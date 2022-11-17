- Home
Simmer Down
No reviews yet
105 S Main
West Point, NE 68788
Popular Items
Snacks, Appetizers, Baked Goods
"That" Snack Mix
A yummy sweet snack mix drizzled with white chocolate. It comes with a warning on the label-it's addictive! Resealable bag. GF
Comeback Crackers
Resealable bag of saltines seasoned with our proprietary seasoning blend. Savory not spicy. Great with dips!
Ranch Dressing
1 pint of our homemade creamy ranch dressing. It's great on almost everything! GF, Keto
Individual Snack Mix
Tote Bag
Canned Items
Farm House Pickles 32 oz
Traditional dill pickle with a bit of heat at the end!
Granny’s Hot Sweet Pickles 24oz
Hot and sweet spears, perfect addition to any charcuterie board!
What’cha Dill Pickles 24 oz
Traditional spears that taste just like home canned pickles!
Hoot & Holler Spicy Pickles 24oz
Spicy and zingy, this awesome pickle will leave you craving more!
Dilled Pickles
Big As Texas
Whatcha Dill Pickles Coinvcut 16oz
Habanero Pickle Chunks 32 oz
Big chunks of dill pickle with the zing of habanero peppers!
Bread & Butter Slims 16 oz
Thinly sliced, perfect for snacking or a great addition to your sandwich!
Dill Pickle Slims
Papa Dill Pickles
Mayhaw Jelly
Blackberry Preserves
Chimi Changa Salsa
Bold Chip Salsa
Salsa de Manzanilla
Big Dill Pickle Salsa 16oz
Don’t knock it til you try it! Great with tortilla chips or even potato chips, mild/medium heat
Mango Lime Salsa 16 oz
Fruity and citrusy this unique salsa would be great on some grilled chicken!
Pepper Patch Salsa
Tomatillo salsa
Hatch Green Corn Tamale Salsa 16 oz
This one is so good, tangy and just a bit of heat with real corn kernels. Unique and memorable!
Peach Salsa 16 oz
Medium Heat. This one is great on it’s own or poured over a stick of cream cheese or served with a roasted pork loin. Very versatile sweet heat!
Chile de Relleno Salsa
Apricot Preserves 16 oz
Made with real apricots, it will taste like nostalgia!
Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves 16 oz
This treat isn’t just reserved for late spring anymore! Great on toast or try it mixed with the candied jalapeños for a bit of kick!
F-R-O-G Jam 16 oz
This is my all time favorite jam! I never ever make a snack board or charcuterie tray without it. Fig, Raspberry, Orange Peel and Ginger make this unique jam a HUGE hit, you won’t be sad you were brave enough to try it!
Apple Butter
Pumpkin Butter 16 oz
Pumpkin season isn’t just in October, enjoy your favorite flavor year round with this yummy fruit butter!
Cherry Butter 16oz
Sweet and tart and smooth and tasty. The men in my life like this fruit butter the best! It’s fantastic with pork loin or mix it in your bbq sauce!
Peach Butter 16 oz
Smoother and more complex than peach jam, this is great on your morning toast or on a grilled chicken breast!
Apple Pie Syrup 12 oz
Try this one warmed up on a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Peach Syrup 12 oz
This one would be amazing on a stack of pancakes with a few raspberries on top!
Blackberry Syrup 12oz
Unique enough to be special, familiar enough to enjoy. Great on Belgian waffles or buttermilk pancakes.
Jalapeno Stuffed Olives 16 oz
Leave the boring olives for someone else. These briny, zippy morsels will definitely add some excitement!
Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olives 16 oz
Love em or hate em, but just be sure to bring them to your next gathering!
Garlic Stuffed Olives 16 oz
Just like the name implies. Keep the vampires away from your martini!
Top Shelf Bloody Mary Mix 24 oz
It’s not brunch unless you invite Mary. So bring along the top shelf choice! Our mixes are bold enough that you can dilute with a bit of straight tomato juice and still enjoy your drink!
Bold & Spicy Bloody Mary Mix 24 oz
Like our Top Shelf version, but with a bit of a kick. Not so spicy that you won’t enjoy it though!
Marinated Mushrooms 16 oz
These would be a perfect unique addition to your charcuterie board.
Pickled Asparagus Spears 16oz
Try these on your charcuterie board or in your bloody mary!
German Sauerkraut
Pickled Green Beans 16oz
Unique and tasty! Try these on your next grazing board!
Pickled Baby Beets 16 oz
Whole tender baby beets in a ruby red sweet and tangy brine.
Pickled Carrot Sticks 16 oz
Try these on your charcuterie board or in your bloody mary! Tangy and just a hint of sweet!
Jalapeno Honey Mustard 16 oz
Tangy, zippy, sweet and a little heat, what more do you need?
Salted Vodka Rib Glaze
A little goes a long way with this glaze, sweet, salty, a little spice and a little bite from the vodka. Pairs perfectly with smoky slow cooked pork!
Candied Jalapeños 16 oz
Sweet and sassy, these are great on burgers, in dips or even on top of your chili!
Strawberry Jalapeno Preserves
Peach Jalapeno Preserves 8 oz
Treat this one like peach salsa or red pepper jelly and use it to kick up whatever you’re enjoying!
Red Pepper Jelly 8 oz
This classic is best served over a stick of cream cheese. But try adding it to your soups or dips!
Cheese
Boulevard Wheat Beer Block Keto
Try this one for soup! A block of cheese infused with the flavor of a very popular NE beer!
Spinach Artichoke Cheese GF, Keto
Like your favorite dip, in a block of cheese. This would make any charcuterie board interesting!
Tomato Basil Block GF, Keto 8 oz
California Garlic Pepper Curds GF, Keto 8 oz
New York Cheddar Curds GF, Keto 8 oz
Ranch Cheese Curds GF, Keto 8 oz
Smokin Joe's Cheese Curds GF, Keto 8 oz
Garden Herb Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Garlic Parsley Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Monterey Jack Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Yellow Cheddar Cheese Block GF, Keto 8 oz
Meats
Pepper Jack Summer Sausage
Locally crafted Oak Barn Beef Summer Sausage. All beef summer sausage with bits of pepper jack cheese. Mild but flavorful!
Original Summer Sausage
Locally crafted Oak Barn Beef Summer Sausage. All beef summer sausage that's flavorful and mild enough to pair with any of our Jisa cheese!
Sweet Bologna
Extras
Shredded Chicken Taco Meat GF, DF, Keto
Lots of requests for this one! Grab some of this, the salsa, rice and some homemade tortilla chips and you’ll be set for a fantastic taco night. Also great for meal prep! Will come frozen! 1 lb tin.
Cheesy Garlic Loaf
These are great to keep on hand! An italian loaf is split in half and schmeared with our special cheesy, creamy, buttery blend. Stock up because these freeze really well and you can even bake from frozen!
Large Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato Casserole
We cook thinly sliced potatoes with a bit onion and top them with our from scratch ranch, crispy chicken bites, diced bacon, cheddar cheese and a few green onions. Stock up because this fan fave can be frozen!
Large Grandma Sue’s Goulash
Elbow Mac, ground beef and a cheesy tomato sauce. Kids love it and it’s picky eater approved. Can be frozen, so stock up!
Cuban Stuffed Sandwiches 2 BIG Sandwiches
We split 2 italian hoagies and stuff them with sliced pit ham, house made pulled pork, swiss cheese, dill pickles and a dijon sauce. These are great reheated on the grill too! Can be frozen.
Chicken Parm Hoagies
We’re cooking up our almost famous chicken cutlets and tucking them into sliced italian loaves, topping them with provolone and serving them with a side of our marinara. Best field meal evah!!! Can be frozen.
Beer Bread
Back just in time for soup season! Hearty, buttery, from scratch bread is the perfect side for the sour cream noodle bake or any soup you put on the table. Will come frozen.
Meal for 1 French Toast
Just like our family meal, but in a single serve size. A 3 ½ slices of french toast, a slice of ham & cheese omelet roll up and a side of fried apples. Will come with a butter pat and side of syrup and can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Alice Springs Chicken
Alice springs chicken tenders with a scoop of potatoes au gratin and a side of steamed broccoli. This makes a great filling meal! Can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Grandma Sue's Goulash
Tender elbow macaroni in a cheesy tomato sauce with Oak Barn ground beef. This one is kid and picky eater approved. Can be frozen! Remember to order a cheddar bay biscuit to go with it!
Keto General Tso's Cauliflower Bowl GF, Keto, DF
Roasted cauliflower tossed with our homemade keto tso sauce, topped with grilled chicken served with broccoli and few green onions on top. Can be frozen!
Cranberry Walnut Baked Oatmeal 4 cups
Our baked oatmeal tastes just like a warmed up oatmeal cookie. Great with a bit of milk. Perfect for a filling breakfast or a quick nutritious snack for the kids after practice. Can be frozen!
Quart Manhattan Supper Stew
This one is popular, so be sure to order early! Oak Barn ground beef, potatoes, onions, celery, carrots, cabbage and a savory tomato broth. This one is hearty enough to be a meal on it’s own, but perfect with the cheddar bay biscuits this week. Can be frozen!
Pumpkin Ooey Gooey Bars
If you’ve never had an ooey gooey bar, you’re in for a treat! A fun pumpkin cakey base topped with a gooey cheesecake layer. These tasty fall treats can be frozen!
S'mores Bars
A tender base of graham cracker chocolate chip blondie topped with marshmallows are just a bit toasty. Enjoy the smores without smelling like a campfire. Can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Meatloaf
A couple of slices of our cheeseburger meatloaf, a scoop of cheesy taters and a side of kernel corn. Stock up because this classic can be frozen! These never last long, so be sure to order early!
Medium Cheesy Potatoes
From scratch, no canned soups, with our homemade pimento cheese mixed in. Bake in the oven or the crock pot. Can be frozen!
Bang Bang Chicken Meal for 1 (DF)
A bed of seasoned rice topped with crispy all white meat breaded chunks tossed AND and drizzled with bang bang sauce, served with a side of broccoli and sprinkle of green onions. Can be frozen!
Bacon & Cheese Scramblers Bag of 4 (GF)
Real shredded hash browns are cooked and seasoned and topped with crumbled bacon and shredded cheese. You can crack in an egg or 2 and you’ve got a hearty homemade breakfast/snack/quick lunch in just a few minutes. Can be frozen!
Chocolate Chip Brownies
A slightly elevated version of the lunch lady brownies, fudgy and full of chocolate chips. Try these warmed up with a scoop of ice cream! Will come frozen.
Meal for 1 Honky Tonk Mac & Cheese
This is one of our best selling, most requested dishes. Homemade cheesy mac & cheese is topped with our own pulled pork, drizzled with bbq sauce and is topped with diced bacon and shredded cheese. Can be frozen, so be sure to stock up!!
Medium Honky Tonk Mac & Cheese
This is one of our best selling, most requested dishes. Homemade cheesy mac & cheese is topped with our own pulled pork, drizzled with bbq sauce and is topped with diced bacon and shredded cheese. Can be frozen, so be sure to stock up!!
French Dip Kits (GF, Keto w/o rolls)
We slow cook beef to medium rare and slice it thin. You reheat it in its aujus until its nice and tender and pile it high on the provided buns and load it up with cheese. These kits can be frozen!
Medium Loaded Roasted Potatoes GF
Roasted and seasoned potatoes topped with our homemade ranch, a sprinkle of cheddar cheese, bacon and a few green onions. Perfect side for the french dip kits! Can be frozen!
Keto Beef Stew GF, DF, Keto
You won’t even miss the potatoes! Tender chunks of beef are simmered for hours with carrots, onions, celery, tomatoes and just a hint of red wine. It’s thick and hearty and even better the next day.. Can be frozen!
Quart Beef Stew GF, DF
This one usually sells out, so be sure to order early! Tender chunks of beef are simmered for hours with carrots, potatoes, onions, celery, tomatoes and just a hint of red wine. It’s thick and hearty and even better the next day.. Can be frozen!
