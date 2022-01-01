Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Simple Bakery & Market

161 Reviews

$

521 Broad St

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rolls-Parker House - dozen (12)
Pie, Pumpkin 9inch
Rolls-Assorted - dozen (12) Wheat, Multigrain & Rye

Thanksgiving Preorders, For pick up Tues Nov 22, 4-7pm or Wed Nov 23, 8am-1pm

Cheesecake - Pumpkin - 6"

$28.00

Epi Baguette, Serves 7-8

$3.75

Pie, Apple 9 inch

$28.00

Pie, Bourbon Chocolate Chunk Pecan 9 inch

$35.00

Pie, Pumpkin 9inch

$26.00

Rolls-Assorted - dozen (12) Wheat, Multigrain & Rye

$7.00

Rolls-Parker House - dozen (12)

$10.00

Cinn Pie Chips

$4.00

Garlic Pie Chips

$4.00

Hummingbird Gf Pie Crust

$5.50

Hummingbird Gf Pie

$28.00

Hummingbird Gf Pecan Bars - 6 Pk

$22.00

Hummingbird GF Pecan Bar

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Changing the World One Bite at a Time

Location

521 Broad St, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Directions

Gallery
Simple Bakery & Market image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Inspired Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
883 West Main Street Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Java Jo'z
orange starNo Reviews
29134 Evergreen Dr Unit 400 Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Ethereal Confections
orange starNo Reviews
140 cass street woodstock, IL 60098
View restaurantnext
The SweetSpot Cafe
orange star4.7 • 831
226 Whitewater St Whitewater, WI 53190
View restaurantnext
The SweetSpot Bakehouse
orange star4.7 • 447
1185 W Main St Whitewater, WI 53190
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Geneva

Simple Cafe - Lake Geneva
orange star4.6 • 1,903
525 BROAD ST Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Geneva
orange star4.4 • 1,761
827 Main Street Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,649
747 W. Main St. Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Oakfire - Lake Geneva
orange star4.2 • 1,371
831 Wrigley Drive Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
DJ's In The Drink
orange star4.6 • 503
W3860 Lake Shore Dr Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Owl Tavern
orange star4.6 • 353
W 4120 Southland Rd Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Geneva
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston