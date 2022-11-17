Simmer Down Fremont
2712 East 23rd Ave N
Fremont, NE 68025
Popular Items
Snacks, Appetizers, Baked Goods
"That" Snack Mix
A yummy sweet snack mix drizzled with white chocolate. It comes with a warning on the label-it's addictive! Resealable bag, great for gifting!
Ranch Dressing
1 pint of our homemade creamy ranch dressing. It's great on almost everything! GF, Keto
Homemade Tortilla Chips DF
We’re making these up fresh! Grab a bag of these and some of our taco chicken from the freezer, the salsa and the queso this week and you’ve got sheet pan nachos in no time! We hope to keep these handy every week!
Buffalo Snack Mix
Pretzels, peanuts, cheetos, wheat thins, bugles all in a yummy buffalo ranch glaze. This one is not too spicy!
Comeback Crackers
Resealable bag of saltines seasoned with our proprietary seasoning blend. Savory not spicy. Great with dips!
Harvest. Hash Snack Mix
Nuts & Bolts Snack Mix
This one is one of our best selling varieties of snack mix! Cheetos, pretzels, cheez-it, bugles, peanuts and oat squares (I refer to this one as the money bite). This has the sweet bite, but its salty and garlicky and cheesy. No wonder we can’t keep it in stock!
Canned Items
Farm House Pickles 32 oz
Traditional dill pickle with a bit of heat at the end!
Granny’s Hot Sweet Pickles 24oz
Hot and sweet spears, perfect addition to any charcuterie board!
Dill Pickle Slims 16oz
Perfect to finish off a quick sandwich or make the best burger ever!
Dilled Pickles 32oz
This is the classic version of a big ole dill pickle!
What’cha Dill Pickles 24 oz
Traditional spears that taste just like home canned pickles!
Coin Cut Whatcha Dill Pickles 16oz
Our best selling pickle is now available in a coin cut. Perfect for your snacking board!
Hoot & Holler Spicy Pickles 24oz
Spicy and zingy, this awesome pickle will leave you craving more!
Papa Dill Pickle Spears 24oz
A little heat, a little sour, a lot yummy!
Big as Texas Pickle 24oz
These ones are big spears with big flavor! Great on your bloody mary bar set up!
Bread & Butter Slims 16 oz
Thinly sliced, perfect for snacking or a great addition to your sandwich!
Jalapeno Stuffed Olives
Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olives 16 oz
Love em or hate em, but just be sure to bring them to your next gathering!
Garlic Stuffed Olives 16oz
Keep the vampires away from your martini with these yummy olives!
Peach Jalapeno Preserves 8 oz
Treat this one like peach salsa or red pepper jelly and use it to kick up whatever you’re enjoying!
Strawberry Jalapeno Preserves 8oz
a little sweet and a little spicy, perfect with a bit of boursin!
Apricot Preserves 16 oz
Made with real apricots, it will taste like nostalgia!
Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves 16 oz
This treat isn’t just reserved for late spring anymore! Great on toast or try it mixed with the candied jalapeños for a bit of kick!
Mayhaw Jelly 16oz
This is a southern delicacy! If you like tart and sweet be sure to give this one a try!
F-R-O-G Jam 16 oz
This is my all time favorite jam! I never ever make a snack board or charcuterie tray without it. Fig, Raspberry, Orange Peel and Ginger make this unique jam a HUGE hit, you won’t be sad you were brave enough to try it!
Cherry Butter 16oz
Sweet and tart and smooth and tasty. The men in my life like this fruit butter the best! It’s fantastic with pork loin or mix it in your bbq sauce!
Peach Butter 16 oz
Smoother and more complex than peach jam, this is great on your morning toast or on a grilled chicken breast!
Pumpkin Butter 16 oz
Pumpkin season isn’t just in October, enjoy your favorite flavor year round with this yummy fruit butter!
Jalapeno Honey Mustard 16oz
Zippy, tangy and a little sweet. A great addition to a sammich, a marinade, a vinaigrette or grazing board!