Dill Pickle Chicken Wings (GF, Keto, DF w/o ranch) 2 lbs cooked wings
We’re taking chicken wings and brining them in pickle juice, roasting them and then serving them with a cup of our homemade ranch and a few pickles. Can be frozen! These are great for snacking or any get together you’re headed to over the weekend!
Chicken Broccoli Ham Quiche
Diced chicken, pit ham, broccoli and cheese all in a creamy egg custard baked right into a pie shell. Great for breakfast, brunch or anytime really. Pair it with our applesauce muffins this week. Can be frozen.
Applesauce Muffins 1 dozen
Tender applesauce muffins made from scratch with plenty of applesauce and cinnamon. Will come frozen.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuits Bag of 6
House baked fluffy biscuits are split and stuffed with a fried egg, a sausage patty and cheese. Ready for you to reheat for a quick, homemade hearty breakfast. Will come frozen!
Mississippi Mud Roast GF, Keto 1lb Tin
1 lb tin of roast beef simmered low and slow with banana peppers, ranch seasoning and plenty of other goodies. Great for sandwiches! GF, Keto
Meal for 1 Italian Spaghetti & Meatballs
Tender spaghetti topped with our homemade from scratch real deal italian meatballs covered in our from scratch marinara and a few dollops of ricotta and a sprinkle of shaved parmesan. Remember to add a cheesy garlic bread from the freezer section! Can be frozen!
Medium Italian Meatballs & Spaghetti
Tender spaghetti topped with our homemade from scratch real deal italian meatballs covered in our from scratch marinara and a few dollops of ricotta and a sprinkle of shaved parmesan. Remember to add a cheesy garlic bread from the freezer section! Can be frozen!
Large Italian Meatballs & Spaghetti
Tender spaghetti topped with our homemade from scratch real deal italian meatballs covered in our from scratch marinara and a few dollops of ricotta and a sprinkle of shaved parmesan. Remember to add a cheesy garlic bread from the freezer section! Can be frozen!
Medium Loaded Spanish Rice (GF)
Our signature spanish rice topped with a thin layer of refried beans, white queso, pico and a sprinkle of bacon and cheese. Perfect side for the enchiladas this week! Can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Chicken Enchilada
A couple of scoops of our spanish rice topped with a hand rolled enchilada sauced with our homemade enchilada sauce AND white queso. Stock up, because this can be frozen!
Pulled Pork & Sweet Potato Burritos bag of 6
Our house made pulled pork is mixed with roasted sweet potatoes, bbq sauce, shredded cheddar and all rolled into a tortilla. These make a great quick lunch. Will come frozen!
Keto Chicken & Veggie Eggroll Bowl (GF, DF, Keto)
Sauteed cabbage and carrots cooked with ground chicken all covered in a yummy asian sauce. Topped with a sprinkle of green onion. This fun meal can be frozen!
Peanut Butter Bars
Just like your favorite halloween candy that you confiscate from your kids! A creamy peanut butter base topped with a fun chocolate layer. These can be frozen-and we recommend eating them half frozen!
Small Chicken Haystack Casserole
Tender hash browns in a creamy from scratch sauce with diced chicken, a hint of ranch and cheese and bacon sprinkled on top. Can be frozen. Kid and picky eater approved.
Medium Chicken Haystack Casserole
Tender hash browns in a creamy from scratch sauce with diced chicken, a hint of ranch and cheese and bacon sprinkled on top. Can be frozen. Kid and picky eater approved.
Large Chicken Haystack Casserole
Tender hash browns in a creamy from scratch sauce with diced chicken, a hint of ranch and cheese and bacon sprinkled on top. Can be frozen. Kid and picky eater approved.
Mississippi Mud Family Meal (GF)
We slow roast chuck roasts overnight with banana peppers, butter and yummy seasonings, then we pile it up next to a heap of company potatoes (roasted potatoes, onions and bacon) and a side of buttered kernel corn. This hearty meal can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque
A half toasted gourmet grilled cheese and a cup of tomato bisque soup. Classic and comfort collide. Can be frozen!
Family Gourmet Grilled Cheese Kit 5 Sandwiches
All you have to do it fire up the griddle, or the frying pan, or the toaster oven (you get the idea!) We’re making a garlic herb butter and spreading it on sourdough bread and stuffing it full of 3 different melty cheeses. This will be perfect with the soup this week! These can be frozen!!
Keto Mississippi Mud Meal for 1 (GF, Keto)
A healthy scoop of mississippi mud roast served with a side of steamed broccoli with a bit of cheese! This tasty low carb meal is packed with flavor! Can be frozen!
Buffalo Chicken Bite Bowl- Feeds 1-2+
Breaded all white meat crispy chicken bites tossed in buffalo sauce and served with a cup of our homemade ranch. Perfect for the kids for a snack or to take to that party where the game’s on! Can be frozen!
Italian Flatbreads 2 BIG Flatbreads
BIG chewy flatbreads topped with a smear of ricotta cream cheese, a few dollops of marinara,italian sausage, pepperoni, genoa salami, banana peppers and a sprinkle of italian herbs and cheese. Toast these up quick for supper or for a fun appetizer. Can be frozen.
Snickerdoodle Muffins 1 dozen
Our tender vanilla muffins amped up a bit to taste just like your favorite cookie. Can be frozen!
Ham & Swiss Croissants bag of 5
Those big square croissants stuffed with sliced pit ham and swiss cheese. Perfect to reheat for a quick breakfast, snack or supper. Will come frozen!
Fresh in the Fridge
Large Shepherd's Pie Tater Tot Casserole GF, DF
Oak Barn ground beef in a homemade beef gravy with mixed veggies all topped with tater tots. This one is a great gift as it avoids common food allergens. Will come frozen, can be baked from frozen!
Medium Shepherd's Pie Tater Tot Casserole GF, DF
Oak Barn ground beef in a homemade beef gravy with mixed veggies all topped with tater tots. This one is a great gift as it avoids common food allergens. Will come frozen, can be baked from frozen!
Small Shepherd's Pie Tater Tot Casserole GF, DF
Oak Barn ground beef in a homemade beef gravy with mixed veggies all topped with tater tots. This one is a great gift as it avoids common food allergens. Will come frozen, can be baked from frozen!
BBQ Chicken Legs Family Meal (Chicken & Beans GF, DF)
10 grilled and sauced chicken legs, a medium pan of our 3 cheese homemade mac & cheese and a pint of our cowboy beans. What a great way to put a full homemade meal on the table with minimal effort or meal prep for the week! Can be frozen!
Meal for 1 BBQ Chicken Legs
2 grilled and sauce chicken legs, a scoop of mac and cheese and a side of cowboy beans. This tasty meal can be frozen!!
Keto Chicken Fajita Cauliflower Bowl GF, Keto
A bed of roasted cauliflower topped with sauteed veggies and peppers and a topped with taco seasoned chicken, a drizzle of zesty ranch and a sprinkle of cheese. Can be frozen!
Ham & Apple Wrap
Shaved pit ham, swiss cheese, mixed greens and sliced granny smith apples all wrapped into a flour tortilla and served with a side of honey mustard.
Chicken Teriyaki Burritos Bag of 6
Stir fried veggies, all white meat chicken and our rice quinoa blend all mixed in a yummy teriyaki glaze. These are great for a quick lunch. Will come frozen!
Apple Berry Crisp
This yummy dessert is perfect for this cooler weather! Tender apples and mixed berries all topped with a from scratch oat topping. Can be frozen!
Chicken Spinach Artichoke Flatbreads 2 BIG Flatbreads
2 BIG Flatbreads loaded with chicken, creamy cheese, spinach, artichokes and a sprinkle of shredded parm. Perfect to have on hand for those hectic nights or for a quick appetizer. Can be frozen!
Pint Orange Fluff Salad
Just in case you can’t a few extra days to enjoy at Thanksgiving we’re bringing this one a bit early! Mandarin oranges, fluffy orange salad and plenty of marshmallows make this a nostalgic treat! And you don’t even have to return the tupperware!
Quart Orange Fluff Salad
Just in case you can’t a few extra days to enjoy at Thanksgiving we’re bringing this one a bit early! Mandarin oranges, fluffy orange salad and plenty of marshmallows make this a nostalgic treat! And you don’t even have to return the tupperware!
Family Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini
Tender rotini covered in our homemade ranch alfredo, mixed with diced chicken and topped with shredded cheese and bacon. Kid and picky eater approved. Can be frozen!
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini
Tender rotini covered in our homemade ranch alfredo, mixed with diced chicken and topped with shredded cheese and bacon. Kid and picky eater approved. Can be frozen!
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini
Tender rotini covered in our homemade ranch alfredo, mixed with diced chicken and topped with shredded cheese and bacon. Kid and picky eater approved. Can be frozen!
Meal for 1 Chicken Bacon Ranch Rotini
Tender rotini covered in our homemade ranch alfredo, mixed with diced chicken and topped with shredded cheese and bacon. Kid and picky eater approved. Can be frozen!
The perfect accompaniment for either the chicken bacon ranch OR the pork chops this week. A split italian loaf smeared with our proprietary garlic cheese blend. Great in the oven, the air fryer or even the grill. Can be frozen!
Shake & Bake Pork Chop Family Meal 5 chops + sides
5 brined pork chops covered in a yummy from scratch crispy coating. We’re baking them off and putting them in a pan with a side of fried potatoes and cheesy broccoli. Reheat the pork chops on a sheet tray and keep the taters and broccoli in the foil pan to reheat. This complete meal makes a thoughtful gift AND it can be frozen!
Pint Mexican Street Corn Chowder GF
This is one of our best sellers! This creamy from scratch corn chowder has all the ingredients of mexican street corn dip but we add a few touches, including all white meat chicken. This hearty filling soup can be frozen!
Quart Mexican Street Corn Chowder GF
This is one of our best sellers! This creamy from scratch corn chowder has all the ingredients of mexican street corn dip but we add a few touches, including all white meat chicken. This hearty filling soup can be frozen!
1/2 Gallon Mexican Street Corn Chowder GF
This is one of our best sellers! This creamy from scratch corn chowder has all the ingredients of mexican street corn dip but we add a few touches, including all white meat chicken. This hearty filling soup can be frozen!
Keto Pork Chop Meal GF, Keto
A brined and grilled pork chop served with a side of cheesy broccoli & cauliflower. Can be frozen!
Salisbury Steak Meal for 1
Order early! We only have a limited supply! Our from scratch Salisbury Steak (made with Oak Barn ground beef) topped with homemade gravy on a bed of egg noodles served with a side of seasoned green beans. Can be frozen!
Breakfast Stuffed Sandwiches-2 BIG Sandwiches serves 4+
Thick Italian loaves are split and stuffed with real scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy and freshly griddled hashbrowns. All of this is topped with melty cheese, these are just waiting for you to pop in the oven and feed those bigger kids that will be home for the holiday. Can be frozen!
Maple Butter Twist Coffee Cake
We’re scratch making yeast dough and filling it with a yummy brown sugar butter filling, braiding it and setting to raise in a 8 inch pan. After it’s baked to perfection we’re glazing it with a maple vanilla butter glaze. This would be perfect to tuck in the freezer to have handy for when the whole crew is home for Thanksgiving! Can be frozen!
Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad GF, Lower Carb
Shredded all white meat chicken, celery, red onion, cranberries and almonds all mixed together with a bit of mayo and all the right seasonings. Be sure to grab some comeback crackers to go with this!
9x13 Pan Bread Pudding with Caramel Bourbon Sauce
We typically only make this once a year, so here’s your chance!! A yummy egg custard is baked up with diced bread, vanilla and cinnamon and then we cover it with a scratch made caramel bourbon sauce. This can be frozen for you to enjoy at your Thanksgiving table!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Homemade, from scratch, take and bake meals. Family meals and meals for 1 or 2. Packaged and ready for you to take home and reheat. GF, DF and Keto options always available! Please note abandoned orders will not be refunded
105 S Main, West Point, NE 68788