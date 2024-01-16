Upscale Southern with a dash of Creole and a concentration on seafood
Simone's Kitchen and Cocktails
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Your neighborhood restaurant welcomes you to enjoy and explore the southern creole inspired cuisine by Chef Simone paired with freshly made craft cocktails.
Location
2321 Center Point Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35215