Apple Butter
Apple Pie Syrup 12 oz
Try this one warmed up on a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Peach Syrup 12 oz
This one would be amazing on a stack of pancakes with a few raspberries on top!
Blueberry Syrup
Blackberry Syrup 12oz
Unique enough to be special, familiar enough to enjoy. Great on Belgian waffles or buttermilk pancakes.
Strawberry Syrup 12oz
Perfect for your pancakes, french toast and waffles!
Pecan Pie Syrup 12 oz
Kick up breakfast a notch with this tasty syrup that has real pecans right in the bottle. Pairs perfectly with our pumpkin butter on waffles!
Blueberry Preserves 16oz
Made from fresh blueberries this would be delish on a bagel with a bit of cream cheese!
Blackberry Preserves 16oz
Try this one warmed up over a grilled chicken breast stuffed with goat cheese. you won't be sad!
Pickled Green Beans 16oz
Unique and tasty! Try these on your next grazing board!
Pickled Baby Beets 16 oz
Whole tender baby beets in a ruby red sweet and tangy brine.
German Sauerkraut 16oz
Sour and tangy with a bit of caraway!
Pickled Asparagus Spears 16oz
Try these on your charcuterie board or in your bloody mary!
Marinated Mushrooms 16oz
Button mushrooms in a flavorful marinade. Great addition to any snack board or meat dish!
Candied Jalapeños 16 oz
Sweet and sassy, these are great on burgers, in dips or even on top of your chili!
Pickled Carrot Sticks 16 oz
Try these on your charcuterie board or in your bloody mary! Tangy and just a hint of sweet!
Peach Salsa 16 oz
Medium Heat. This one is great on it’s own or poured over a stick of cream cheese or served with a roasted pork loin. Very versatile sweet heat!
Chimichanga Salsa 16oz
this is a traditional restaurant style salsa that's mild/medium in heat!
Chile Relleno Salsa 16oz
Poblano peppers give this salsa a nice warm heat!
Pepper Patch Salsa
Tomatilla Salsa
Salsa de Manzanilla 16oz
This is a mild version of salsa that's great with chips!
Hatch Green Corn Tamale Salsa 16 oz
This one is so good, tangy and just a bit of heat with real corn kernels. Unique and memorable!
Mango Lime Salsa 16oz
Spicy, sweet and a little zippy. Perfect as a salsa or to accompany chicken.
Big Dill Pickle Salsa
Bold Chip Salsa
Top Shelf Bloody Mary Mix
Bold & Spicy Bloody Mary Mix
Green Pepper Jelly
Red Pepper Jelly
Cheese
Aged NY Cheddar Block GF, Keto
A block of Jisa’s aged NY Cheddar, great robust flavor!
Boulevard Wheat Beer Block Keto
Try this one for soup! A block of cheese infused with the flavor of a very popular NE beer!
Havarti Block GF, Keto
This creamy soft cheese is one I can’t make a charcuterie board without! If you enjoy mozzarella, try this one out!
Jalapeno Block GF, Keto
Mild white cheese with bits of jalapeño mixed in. This would be fantastic with a dollop of FROG jam!
Spinach Artichoke Cheese GF, Keto
Like your favorite dip, in a block of cheese. This would make any charcuterie board interesting!
Gouda Block GF, Keto
Gouda is such a versatile cheese. Soft and mild in flavor, it’s great on a charcuterie board or melted on your favorite burger!
California Garlic Pepper Cheese Curds GF, Keto 8 oz
New York Cheddar Curds GF, Keto 8 oz
Ranch Cheese Curds GF, Keto 8 oz
Smokin Joe's Cheese Curds GF, Keto 8 oz
Garden Herb Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Garlic Parsley Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Monterey Jack Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Tomato Basil Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Yellow Cheddar Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Meat
Pepper Jack Summer Sausage
Locally crafted Oak Barn Beef Summer Sausage. All beef summer sausage with bits of pepper jack cheese. Mild but flavorful!
Original Summer Sausage
Locally crafted Oak Barn Beef Summer Sausage. All beef summer sausage that's mildly flavored and pairs well with our Jisa cheese.
Sweet Bologna
Mains
Sliced Roast Beef (GF, DF, Keto) 3 lbs feeds 8+
Roasted eye of round cooked to medium rare, sliced thin and send with a container of au jus for you to reheat. Great for sandwiches or a show stopping main dish. Can be frozen.
Sliced Roast Beef (GF, DF, Keto) 6lbs feeds 16+
Roasted eye of round cooked to medium rare, sliced thin and send with a container of au jus for you to reheat. Great for sandwiches or a show stopping main dish. Can be frozen.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin (GF, DF, Keto) 2 whole loins feeds 6+
2 whole pork tenderloins fully cooked and ready for you to slice and reheat. Dressed with orange slices and rosemary, served with a cranberry orange dipping sauce. Can be frozen
Ham Balls- 21 balls
21 hand made ham balls served with a pint of yummy sauce. Just like granny used to make! Will come frozen, but easily cook up quick!
Sides
Serves 8- 10 Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy (GF)
Yukon gold potatoes are mashed and mixed with a btter, creamy blend and seasoned just right. Served with from scratch turkey gravy. Can be frozen.
Serves 15-20 Mashed Potatoes & Turkey Gravy (GF)
Yukon gold potatoes are mashed and mixed with a btter, creamy blend and seasoned just right. Served with from scratch turkey gravy. Can be frozen.
Medium Fancy Pants Brussel Sprouts (GF, DF)
Havled, carmelized sprouts drizzled with an orange gastrique and topped with pecans. Can be frozen!
Large Fancy Pants Brussel Sprouts (GF, DF)
Havled, carmelized sprouts drizzled with an orange gastrique and topped with pecans. Can be frozen!
Family Size Fancy Pants Brussel Sprouts (GF, DF)
Havled, carmelized sprouts drizzled with an orange gastrique and topped with pecans. Can be frozen!
Medium Corn Casserole
Cheesy, creamy and full of corn and elbow macaroni. Kids and picky eaters LOVE this one! Can be frozen.
Large Corn Casserole
Cheesy, creamy and full of corn and elbow macaroni. Kids and picky eaters LOVE this one! Can be frozen.
Family Size Corn Casserole
Cheesy, creamy and full of corn and elbow macaroni. Kids and picky eaters LOVE this one! Can be frozen.
Medium Cheesy Potatoes
From scratch, no canned soups, with our homemade pimento cheese mixed in. Bake in the oven or the crock pot. Can be frozen!
Large Cheesy Potatoes
From scratch, no canned soups, with our homemade pimento cheese mixed in. Bake in the oven or the crock pot. Can be frozen!
Family Cheesy Potatoes
From scratch, no canned soups, with our homemade pimento cheese mixed in. Bake in the oven or the crock pot. Can be frozen!
Medium California Blend Cheesy Rice
From scratch, no canned soups, with our homemade pimento cheese mixed in. Bake in the oven or the crock pot. Can be frozen!
Large California Blend Cheesy Rice
From scratch, no canned soups, with our homemade pimento cheese mixed in. Bake in the oven or the crock pot. Can be frozen!
Family California Blend Cheesy Rice
From scratch, no canned soups, with our homemade pimento cheese mixed in. Bake in the oven or the crock pot. Can be frozen!
Medium Loaded Cauliflower (GF, Keto)
roasted cauliflower topped with shredded cheddar, diced bacon, a creamy sauce and green onions. Can be frozen
Large Loaded Cauliflower (GF, Keto)
roasted cauliflower topped with shredded cheddar, diced bacon, a creamy sauce and green onions. Can be frozen
Family Loaded Cauliflower (GF, Keto)
roasted cauliflower topped with shredded cheddar, diced bacon, a creamy sauce and green onions. Can be frozen
Quart Fall Kale Salad (GF)
Shredded kale, quinoa, red onion dice appes, feta, walnuts, cranberries, all dressed in an apple cider vinaigrette.
