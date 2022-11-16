Seafood
Steakhouses
Simon's Catch
542 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We are a family owned restaurant specializing in fried catfish, steaks and shrimp!
Location
19565 e 1140 rd, elk city, OK 73644
Gallery