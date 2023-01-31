  • Home
  • /
  • Monroe
  • /
  • Simon Z Pizza - 1790 North Dixie Highway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simon Z Pizza 1790 North Dixie Highway

review star

No reviews yet

1790 North Dixie Highway

Monroe, MI 48162

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Hummas, Garlic, Nacho, Wing & Chicken Strips
Large Hummus

Large Hummus

$7.99
Small Hummus

Small Hummus

$5.99
Large Garlic

Large Garlic

$7.99
Small Garlic

Small Garlic

$5.99

PASTA

Meat Mostaccioli

$11.99+
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99+

Salads

Fresh & Delicious
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Falafel Salad

$9.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad

$8.99

Fattoush Salad

$8.99

Half Pan Chicken Salad

$19.99

Half Pan Falafel Salad

$19.99

Half Pan Greek Salad

$17.99

Half Pan Antipasto Salad

$19.99

Half Pan Chef Salad

$19.99

Half Pan Garden Salad

$17.99

Half Pan Fattoush Salad

$17.99

Full Pan Chicken Salad

$29.99

Full Pan Falafel Salad

$29.99

Full Pan Greek Salad

$27.99

Full Pan Antipasto Salad

$27.99

Full Pan Chef Salad

$27.99

Full Pan Garden Salad

$27.99

Full Pan Fattoush Salad

$27.99

Chicken

The Original Broasted Chicken

4PC with 2 sides

$10.99

12PC With 2 Sides

$26.99

16PC With 2 sides

$31.99

24PC With 4 sides

$52.99

8PC No Sides

$16.99

12PC No Sides

$23.99

24PC No Sides

$45.99

50PC No Sides

$85.99

3 Whole Wing with 1 side

$6.99

6 Whole Wing with 1 side

$11.99

3PC Chicken Strips with 1 side

$6.99

6PC Chicken Strips with 1 side

$10.99

5PC Wing Ding with 1 side

$7.99

10PC Wing Ding with 1 side

$11.99

Individual Pieces

Shawarma

Made With Our HomeMade Shawarma Spices and Made to order Pita bread

Beef Shawarma

$8.99

Chicken Shawarma

$8.99

Sandwiches

Made With Our HomeMade Pita Bread

Italian

$9.99

Ham

$9.99

Turkey

$9.99

Turkey Club

$9.99

The Z.Attack

$9.99

Roast Beef

$9.99

Pastrami

$9.99

Philly Steak Sub

$9.99

B.L.T

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Falafel (VEGAN)

$9.99

Fish Sub

$9.99

Regular Pizza

Never frozen dough with our signutrue sauce recipie and high qaulity ingredients

Small Cheese Pizza

$7.99

OR Build Your Own

Medium Cheese Pizza

$8.99

OR Build Your Own

Large Cheese Pizza

$9.99

OR Build Your Own

Xlarge Cheese Pizza

$10.99

OR Build Your Own

Speciality Pizza

Chicago Style, Chicken Bacon Ranch, BBBQ Chicken, Vegetarian, Meat Lover, Deluxe, & B.L.T Pizza.
Small Chicago

Small Chicago

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon

Meduim Chicago

Meduim Chicago

$16.99

Pepproni, Ham, Bacon

Large Chicago

Large Chicago

$19.99

Pepproni, Ham, Bacon

X Large Chicago

X Large Chicago

$22.99

Pepproni, Ham, Bacon

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Meduim Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

X Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

Small BBQ

$14.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion

Meduim BBQ

$16.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion

Large BBQ

$19.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion

X Large BBQ

$22.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion

Small Vegetarian

Small Vegetarian

$11.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green pepper, black & Green Olives

Medium Vegetarian

Medium Vegetarian

$14.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, black & Green Olives

Large Vegetarian

Large Vegetarian

$16.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olives

X Large Vegetarian

X Large Vegetarian

$18.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olives

Small Meat Lover

$11.99

Pepproni, Ham,Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

Meduim Meat Lover

Meduim Meat Lover

$14.99

Pepproni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

Large Meat Lover

Large Meat Lover

$16.99

Pepproni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

X Large Meat Lover

X Large Meat Lover

$18.99

papproni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

Small Deluxe

Small Deluxe

$11.99

pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Onion

Meduim Deluxe

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Onion

Large Deluxe

Large Deluxe

$16.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Onion

X Large Deluxe

X Large Deluxe

$18.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper & Onion

Small B.L.T

$11.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Meduim B.L.T

$14.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Large B.L.T

$16.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

X Large B.L.T

$18.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Breadsticks & Pizza Rolls

Breadsticks

$6.99

Cheese Bread

$8.99

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls

$7.99

Special Pizza Rolls

$8.99

Meat Lover Pizza Rolls

$8.99

Cheese Roll +1$ Each Item

$7.99

Catfish

3pc Catfish With 1 side

$11.99

Individual Catfish

$4.50

Party Subs

2ft Party Sub

$19.99

Sides / Soup

Potato Wedges

$4.99+

French Fries

$3.99+

ColeSlaw

$4.99+

Potato Salad

$4.99+

Mac Salad

$4.99+

Soup / Chili ( 16 OZ )

$5.99

Pita Bread

$1.25

Desserts

HomeMade Cannoli

HomeMade Cannoli

$2.99
NewYork Style Cheesecake Cone

NewYork Style Cheesecake Cone

$4.99
Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

$5.99
Chocolate Trilogy Cake

Chocolate Trilogy Cake

$5.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.99
Cheesecake Brownie

Cheesecake Brownie

$1.99
Cookie CheeseCake Sandwich

Cookie CheeseCake Sandwich

$4.99

Sauce

2oz Sauce

$0.59

4oz Sauce

$1.25

8oz Sauce

$3.00

16oz Sauce

$5.00

2 Liters

2L Coke

$2.99

2L Diet Coke

$2.99

2L Spirte

$2.99

2L Orange

$2.99

2L Grape

$2.99

2L MTN Dew

$2.99

2L Pepsi

$2.99

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2L 7 UP

$2.99

Others

Broasted Chicken

25pc Broasted Chicken

$45.99

50pc Broasted Chicken

$85.99

100pc Broasted Chicken

$169.99

Wing Ding

50pc Wing Ding

$54.99

100pc Wing Ding

$110.99

Chicken Strips

50pc Chicken Strips

$59.99

100pc Chicken Srtips

$119.99

Ribs

2 Slabs of Ribs

$49.99

4 Slabs of Ribs

$89.99

6 Slabs of Ribs

$129.99

Cat Fish

15pc Cat Fish

$59.99

30pc Cat Fish

$110.99

45pcCat Fish

$145.99

Pizza

3 XL 16" Cheese 3 Topping

$51.99

6 XL 16" Cheese 3 Topping

$99.99

Party Subs

6ft Sub

$59.99

12ft Sub

$99.99

Salads

LG Tray

$19.99

XLG Tray

$29.99

Sides

potato wedges

$24.99+

ColeSlaw

$20.99+

Potato Salad

$20.99+

Bread Sticks

$18.99+

Sauce

2oz Sauce

$0.59

4oz Sauce

$1.25

8oz Sauce

$3.00

16oz Sauce

$5.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Home of the HomeMade

Location

1790 North Dixie Highway, Monroe, MI 48162

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Monroe Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 918
1153 N Telegraph Rd Monroe, MI 48162
View restaurantnext
Simon Z Pizza
orange star4.6 • 253
9015 Telegraph Rd Carleton, MI 48117
View restaurantnext
Erie Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
9788 S. Dixie Highway Erie, MI 48133
View restaurantnext
Top Shawarma Place - 20761 Gibraltar Rd
orange starNo Reviews
20761 Gibraltar Rd Brownstown Twp, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
JP's Waterfront - 13200 Middle Gibraltar Road
orange starNo Reviews
13200 Middle Gibraltar Road Gibraltar, MI 48173
View restaurantnext
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
orange star4.0 • 83
2241 Van Horn Rd Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Monroe

Monroe Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 918
1153 N Telegraph Rd Monroe, MI 48162
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Monroe
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Wyandotte
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston