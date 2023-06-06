Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simone's Wood Fired Craft Kitchen

185 Murabella Parkway

Unit #8

St. Augustine, FL 32092

Lunch

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.75

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Water

Antipasti

Arancini

$12.00

Roman style caranoli rice fritter, tomato, mozzarella, peas, pomodoro sauce, shaved parmesan, fresh herbs

Wood-Fired Wings

$13.95

A pound of Simone's lemon garlic and parmesan wood-fired wings

Bruschetta

$13.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pomodoro sauce, pine nuts, olives, herbs, grilled artisan baguette

Meatball App

$15.00

Ground veal, pork, beef, fresh herbs, pomodoro sauce, blend of Italian cheeses

Bread Basket

$8.00

Fresh herb dipping oil

Antipasto Misto

$14.00+

Daily selection of cured meats, artisan cheeses, olives, accompaniments

Calamari

$14.00

Crispy calamari, fresh herbs, sliced peppers, grated cheese, pomodoro sauce

Gingered Calamari

$14.00

Fried Mozz

$11.95Out of stock

Insalata E Zuppa

Zuppa Del Giorno

$4.25+

(L) Insalata Simone

$8.00+

(L) Caprese

$8.00+

(L) Caesar

$8.00+

Salad Special

$17.95

(L)Specials

Two for You

$13.00

Choose any 2 of our panini, small insalata zuppa. Additional charge may apply for premium ingredient soup

Two Topping- PIZZA

$10.00

Choose your favorite two toppings

Two Topping- CALZONE

$10.00

Choose your favorite two toppings

(L) Pizza Special

$15.95

(L) Special Panini

$14.95

Oak grilled chicken, roasted garlic, pesto dressing, roma tomatoes & parmigiana reggiano

(L) Pasta

(L) Chx Parm

$15.00

(L) Alfredo

$12.00

(L) Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

(L) Campanelli

$14.00

(L) Orecchiette

$13.00

(L) Ling Polpette

$14.00

Gamberi

$16.00Out of stock

(L) Wood Fired Pizzas

Verdure Grigliate

$16.00

Extra virgin olive oil base, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, eggplant, roasted peppers, marinated roma tomatoes, fresh basil, olives, feta cheese

Sals. Toscana

$16.50

San marzano sauce, sweet and spicy tuscan sausages, balsamic, onion confit, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese

Funghi

$16.00

A white pizza base, blend of mushrooms, roasted garlic, herbs hand grated Italian cheeses, white truffle oil, basil pesto

Margherita

$11.00

San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Pizza Verde

$16.00

Fresh basil pesto base, roasted broccolini, pignoli nuts, balsamic onion confit, goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes

(L) CYO Pizza

10" Cauliflower Crust

$14.00

10" Neapolitan Style Crust

$10.00

CYO Calzone

$10.00

Il Panini

Salumi Panini

$15.00

Italian cured meats, blend of cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, peppadew peppers, house vinaigrette

Meatball Panini

$14.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese

Sausage Panini

$13.00

Pomodoro sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Panini

$14.00

Pomodoro sauce & mozzarella, blend of cheeses

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, greens

Pollo Griglia Panini

$13.00

Oak grilled chicken, roasted garlic, pesto dressing, roma tomatoes & parmigiana reggiano

(L) Special Panini

$14.95

Oak grilled chicken, roasted garlic, pesto dressing, roma tomatoes & parmigiana reggiano

Kids

(K) Ling & Meatball

$9.00

(K) Alfredo

$9.00

(K) Chx & Veg

$9.00

Sides

Pomodoro

$1.50+

Balsamic Dressing

$1.50+

Caesar Dressing

$1.75+

Balsamic Reduction

$2.50

Basil Pesto

$2.50

Herb Oil

$1.00

EVOO

$1.00

Truffle Oil

$2.50

Wing Sauce

$1.50

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Marsala Sauce

$5.00

Costata Sauce

$5.00

Side- Bread

$2.95

Side- Broccolini

$5.00

Side- Chef Veg

$5.00

Side- Mixed Veg

$5.00

Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Meatball

$5.50+

Upcharge- Chx

$6.00

Upcharge- Shrimp

$8.00

Upcharge- Catch

$12.00

Upcharge- Steak

$16.00

Dessert

Dessert Options

WC Bread Pudding

$8.50

Tiramisu

$8.25

Gelato

$4.50+

Brownie Sundae

$8.50
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Simone's Wood Fired Craft Kitchen is a local family-owned restaurant in the World Golf Village area of Saint Augustine, FL. All of our pizza dough, bread, and pasta is made from scratch in house by hand daily. Daily specials are featured including, paninis, steaks, seafood, and chops from our Neapolitan wood burning ovens, and wood grill. Featured daily are a locally influenced list of diverse Craft beer from artisan brewers, as well as, an extensive list of fine domestic and international wines. We welcome you to visit us and enjoy a great meal in our clean, warm, and inviting atmosphere. Our family wishes you and your family a great experience at Simone's!

185 Murabella Parkway, Unit #8, St. Augustine, FL 32092

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

