Simone's Kitchen & Cocktails 2321 Center Point Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2321 Center Point Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35215
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
No Reviews
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A Trussville, AL 35235
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
More near Birmingham