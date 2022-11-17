Simmer Down Fremont

Maple Butter Twist Coffee Cake

$11.50

We’re scratch making yeast dough and filling it with a yummy brown sugar butter filling, braiding it and setting to raise in a 8 inch pan. After it’s baked to perfection we’re glazing it with a maple vanilla butter glaze. This would be perfect to tuck in the freezer to have handy for when the whole crew is home for Thanksgiving! Can be frozen!