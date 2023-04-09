Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Simple Eats

509 Reviews

$$

3152 Shore Dr

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Popular Items

Tacos
Beet and Apple
Farmhouse Bacon Cheese Burger

FOOD

Early Risers

Edward's Ham / Scratch made Sweet Potato Biscuit / Collard Greens / Jalapeno Pepper Jelly / Choice of Side

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Organic Acai / Coconut Milk / Toasted Coconut / Fresh Fruit / Honey

Avocado Toast

$15.00

8 Grain Toast / Poached Farm Eggs / Old Smoke House Bacon / Avocado mix with Red Onion / Tomato / Cilantro / Homefries

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Farm Eggs / Bacon / Sausage / Home Fries / Cheddar Cheese / Flour Tortilla / House made Salsa / Fresh Fruit

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Three Buttermilk Pancakes / Bananas or Seasonal Fruit / Bacon or Edward’s Sausage Link

Chocolate Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Cinnamon Swirl Bread / Milk Chocolate Cream Cheese / Powered Sugar / Fresh Fruit / Edwards Sausage Link or Smokehouse Bacon

Crabby Bennie

$20.00

Chesapeake Bay Crab / Poached Farm Eggs / Toasted Brioche/ Spinach / Tomato / Avocado / Hollandaise / Home Fries

Easter Ham Bennie

$20.00

Brioche Bun / Edward's Ham / Farm Poaches Eggs / Spinach / Tomatoes / Avocado / Hollandasie

French Toast

$12.00

Cinnamon Swirl Bread / Powered Sugar / Seasonal Fruit / Smokehouse Bacon or Edward’s Sausage Link

Garden Omelet

$14.00

Farm Eggs / Tomato / Spinach / Mushrooms / Red Onion / Cheddar Home fries / Toast or Biscuit 11 Add Bacon or Edward’s Sausage + 2

House Quiche

$15.00

Edward's Sausage or Bacon / Peppers / Onions / Spinach / Cheddar Cheese / Farm Eggs / Pie Crust / Mixed Greens / Home Fries / House Aioli

Shipwreck

$15.00

Edward’s Sausage / Scrambled Farm Eggs / Sautéed Peppers and Onions / Cheddar Cheese / Home Fries / Toast or Biscuit

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Seasoned Shrimp / Stone Grits / Edward’s Sausage / Bacon / Stewed Tomatoes / Cheddar Cheese

Steak & Eggs Breakfast

$30.00

Two Farm Eggs / Home Fries / Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions / 10oz. Reserve Top Sirlion / Fresh Herbs / Hollandaise Sauce / Toast or Biscuit

The Simple

$13.00

Farm Eggs / Bacon or Edward’s Sausage / Home Fries, Toast or Biscuit

Salads

Beet and Apple

$8.00+

Baby Arugula / Roasted Beets / VA Apples / Goat Cheese / Candied Pecans / Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Local Farmer

$6.00+

Seasonal greens / cucumber / tomatoes / pickled carrots / herb ranch

Sandy Salad

$8.00+

Local Mixed Greens / Tomatoes / House Made Mozzarella / Basil / Balsamic Glaze

Simple Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Organic Local Romaine / House Caesar Dressing / Shaved Parmesan Cheese / Bread Crumbs

Simple House Salad

$8.00+

Mixed Greens/ Cucumbers/ Bell Peppers/ Red Onions/ Roasted Red Tomatoes/ Sliced Edwards Country Ham/ Green Goodness Dressing

Yard Bird

$12.00+

Smoked Pulled BBQ Chicken / Seasonal Greens /Roasted Tomatoes Fresh Mozzarella / Smokehouse Bacon / Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Barry's Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Sourdough / Home Fries

Blackened Tuna Salad

$14.00

House Made Blackened Tuna Salad / Greens / Tomato mayo / 8 Grain Bread

BLT

$10.00

Pepper Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Fresh Local Greens / Mayo

Burrata Sandwich

$15.00

French baguette/Dukes Mayonnaise Creamy Burrata/Edward's Country Ham/ Tomato / Fresh Basil / Arugula/ balsamic Glaze

Caprese Burger

$20.00

Brioche Bun /Brasstown Grass Fed Beef /Mozz Cheese /Fresh Tomato/ Greens /Balsamic Glaze /Home Fries

Crabby Patty

$18.00

Chesapeake Bay crab / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / Apple Slaw / Brioche Roll

Farmhouse Bacon Cheese Burger

$20.00

Brasstown Grass Fed Beef / Cheddar / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli

Fresh Catch Sandwich

$22.00

Seasonal Local Fish / Greens / Tomato House Slaw / Aioli / Brioche Bun

Gorgonzola Dolce Burger

$22.00

Brasstown Grass Fed Beef/ Gorgonzola Dolce Cheese /Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli

Smokehouse Burger

$22.00

Brasstown Grass -Fed Beef / Smoked Gouda Cheese / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Fresh Tomato / Home Fries

House Braised Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

House made BBQ Pork Sandwich / House Slaw / Pickles / Onions / Brioche Bun / Home Fries

Plain Burger

$12.00

All Natural Grass- Fed Beef / Mixed Greens Tomato / House Aioli / Brioche Bun

Reuben

$20.00

Our Thinly Sliced Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / Russian Dressing / Marble Rye

Schmidty

$14.00

House Roasted Turkey Breast / Smokehouse Bacon / Cheddar / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / French or 8 Grain

Smoked Chicken Salad

$14.00

Simple Eats Chicken Salad / Greens / Tomato

The B.E.L.T.

$14.00

Poached Farm Eggs / Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Toasted Sourdough

Turkey, Brie, & Apple Press

$16.00

Sourdough / Dukes Mayo / Sliced Turkey / Brie Cheese/ Green Apple Slices / Greens / Tomatoes / honey / home fries

Sides

1 Pancake

$3.00

2 Pancakes

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Crabcake

$12.00

2 Farm Eggs

$4.00

French Toast (Half Order)

$6.00

Fruit

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Mixed Green Salad with Balsamic Glaze

$3.00

Sausage

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Seasonal Side

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Blackened Tuna Salad

$8.00+

Simple Beginnings

Honey/Figs/Warm Goat Cheese/Herbs/ French Baguette

6 Simple Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

Six Jumbo Chesapeake Oysters / Rockefeller Style

Baked Shrimp Toast

$15.00

Six Blaxkened Honey Shrimp / Sriracha, Herb & Caper Aioli / Pickled Red Onion / Sourdough Bread / Greens / Fresh Cilantro

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

House Smoked BBQ Chicken / Cheddar / Black Bean Salsa / Sour Cream

Burrata and Bread

$12.00

Cheese Board

$22.00

Artesian Cheeses / Cured Meats / Pickled Vegetables / Crackers

Flatbreads

$14.00

Assorted Flatbread - Goat Cheese / BBQ Chicken / Roast Garlic

House Crunch Plate

$16.00

Smoked Chicken salad / Blackened Tuna Salad/ Greens / Fresh Tomatoes / House Pickles / Parmesan / Crostini

Lynnhaven Fancy Oysters

$15.00

Mix berry flatbread

$14.00

Oysters on the Half Shell -6

$10.00

Oysters on the Half Shell-12

$18.00

Warm Goat Cheese

$10.00

Honey/Fresh Fruit/Warm Goat Cheese/Herbs/French Baguette

Simple Plates

House Crab Cake Dinner

$28.00

Two Blackened Crab Cakes / Sriracha Aioli / Mixed Greens / Apple Slaw / Home Fries

Local Fish and Grits

$26.00

Southern Style Grits / Smoked Gouda Cheese / Stewed Tomatoes / Local Blackened Fish / Pickled Red Onions / fresh Herbs

Romesco Flounder

$28.00

Mussels Italiano

$24.00

East Coast Mussels/ Herb Butter/ Champagne/ Garlic/ Oregano/ Onions/ Tomatoes/ Fresh Herbs/ Warm Bread

Sriracha Sirlion

$30.00

Sticky Rice/ Mushrooms, peppers, Onions, Green Beans/ 10oz sirlion/ Sriracha/ House Salsa / Fresh Herbs

Seared Fresh Catch Plate

$26.00

Local Fish / Seasonal Vegetables / Roasted Potatoes

Tacos

$22.00

NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)

Vegetable Plate

$10.00

Assorted Fresh Local Vegetables Sauteed- What is in Season that week!

Soups

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

Chicken , Vegetable & Rice

$6.00+

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

Adult Milk

$3.00

Coke Products

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Kids Horizon Milk

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Pale Horse Coffee

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Adult Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Pale Horse Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Pressed Lavender Rose Juice

$8.00

Pumpkin Apple Cinnamon

$10.00

Crunchy Hydration Om Grapefruit CBD

$4.00

Crunchy Hydration Lime 15%CBD/50% Caff

$4.00

Crunchy Hydration Watermelon

$4.00

COCKTAILS

00

Blackberry Mule

$12.00

VA Vodka, Lime Juice, Blackberries, Ginger Beer

Bourbon Tini

$12.00

Peaches/ VA Bourbon/ Mint Leaves/ Lemon/ Honey/ Ginger Beer

Breakfast Bourbon

$10.00

VA Cinnamon Whiskey, OJ, Champagne

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Cape Charles

$9.00

VA Maple Whiskey Sour

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.00

Cold Brew Martini

$12.00

VA Vodka, Cold Brew , Cream Liquor

Cucumber Rosemary Gin Tonic

$9.00

VA Gin, Fresh Cucumber, Tonic, Rosemary

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Classic Dark and Stormy

French 76

$8.00

Gold Rush

$9.00

VA Bourbon. Honey Syrup, Lemon Juice

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jameson Whiskey, Local Three Ships Coffee, House Made Whipped Cream

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

VA Vodka, Lemonade, Club Soda, Sugared Rum

Lemon Rose Sorbert

$10.00

London Bloom

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Simple Eats version of Long Island...by Ryan

Manhattan

$10.00

Classic Manhatten

Martini

$10.00

Classic Martini

Old Fashion

$10.00

Classic Old Fashion

Paloma Cocktail

$12.00

Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Jalapenos, Soda Water

Prosecco Cocktail

$9.00

Reg Margarita

$12.00

Sangaria

$8.00

House Made Red or White with Fresh Fruit

Simple Margarita

$12.00

Simple Mojito

$10.00

Classic Mojito Simple Way

Sorbet Margarita

$13.00

Raspberry, Lemon, Blood Orange, Mango Sorbet, 1800 Tequila, Triple Sec, OJ

Spicy Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

*$5.00 SPECIAL* Spicy Jalapenos, Pungo Strawberry's, with a classic Margarita mixture the Simple Way.

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$12.00

1800 Tequila, Triple Sec, Basil, Lime Juice, Strawberries, Honey

Tell Me More

$10.00

The Bourbon & The Bee

$10.00

The Irish maid

$10.00

Watermelon & Cucumber Cooler

$9.00

Watermelon Crush

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Green Apple Sangria

$10.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Fuzzy leprechaun Cocktail

$12.00

Irish Flag Shooter

$8.00

MILKSHAKES

Carrot Cake Shake

$12.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Peanut Butter, Chocolate & Banana

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Banana Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.00

Shamrock Shake

$7.00

SMOOTHIES

Green Smoothie

$8.00

Fresh Fruit

$8.00

DESSERTS

3 Scoops of Icecream

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding

$7.00

Apple Cobbler

$8.00

Carrot Cake

You have to order whole Cake by phone

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Hunters pound cake

$7.00

Kids ice Cream

$2.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS

Kids BBQ Chicken Taco

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Simple

$7.00

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Peanut Butter, Almond, Banana, Honey Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

DONATE TO STAFF

Donation to Staff Five Dollars

Donations to the staff at Simple Eats are distributed weekly to employees.

Five Dollar Donation

$5.00

Donations to the staff at Simple Eats are distributed weekly to employees. This to support the staff until restaurants in Virginia are open back up for full service.

Donation to Staff Ten Dollars

Donations to the staff at Simple Eats are distributed weekly to employees.

Ten Dollar Donation to Staff

$10.00

Donations to the staff at Simple Eats are distributed weekly to employees. This to support the staff until restaurants in Virginia are open back up for full service.

Donation to Staff Twenty Dollars

Donations to the staff at Simple Eats are distributed weekly to employees.

Twenty Dollar Donation to Staff

$20.00

Donations to the staff at Simple Eats are distributed weekly to employees. This to support the staff until restaurants in Virginia are open back up for full service.

COCKTAILS, WINE & BEER TO-GO

Mimosa

Bottle of Champagne and 16 oz Orange Juice - ID Required for Pickup

Mimosa for Home

$20.00

Mimosa for Home with Sorbet

$22.00

Bottle Wine

Simple Chardonnay

$18.00

Bottle Of Simple Chardonnay - ID Required for Pickup

Simple Pinot Noir

$18.00

Bottle Of Simple Pinot Noir - ID Required for Pickup

Simple Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Bottle Of Simple Cabernet Sauvignon - ID Required for Pickup

Prosecco Lamarca Single Bottle

$6.50

Bottle of Prosecco Lamarca Single Bottle - ID Required for Pickup

Wycliff Sparkling Champagne

$18.00

Bottle of Wycliff Sparkling Champagne Single Bottle - ID Required for Pickup

Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Bottle of Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio Bottle - ID Required for Pickup

Williamsburg Winery Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Bottle of Williamsburg Winery Sauvignon Blanc - ID Required for Pickup

Jefferson Vineyards Chardonnay

$34.00

Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Chardonnay - ID Required for Pickup

Jefferson Vineyards Viognier

$34.00

Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Viognier - ID Required for Pickup

Jefferson Vineyards Cabernet Franc

$34.00

Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Cabernet Franc - ID Required for Pickup

Jefferson Vineyards Meritage

$34.00

Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Meritage - ID Required for Pickup

Jefferson Vineyards Petite Verdot

$34.00

Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Petite Verdot - ID Required for Pickup

Can Beer

Bud Light 16 oz Can or Bud Light Cans TO-GO

Bud Light 16oz Can

$3.00

Bud Light 16 oz Can - ID Required for Pickup

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Can - ID Required for Pickup

O'Conner El Guapo can

$4.00

Backbay Lager Can

$4.00

COCKTAILS To Go -

Spicy Strawberry Margarita

$5.00

*$5.00 SPECIAL* Spicy Jalapenos, Pungo Strawberry's, with a classic Margarita mixture the Simple Way.

Blackberry Mule

$12.00

VA Vodka, Lime Juice, Blackberries, Ginger Beer

Breakfast Bourbon

$10.00

VA Cinnamon Whiskey, OJ, Champagne

Cape Charles

$9.00

VA Maple Whiskey Sour

Cold Brew Martini

$12.00

VA Vodka, Cold Brew , Cream Liquor

Cucumber Rosemary Gin Tonic

$9.00

VA Gin, Fresh Cucumber, Tonic, Rosemary

Gold Rush

$9.00

VA Bourbon. Honey Syrup, Lemon Juice

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jameson Whiskey, Local Three Ships Coffee, House Made Whipped Cream

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

VA Vodka, Lemonade, Club Soda, Sugared Rum

Manhattan

$10.00

Classic Manhatten

Sorbet Margarita

$10.00

Raspberry, Lemon, Blood Orange, Mango Sorbet, 1800 Tequila, Triple Sec, OJ

Martini

$10.00

Classic Martini

Old Fashion

$10.00

Classic Old Fashion

Paloma Cocktail

$12.00

Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Jalapenos, Soda Water

Prosecco Cocktail

$9.00

Sangaria

$8.00

House Made Red or White with Fresh Fruit

Simple Mojito

$10.00

Classic Mojito Simple Way

Sorbet Margarita

$13.00

Raspberry, Lemon, Blood Orange, Mango Sorbet, 1800 Tequila, Triple Sec, OJ

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$12.00

1800 Tequila, Triple Sec, Basil, Lime Juice, Strawberries, Honey

Tell Me More

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Classic Dark and Stormy

Long Island

$12.00

Simple Eats version of Long Island...by Ryan

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

A farm to table restaurant, sourcing local sustainable food from VA and surrounding areas.

Website

Location

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

