Bars & Lounges
American
Simone's Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
For 12 years Simone’s has been located in Pilsen offering a great bar and grill experience. A community and event driven venue, we host a variety of shows and performances most days of the week. Try some of our craft cocktails or beer, and munch on some mexican-american fusion bar food. We have a little something for everybody.
Location
960 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608
Gallery