1/2 Gallon Fall Kale Salad (GF)
Shredded kale, quinoa, red onion dice appes, feta, walnuts, cranberries, all dressed in an apple cider vinaigrette.
Gallon Fall Kale Salad
Shredded kale, quinoa, red onion dice appes, feta, walnuts, cranberries, all dressed in an apple cider vinaigrette.
Quart Broccoli Cauliflower Salad (GF, Lower Carb)
Fresh chopped broccoli & cauliflower with a bit of red onion, bacon, cranberries, cheese and a yummy sauce.
1/2 Gallon Broccoli Cauliflower Salad (GF, Lower Carb
Fresh chopped broccoli & cauliflower with a bit of red onion, bacon, cranberries, cheese and a yummy sauce.
Gallon Broccoli Cauliflower Salad (GF, Lower Carb)
Fresh chopped broccoli & cauliflower with a bit of red onion, bacon, cranberries, cheese and a yummy sauce.
Quart Late Fall Fruit Salad (GF)
Strawberries, grapes, pineapple, apples and mandarin oranges all in a yummy sweet glaze
1/2 Gallon Late Fall Fruit Salad
Strawberries, grapes, pineapple, apples and mandarin oranges all in a yummy sweet glaze
Gallon Late Fall Fruit Salad
Strawberries, grapes, pineapple, apples and mandarin oranges all in a yummy sweet glaze
Appetizers
Dip Sampler (GF) feeds 20+ as an appetizer
A hefty platter of dips ready for your family gathering. Will include a variety of dips trays will vary. Up to 5 different dips per sampler. Dips may include: Dill pickle dip, chocolate chip cookie dough dip, chili cheese dip, pimento cheese, boursin & jam, crab rangoon or monster cookie dip.
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels (DF)
Just like the name implies! We bake them up with cinnamon and sugar and they are the perfect crunchy salty and sweet treat!
Garlic Parmesan Pretzels
We bake a whole lot of parmesan and herbs with crispy pretzels. These are a great addition to the dip sampler
Comeback Pretzels
Like our almost famouse crackers, but in pretzel form. Perfect carrier for any savory dip
Sweet & Salty Snack Mix (DF)
This one is so surprisingly good! Cheerios, pretzels, honey comb cereal and chex all come together in a unique sweet and salty glaze!
Buffalo Snack Mix
Cheetos, cheez its, pretzels, wheat thins, peanuts are all covered in a buffalo ranch glaze and baked until crispy. This one would make the road trip to grandma's that much more fun!
Nuts & Bolts Snack Mix
Cheez-its, pretzels, peanuts, cheetos, bugles and an oat square make this one a savory salty mix with a sweet bite here and there. This is our most requested savory snack mix!
Churro Snack Mix
Just like our super popular snack mix but covered in cinnamon and sugar. Its just as addictive as the original!
Desserts
Dutch Apple Cranberry Pie
Single crust filled with apples and just a few cranberries, topped with an oatmeal struesel. Will come fully baked ready for you to serve to your guests!
Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan Pie
the title pretty well sums this one up. Crank up the traditionsa notch with this pie
Pumpkin Layer Cake
Three layers of tender pumpkin cake with browned butter buttercream tucked between the layers and spread on top. Finished with a sprinkle of pumpkin spice!
Oatmeal Cream Pies
1/2 dozen handmade cream pies. These have a cult following, order early!
Thanksgiving Goodie Box
A variety of bars and cookies and whoppie pies, freshly baked and tucked into an adorable box with a handmade bow. These make incredibly thoughtful gifts as well!
Extras
Pulled Pork DF,GF, Keto
Shredded Chicken Taco Meat GF, DF, Keto
Lots of requests for this one! Grab some of this, the salsa, rice and some homemade tortilla chips and you’ll be set for a fantastic taco night. Also great for meal prep! Will come frozen! 1 lb tin.
Mississippi Mud Roast GF,Keto
1 lb tin of roast beef simmered low and slow with banana peppers, ranch seasoning and plenty of other goodies. Great for sandwiches! GF, Keto
Beer Bread
Back just in time for soup season! Hearty, buttery, from scratch bread is the perfect side for the sour cream noodle bake or any soup you put on the table. Will come frozen.
S'mores Bars
A tender base of graham cracker chocolate chip blondie topped with marshmallows are just a bit toasty. Enjoy the smores without smelling like a campfire. Can be frozen!
Cranberry Walnut Baked Oatmeal 4 cups
Our baked oatmeal tastes just like a warmed up oatmeal cookie. Great with a bit of milk. Perfect for a filling breakfast or a quick nutritious snack for the kids after practice. Can be frozen!
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuits Bag of 6
House baked fluffy biscuits are split and stuffed with a fried egg, a sausage patty and cheese. Ready for you to reheat for a quick, homemade hearty breakfast. Will come frozen!
Applesauce Muffins 1 dozen
Tender applesauce muffins made from scratch with plenty of applesauce and cinnamon. Will come frozen.
Dill Pickle Chicken Wings (GF, Keto, DF w/o ranch) 2 lbs cooked wings
We’re taking chicken wings and brining them in pickle juice, roasting them and then serving them with a cup of our homemade ranch and a few pickles. Can be frozen! These are great for snacking or any get together you’re headed to over the weekend!
Meal for 1 Tuscan Salmon Alfredo
A creamy light sauce with tomatoes, roasted zucchini and fresh herbs on a bed of tender pasta topped with flaked salmon and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. This tasty meal can be frozen!
Keto Tuscan Salmon Bowl (GF, Keto)
Roasted zucchini and cauliflower topped with a creamy tomato sauce, flaked salmon and parmesan cheese. Can be frozen!
Pulled Pork & Sweet Potato Burritos bag of 6
Our house made pulled pork is mixed with roasted sweet potatoes, bbq sauce, shredded cheddar and all rolled into a tortilla. These make a great quick lunch. Will come frozen!
Fresh in the Fridge
Large Shepherd's Pie Tater Tot Casserole GF, DF
Oak Barn ground beef in a homemade beef gravy with mixed veggies all topped with tater tots. This one is a great gift as it avoids common food allergens. Will come frozen, can be baked from frozen!
Medium Shepherd's Pie Tater Tot Casserole GF, DF
Oak Barn ground beef in a homemade beef gravy with mixed veggies all topped with tater tots. This one is a great gift as it avoids common food allergens. Will come frozen, can be baked from frozen!
Small Shepherd's Pie Tater Tot Casserole GF, DF
Oak Barn ground beef in a homemade beef gravy with mixed veggies all topped with tater tots. This one is a great gift as it avoids common food allergens. Will come frozen, can be baked from frozen!
BBQ Chicken Legs Family Meal (Chicken & Beans GF, DF)
10 grilled and sauced chicken legs, a medium pan of our 3 cheese homemade mac & cheese and a pint of our cowboy beans. What a great way to put a full homemade meal on the table with minimal effort or meal prep for the week! Can be frozen!
Meal for 1 BBQ Chicken Legs
2 grilled and sauce chicken legs, a scoop of mac and cheese and a side of cowboy beans. This tasty meal can be frozen!!
Keto Chicken Fajita Cauliflower Bowl GF, Keto
A bed of roasted cauliflower topped with sauteed veggies and peppers and a topped with taco seasoned chicken, a drizzle of zesty ranch and a sprinkle of cheese. Can be frozen!
Ham & Apple Wrap
Shaved pit ham, swiss cheese, mixed greens and sliced granny smith apples all wrapped into a flour tortilla and served with a side of honey mustard.
Chicken Teriyaki Burritos Bag of 6
Stir fried veggies, all white meat chicken and our rice quinoa blend all mixed in a yummy teriyaki glaze. These are great for a quick lunch. Will come frozen!
Apple Berry Crisp
This yummy dessert is perfect for this cooler weather! Tender apples and mixed berries all topped with a from scratch oat topping. Can be frozen!
