CA 92075

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Panang Curry

Starter

Chicken Satay

$11.95

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

Crispy Spring Roll

$9.95

Crispy Tofu

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Gyoza

$10.95

Mieng Kham

$13.95

Money Bags

$11.95

Similan Platter

$18.95

Steamed Mussel

$15.95

Thai Fresh Roll Tofu

$11.95

Garden

Chicken Satay Salad

$16.95

Grilled Tofu Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Larb (LARGE)

$14.95

Larb (SMALL)

$9.95

Nuer Namtok

$17.95

Papaya Salad

$11.95

Thai Salad (LARGE)

$11.95

Thai Salad (SMALL)

$7.95

Yum Nam Sod

$14.95

Broth

Tom Yum

Tom Kha

Tofu Soup

Poh Tak Soup

Wok

Thai Basil

Mixed Vegetable

Sauteed Eggplant

Cashew Nuts

Ginger

Spicy Bamboo

Praram

Sweet and Sour

Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$21.95

Pan-Fried rice with curry powder, shrimp, chicken, pineapple, onion, egg, scallion, cashew nuts.

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$26.95

Curry

Green Curry

Panang Curry

Yellow Curry

Noodles

Pad Thai

Khee Mao Noodle

Pad See Ew

Pad Woonsen

Specialties

Soft-shell Crab Panang Curry

$29.95

Soft-shell Crab Pad Pong Karee

$29.95

Soft-shell Crab Salad

$27.95

Black Pepper Sauce Soft-shell Crab

$29.95

Pad Thai Soft-shell Crab

$29.95

Spicy Chili Fish

$26.95

Black Pepper Duck

$27.95

Gai Yaang

$25.95

Pad Pong Karee Ta-lay

$29.95

Goong Ma Kahm

$27.95

Soy Sesame Fish

$26.95

Gang Ped Duck

$27.95

Suer Rong Hai

$26.95

Spicy Basil Seafood

$29.95

Crab Meat Pad Thai

$27.95

Green Curry Salmon

$26.95

Vegetable Delight

$23.95

Larb Mushroom

$16.95

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.95

Banana Delight

$8.95

Pai Thong

$9.95

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.95

Side

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Curry Sauce

$6.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Plum Sauce

$4.00

Cucumber Relish

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Salmon

$12.00

Cod

$12.00

Chicken Satay for Salad

$8.00

Beef Steak

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab (1)

$12.00

Crab Meat

$12.00

Scallop (1)

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Location

141 Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Directions

