Simone's Wood Fired Craft Kitchen is a local family-owned restaurant in the World Golf Village area of Saint Augustine, FL. All of our pizza dough, bread, and pasta is made from scratch in house by hand daily. Daily specials are featured including, paninis, steaks, seafood, and chops from our Neapolitan wood burning ovens, and wood grill. Featured daily are a locally influenced list of diverse Craft beer from artisan brewers, as well as, an extensive list of fine domestic and international wines. We welcome you to visit us and enjoy a great meal in our clean, warm, and inviting atmosphere. Our family wishes you and your family a great experience at Simone's!