Chicken Spinach Artichoke Flatbreads 2 BIG Flatbreads
2 BIG Flatbreads loaded with chicken, creamy cheese, spinach, artichokes and a sprinkle of shredded parm. Perfect to have on hand for those hectic nights or for a quick appetizer. Can be frozen!
Pint Orange Fluff Salad
Just in case you can’t a few extra days to enjoy at Thanksgiving we’re bringing this one a bit early! Mandarin oranges, fluffy orange salad and plenty of marshmallows make this a nostalgic treat! And you don’t even have to return the tupperware!
Quart Orange Fluff Salad
Just in case you can’t a few extra days to enjoy at Thanksgiving we’re bringing this one a bit early! Mandarin oranges, fluffy orange salad and plenty of marshmallows make this a nostalgic treat! And you don’t even have to return the tupperware!
Three Cheese Mac and Cheese
Fresh in the Fridge
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini
Tender rotini covered in our homemade ranch alfredo, mixed with diced chicken and topped with shredded cheese and bacon. Kid and picky eater approved. Can be frozen!
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini
Tender rotini covered in our homemade ranch alfredo, mixed with diced chicken and topped with shredded cheese and bacon. Kid and picky eater approved. Can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini
Tender rotini covered in our homemade ranch alfredo, mixed with diced chicken and topped with shredded cheese and bacon. Kid and picky eater approved. Can be frozen!
Cheesy Garlic Loaf
The perfect accompaniment for either the chicken bacon ranch OR the pork chops this week. A split italian loaf smeared with our proprietary garlic cheese blend. Great in the oven, the air fryer or even the grill. Can be frozen!
Shake & Bake Pork Chop Family Meal 5 chops + sides
5 brined pork chops covered in a yummy from scratch crispy coating. We’re baking them off and putting them in a pan with a side of fried potatoes and cheesy broccoli. Reheat the pork chops on a sheet tray and keep the taters and broccoli in the foil pan to reheat. This complete meal makes a thoughtful gift AND it can be frozen!
Quart Mexican Street Corn Chowder GF
This is one of our best sellers! This creamy from scratch corn chowder has all the ingredients of mexican street corn dip but we add a few touches, including all white meat chicken. This hearty filling soup can be frozen!
Keto Pork Chop Meal GF, Keto
A brined and grilled pork chop served with a side of cheesy broccoli & cauliflower. Can be frozen!
Salisbury Steak Meal for 1
Order early! We only have a limited supply! Our from scratch Salisbury Steak (made with Oak Barn ground beef) topped with homemade gravy on a bed of egg noodles served with a side of seasoned green beans. Can be frozen!
Breakfast Stuffed Sandwiches-2 BIG Sandwiches serves 4+
Thick Italian loaves are split and stuffed with real scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy and freshly griddled hashbrowns. All of this is topped with melty cheese, these are just waiting for you to pop in the oven and feed those bigger kids that will be home for the holiday. Can be frozen!
Maple Butter Twist Coffee Cake
We’re scratch making yeast dough and filling it with a yummy brown sugar butter filling, braiding it and setting to raise in a 8 inch pan. After it’s baked to perfection we’re glazing it with a maple vanilla butter glaze. This would be perfect to tuck in the freezer to have handy for when the whole crew is home for Thanksgiving! Can be frozen!
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad GF, Lower Carb
Shredded all white meat chicken, celery, red onion, cranberries and almonds all mixed together with a bit of mayo and all the right seasonings. Be sure to grab some comeback crackers to go with this!
9x13 Pan Bread Pudding with Caramel Bourbon Sauce
We typically only make this once a year, so here’s your chance!! A yummy egg custard is baked up with diced bread, vanilla and cinnamon and then we cover it with a scratch made caramel bourbon sauce. This can be frozen for you to enjoy at your Thanksgiving table!
Homemade, from scratch, take and bake meals. Family meals and meals for 1 or 2. Packaged and ready for you to take home and reheat. GF, DF and Keto options always available! Please note abandoned orders will not be refunded
2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont, NE 68025