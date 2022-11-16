Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses

Simon's Catch

542 Reviews

$$

19565 e 1140 rd

elk city, OK 73644

Popular Items

Catfish Dinner
Filet Dinner
Hushpuppies

Drinks

TEA

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Cherry Limeade

$2.89

Half and Half

$2.89

Special

$2.89

Water

Hot Tea

$2.89

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.00

Appetizer

Boiled Shrimp Appetizer

$6.99

Cajun Style Boiled Shrimp App 6 pcs.

Fried Shrimp Appetizer

$6.99

Rolled in Flour and Fried to a Golden Brown with homemade cocktail sauce

Hushpuppies

$4.49

Fried hushpuppy sticks

1 pound of Fried Shrimp

$19.99

1 pound of Boiled Shrimp

$19.99

Entrees

Catfish Dinner

$16.99

Rolled in Cornmeal and Fried, Salt and Pepper and Fried - Gluten Free. Meal includes 3 pcs. of fish, french fries, Hushpuppies, Beans, Coleslaw, Relish Tray and Tartar Sauce.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Rolled in flour and Fried to a Golden Brown

Ribeye Dinner

$29.99

16 oz Handcut Choice or Higher Grade

Filet Dinner

$30.99

8 oz Handcut Choice or Higher Grade

KC Strip Dinner

$27.99

14 oz Handcut Choice or Higer Grade

Hamburger and Fries

$7.99

Burger and Fries

Boiled Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Cajun Style Boilded Shrimp

Double Hamburger and Fries

$9.99

+ Pc. SHRIMP

$1.50

+ Pc. FISH

$2.99

Sides

BAKED POTATO

$3.99

FRIES

$2.49

Fresh Cut Daily

BEANS

$2.99

Fresh Slow Cooked Pinto Beans

GREEN TOMATO

$1.99

Pickled Green Tomatoes

SALAD

$3.99

Fresh Iceburg and Leaf

COLESLAW

$2.99

Homemade Coleslaw

Roll

$0.50

Add Ons

+ Pc. FISH

$2.99

+ Pc. SHRIMP

$1.50

Children's Menu

CORNDOG

$4.99

Corndog and Fries

2 CORNDOGS FF

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

KID SHRIMP

$5.99

4 pieces of Shrimp and fries

KID FISH

$5.99

Hamburger and Fries

$7.99

Burger and Fries

Dessert

BROWNIE

$5.99

Homemade Brownie baked with pecans, topped with Hot Fudge, Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and a Cherry

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

Served with Cherries, Hot Fudge, or Plain

ICE CREAM

$2.99

1 scoop of ice cream topped with chocolate, cherries or plain

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$4.99

IBC Root Beer with a scoop of Ice Cream in a Souvenir Cup

Merchandise

Jar of Tomatoes

$6.99

Grey T-Shirts

$15.00

Green Hoodie

$40.00

Canvas Tote

$9.00

Family Sides

Coleslaw 24 oz

$6.99

Beans 24oz

$6.99

1 pound of Boiled Shrimp

$19.99

1 pound of Fried Shrimp

$19.99

20 oz Ranch

$2.99

1 dz. Hot Rolls

$6.99

Hushpuppy Tray

$14.99

1 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.99

Bag Of Ice

$2.00

Bag of Hushpuppies

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a family owned restaurant specializing in fried catfish, steaks and shrimp!

Location

19565 e 1140 rd, elk city, OK 73644

Directions

