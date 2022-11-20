Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Simple Cafe - Lake Geneva

1,903 Reviews

$$

525 BROAD ST

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Chicken Salad
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast

Simple Egg Platters

$10.95

Designer Omelet

$14.95

Garden Omelet

$14.95

Mashed Potato Omelet

$14.95

Mushroom Omelet

$14.95

Classic Benedict

$14.95

Eggs Sardou

$14.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.95

BBQ Bowl

$15.95

Harvest Frittata

$14.95

Breakfast Tacos

$14.95

Tofu Scramble

$14.95

Granola

$9.95

Turkey Hash

$15.95

Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

Apple Crumble French Toast

$12.95

Simple Pancakes

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.95

Andouille Cheddar Grits

$14.95

Chili Omelet

$14.95

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.95

Wheat Berry Bowl

$10.95Out of stock

Lunch

Garden Burger

$14.95

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$10.95

Panang Veg Curry

$13.95

Portobello Sandwich

$14.95

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Blackened Bleu Burger

$15.95

Soup & Salads

Chopped Chicken Salad

$15.95

1/2 Chopped Chx

$8.45

Cup Simple Tomato Soup

$4.95

Bowl Simple Tomato Soup

$6.95

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.95

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.95

Cup Chicken Chorizo Chili

$5.95

Side Items

Side Andouille

$3.95

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.95

Side Fruit

$2.95

Side Pit Ham

$3.95

Side Pork Sausage

$3.95

Side Toast

$1.75

Side Two Eggs

$3.75

Coffee

Regular Colectivo Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Colectivo Coffee

$2.95

Letterbox Tea

$2.95

Piccadilly Earl Grey

$2.95

Small Reg Colectivo Coffee

$2.75

Small Decaf Colectivo Coffe

$2.75

Large Reg Coffee

$2.95

TO-GO Decaf Large

$2.95

TO-GO Regular Large

$2.95

Cold Beverages

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.95

Citrus Ginger Iced Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Millk

$2.95

Sprite

$2.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

# People

2 Person Split

$2.50

3 Person Split

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Call to place a TO GO order today!

Website

Location

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Directions

Gallery
Simple Cafe image
Simple Cafe image
Simple Cafe image
Simple Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Geneva
orange star4.4 • 1,761
827 Main Street Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
The Grandview Restaurant - Geneva Inn
orange star3.9 • 460
N2009 S Lakeshore Dr Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Java Jo'z
orange starNo Reviews
29134 Evergreen Dr Unit 400 Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Benedicts La Strata
orange starNo Reviews
40 N Williams Street, Unit F Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Cafe Olympic
orange star4.7 • 889
90 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Geneva

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Geneva
orange star4.4 • 1,761
827 Main Street Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,649
747 W. Main St. Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Oakfire - Lake Geneva
orange star4.2 • 1,371
831 Wrigley Drive Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
DJ's In The Drink
orange star4.6 • 503
W3860 Lake Shore Dr Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Owl Tavern
orange star4.6 • 353
W 4120 Southland Rd Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Flat Iron Tap
orange star4.0 • 247
150 Center Street Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Geneva
Williams Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Delavan
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Mchenry
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston