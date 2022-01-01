Simone's Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chipotle Burger
Buffalo Wings
BYO Burger

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Choose from traditional buffalo, bbq and habanero (+1). Served with ranch and celery

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled tortilla stuffed with pulled chicken mixed in chipotle cream sauce, black beans, cheddar and chihuahua cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

White meat Chicken tenders served with mixed fries, honey mustard and bbq sauce.

Chips and Guacamole

$7.00

Handcut tortillas fried and served with house made salsa and guac.

Empanadas

$7.00+

House made empanadas served with dipping sauce.

French Fries

$5.50

Hand cut french fries with ranch & chipotle ketchup

Fried Mozzarella Squares

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella cut into squares, breaded and fried. Served with marinara and ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Pickle spears battered in tempura then fried. Served with chipotle ranch.

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Ravioli stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and jalapenos. Served with ranch and marinara.

Hummus

$8.00

House made hummus served with pita, cucumber & tomato.

Mixed Fries

$6.00

Mix of hand cut french fries & sweet potato fries, served with chipotle ketchup & maple aioli

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar and chihuaha cheese, pico de gallo, black beans & sour cream. Served with salsa on side.

Onion Rings

$7.00

Hand cut onions breaded in tempura and fried. Served with ranch & chipotle ketchup.

Portobello Fries

$9.00

Sliced portobello mushrooms coated in tempora breading & fried. Served with soy sauce & wasabi aioli.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Thick sweet potato fries served with lemon & maple aioli.

Tamales

$10.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Fried tots served with chipotle ketchup and ranch.

Tempura Veggies

$9.00

Mix of portobello, red pepper and pea pods, breaded in tempura and fried. Served with wasabi aioli and soy sauce.

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar/chihuaha cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onion & black beans. Served with guacamole, salsa & sour cream.

PIzza Puff

PIzza Puff

$4.00

Sausage pizza puff deep-fried to perfection.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Salad/Soup

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$13.00

Grilled NY strip layered w/ tomatoes, onions, bleu cheese, spinach and fresh basil. Served with balsamic vinegar reduction and olive oil.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan chesse & red onion. Served with Caesar dressing

Caprese

$11.00

Spinach topped with mozzarella, basil, tomato and olive oil. Served with balsamic reduction.

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine topped with queso fresco, tomato, avocado, carrots and pico de Gallo. Served with buttermilk ranch.

Kale

$10.00

Kale, avocado, mandarins & red pepper. Served with citrus vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.00

Spinach, tomato, cucumber and carrots with Apple Cider Vinagrette

Simone's Salad

$11.00

Spinach, cranberries, almonds, pickled red onion & goat cheese. Served with balsamic vinagrette.

Smoked Salmon

$13.00

Spinach, roasted almonds, mandarins, shredded smoked salmon & cucumber. Served with citrus vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Selection varies daily.

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

House made creamy tomato bisque. Served with cracker.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with mix of hand cut French & sweet potato fries.

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

House made black bean patty topped with pico de Gallo and served on vegan bun.

Blackened Tuna Steak

$13.00

Ahi tuna Served medium rare and topped with salsa mayo on pretzel bun.

BLT

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on multi-grain with avocado.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Pulled chicken mixed generously with buffalo sauce served on pretzel bun with celery relish.

BYO Burger

$11.00

Start with a half pound burger, add your favorite toppings. . Served w/ mixed fries.

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.00

Romaine, tomato and parmesan, topped with caesar dressing then wrapped in flour tortilla. Served with tomato bisque and mixed fries

Chipotle Burger

$12.00

Hand pound Angus patty topped with Chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon and onion ring.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar, chihuahua and tomato slice on multigrain bread. Served w/ tomato soup and mixed fries.

Grilled Portobello

$11.00

Portobello mushroom topped with pesto and cheddar cheese and served on fresh multigrain bread.

Grilled Salmon

$13.00

Fresh grilled salmon topped with spinach and tomato and salsa mayo.

Impossible Burger

$12.00

Impossible patty served on vegan bun.

Meatball

$12.00

Angus beef meatballs and marinara topped with mozzarella on hoagie roll.

Mexican Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Fresh grilled chicken topped With salsa mayo and pico de gallo.

Pilsen Burger

Pilsen Burger

$12.00

Hand pound Angus patty topped fresh jalapeños, guacamole and chihuahua cheese.

Spicy Duck Burger

Spicy Duck Burger

$13.00

House made patty with chipotle & ladyfinger peppers and breadcrumbs. Topped with ghost pepper jack cheese and onion ring, served on pretzel bun.

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled NY strip steak topped with bleu cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a hoagie roll

Turkey Burger

$11.00

House made turkey patty topped with Swiss cheese and salsa mayo.

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Vegetarian patty made w/ sweet corn, sweet potato, carrots, shallots, celery, cumin, sriracha sauce and topped w/ shoe string potatoes.

Pizza

All pizzas 10", serve 1-2.

Simone's

$10.00

Alfredo sauce base, sliced red potatoes, and rosemary syrup. Topped with parmesan.

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ sauce base, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and grilled chicken.

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Pesto sauce base, grilled chicken and roasted red peppers.

Traditional

$12.00

The classic combo: Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms.

Pilsen

$12.00

Black bean sauce, ground beef, chihuahua & queso fresco. Topped with pico de Gallo and tortilla strips.

Tuscan

$11.00

Roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms.

Quinoa

$11.00

Caramelized spanish onions and topped with toasted quinoa and avocado.

Margherita

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, garlic.

BYO Pizza

$10.00

Start with cheese then make it your own.

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Caramel or ChocoVanilla cake from Kristoffer's Bakery

Deposits

$200 Deposit

$200.00

$400 Deposit

$400.00

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Salsa

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

BBQ`

$0.50

Plastic Utensils

Utensil Set

Napkins

Crop Top

Crop Small

$20.00

Crop Medium

$20.00

Crop Large

$20.00

Crop XL

$20.00

Hats

Simone's Beanie (ONE SIZE)

$15.00

Slim Fit

Slim Fit SMALL

$20.00

Slim Fit LARGE

$20.00

Slim Fit MEDIUM

$20.00

Slim FIT XXL

$20.00

Unisex

UNISEX XSMALL

$20.00

UNISEX SMALL

$20.00

UNISEX MEDIUM

$20.00

UNISEX LARGE

$20.00

UNISEX XXLARGE

$20.00

UNISEX XXXLARGE

$20.00

Tamales

Tamales - Green Chicken

$12.00

Tamales - Red Pork

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

For 12 years Simone’s has been located in Pilsen offering a great bar and grill experience. A community and event driven venue, we host a variety of shows and performances most days of the week. Try some of our craft cocktails or beer, and munch on some mexican-american fusion bar food. We have a little something for everybody.

Website

Location

960 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

Gallery
Simone's Bar image
Simone's Bar image
Simone's Bar image

