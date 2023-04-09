- Home
Simple Eats
509 Reviews
$$
3152 Shore Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Popular Items
FOOD
Early Risers
Acai Bowl
Organic Acai / Coconut Milk / Toasted Coconut / Fresh Fruit / Honey
Avocado Toast
8 Grain Toast / Poached Farm Eggs / Old Smoke House Bacon / Avocado mix with Red Onion / Tomato / Cilantro / Homefries
Breakfast Burrito
Farm Eggs / Bacon / Sausage / Home Fries / Cheddar Cheese / Flour Tortilla / House made Salsa / Fresh Fruit
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three Buttermilk Pancakes / Bananas or Seasonal Fruit / Bacon or Edward’s Sausage Link
Chocolate Stuffed French Toast
Cinnamon Swirl Bread / Milk Chocolate Cream Cheese / Powered Sugar / Fresh Fruit / Edwards Sausage Link or Smokehouse Bacon
Crabby Bennie
Chesapeake Bay Crab / Poached Farm Eggs / Toasted Brioche/ Spinach / Tomato / Avocado / Hollandaise / Home Fries
Easter Ham Bennie
Brioche Bun / Edward's Ham / Farm Poaches Eggs / Spinach / Tomatoes / Avocado / Hollandasie
French Toast
Cinnamon Swirl Bread / Powered Sugar / Seasonal Fruit / Smokehouse Bacon or Edward’s Sausage Link
Garden Omelet
Farm Eggs / Tomato / Spinach / Mushrooms / Red Onion / Cheddar Home fries / Toast or Biscuit 11 Add Bacon or Edward’s Sausage + 2
House Quiche
Edward's Sausage or Bacon / Peppers / Onions / Spinach / Cheddar Cheese / Farm Eggs / Pie Crust / Mixed Greens / Home Fries / House Aioli
Shipwreck
Edward’s Sausage / Scrambled Farm Eggs / Sautéed Peppers and Onions / Cheddar Cheese / Home Fries / Toast or Biscuit
Shrimp and Grits
Seasoned Shrimp / Stone Grits / Edward’s Sausage / Bacon / Stewed Tomatoes / Cheddar Cheese
Steak & Eggs Breakfast
Two Farm Eggs / Home Fries / Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions / 10oz. Reserve Top Sirlion / Fresh Herbs / Hollandaise Sauce / Toast or Biscuit
The Simple
Farm Eggs / Bacon or Edward’s Sausage / Home Fries, Toast or Biscuit
Salads
Beet and Apple
Baby Arugula / Roasted Beets / VA Apples / Goat Cheese / Candied Pecans / Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Local Farmer
Seasonal greens / cucumber / tomatoes / pickled carrots / herb ranch
Sandy Salad
Local Mixed Greens / Tomatoes / House Made Mozzarella / Basil / Balsamic Glaze
Simple Caesar Salad
Organic Local Romaine / House Caesar Dressing / Shaved Parmesan Cheese / Bread Crumbs
Simple House Salad
Mixed Greens/ Cucumbers/ Bell Peppers/ Red Onions/ Roasted Red Tomatoes/ Sliced Edwards Country Ham/ Green Goodness Dressing
Yard Bird
Smoked Pulled BBQ Chicken / Seasonal Greens /Roasted Tomatoes Fresh Mozzarella / Smokehouse Bacon / Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Barry's Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Sourdough / Home Fries
Blackened Tuna Salad
House Made Blackened Tuna Salad / Greens / Tomato mayo / 8 Grain Bread
BLT
Pepper Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Fresh Local Greens / Mayo
Burrata Sandwich
French baguette/Dukes Mayonnaise Creamy Burrata/Edward's Country Ham/ Tomato / Fresh Basil / Arugula/ balsamic Glaze
Caprese Burger
Brioche Bun /Brasstown Grass Fed Beef /Mozz Cheese /Fresh Tomato/ Greens /Balsamic Glaze /Home Fries
Crabby Patty
Chesapeake Bay crab / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / Apple Slaw / Brioche Roll
Farmhouse Bacon Cheese Burger
Brasstown Grass Fed Beef / Cheddar / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli
Fresh Catch Sandwich
Seasonal Local Fish / Greens / Tomato House Slaw / Aioli / Brioche Bun
Gorgonzola Dolce Burger
Brasstown Grass Fed Beef/ Gorgonzola Dolce Cheese /Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Brioche Bun / Aioli
Smokehouse Burger
Brasstown Grass -Fed Beef / Smoked Gouda Cheese / Smokehouse Bacon / Greens / Fresh Tomato / Home Fries
House Braised Pulled Pork Sandwich
House made BBQ Pork Sandwich / House Slaw / Pickles / Onions / Brioche Bun / Home Fries
Plain Burger
All Natural Grass- Fed Beef / Mixed Greens Tomato / House Aioli / Brioche Bun
Reuben
Our Thinly Sliced Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / Russian Dressing / Marble Rye
Schmidty
House Roasted Turkey Breast / Smokehouse Bacon / Cheddar / Greens / Tomato / Aioli / French or 8 Grain
Smoked Chicken Salad
Simple Eats Chicken Salad / Greens / Tomato
The B.E.L.T.
Poached Farm Eggs / Bacon / Greens / Tomato / Toasted Sourdough
Turkey, Brie, & Apple Press
Sourdough / Dukes Mayo / Sliced Turkey / Brie Cheese/ Green Apple Slices / Greens / Tomatoes / honey / home fries
Sides
Simple Beginnings
6 Simple Oysters Rockefeller
Six Jumbo Chesapeake Oysters / Rockefeller Style
Baked Shrimp Toast
Six Blaxkened Honey Shrimp / Sriracha, Herb & Caper Aioli / Pickled Red Onion / Sourdough Bread / Greens / Fresh Cilantro
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
House Smoked BBQ Chicken / Cheddar / Black Bean Salsa / Sour Cream
Burrata and Bread
Cheese Board
Artesian Cheeses / Cured Meats / Pickled Vegetables / Crackers
Flatbreads
Assorted Flatbread - Goat Cheese / BBQ Chicken / Roast Garlic
House Crunch Plate
Smoked Chicken salad / Blackened Tuna Salad/ Greens / Fresh Tomatoes / House Pickles / Parmesan / Crostini
Lynnhaven Fancy Oysters
Mix berry flatbread
Oysters on the Half Shell -6
Oysters on the Half Shell-12
Warm Goat Cheese
Honey/Fresh Fruit/Warm Goat Cheese/Herbs/French Baguette
Simple Plates
House Crab Cake Dinner
Two Blackened Crab Cakes / Sriracha Aioli / Mixed Greens / Apple Slaw / Home Fries
Local Fish and Grits
Southern Style Grits / Smoked Gouda Cheese / Stewed Tomatoes / Local Blackened Fish / Pickled Red Onions / fresh Herbs
Romesco Flounder
Mussels Italiano
East Coast Mussels/ Herb Butter/ Champagne/ Garlic/ Oregano/ Onions/ Tomatoes/ Fresh Herbs/ Warm Bread
Sriracha Sirlion
Sticky Rice/ Mushrooms, peppers, Onions, Green Beans/ 10oz sirlion/ Sriracha/ House Salsa / Fresh Herbs
Seared Fresh Catch Plate
Local Fish / Seasonal Vegetables / Roasted Potatoes
Tacos
NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)
Vegetable Plate
Assorted Fresh Local Vegetables Sauteed- What is in Season that week!
DRINKS
BEVERAGES
Adult Milk
Coke Products
Hot Tea
Juice
Kids Horizon Milk
Sweet Tea
Pale Horse Coffee
Unsweet Tea
Ginger Beer
Adult Chocolate Milk
Pale Horse Cold Brew
Cold Pressed Lavender Rose Juice
Pumpkin Apple Cinnamon
Crunchy Hydration Om Grapefruit CBD
Crunchy Hydration Lime 15%CBD/50% Caff
Crunchy Hydration Watermelon
COCKTAILS
Blackberry Mule
VA Vodka, Lime Juice, Blackberries, Ginger Beer
Bourbon Tini
Peaches/ VA Bourbon/ Mint Leaves/ Lemon/ Honey/ Ginger Beer
Breakfast Bourbon
VA Cinnamon Whiskey, OJ, Champagne
Breakfast Shot
Cape Charles
VA Maple Whiskey Sour
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cold Brew Martini
VA Vodka, Cold Brew , Cream Liquor
Cucumber Rosemary Gin Tonic
VA Gin, Fresh Cucumber, Tonic, Rosemary
Dark and Stormy
Classic Dark and Stormy
French 76
Gold Rush
VA Bourbon. Honey Syrup, Lemon Juice
Irish Coffee
Jameson Whiskey, Local Three Ships Coffee, House Made Whipped Cream
Lemon Drop Martini
VA Vodka, Lemonade, Club Soda, Sugared Rum
Lemon Rose Sorbert
London Bloom
Long Island
Simple Eats version of Long Island...by Ryan
Manhattan
Classic Manhatten
Martini
Classic Martini
Old Fashion
Classic Old Fashion
Paloma Cocktail
Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Jalapenos, Soda Water
Prosecco Cocktail
Reg Margarita
Sangaria
House Made Red or White with Fresh Fruit
Simple Margarita
Simple Mojito
Classic Mojito Simple Way
Sorbet Margarita
Raspberry, Lemon, Blood Orange, Mango Sorbet, 1800 Tequila, Triple Sec, OJ
Spicy Strawberry Margarita
*$5.00 SPECIAL* Spicy Jalapenos, Pungo Strawberry's, with a classic Margarita mixture the Simple Way.
Strawberry Basil Margarita
1800 Tequila, Triple Sec, Basil, Lime Juice, Strawberries, Honey
Tell Me More
The Bourbon & The Bee
The Irish maid
Watermelon & Cucumber Cooler
Watermelon Crush
White Russian
Green Apple Sangria
Irish Mule
Fuzzy leprechaun Cocktail
Irish Flag Shooter
MILKSHAKES
SMOOTHIES
DESSERTS
3 Scoops of Icecream
Apple Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding
Apple Cobbler
Carrot Cake
You have to order whole Cake by phone
Chocolate Ganache Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF Peanut Butter Cookie
Hunters pound cake
Kids ice Cream
Scoop of Ice Cream
Triple Chocolate Brownie
DONATE TO STAFF
Donation to Staff Five Dollars
Donation to Staff Ten Dollars
Donation to Staff Twenty Dollars
COCKTAILS, WINE & BEER TO-GO
Mimosa
Bottle Wine
Simple Chardonnay
Bottle Of Simple Chardonnay - ID Required for Pickup
Simple Pinot Noir
Bottle Of Simple Pinot Noir - ID Required for Pickup
Simple Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Of Simple Cabernet Sauvignon - ID Required for Pickup
Prosecco Lamarca Single Bottle
Bottle of Prosecco Lamarca Single Bottle - ID Required for Pickup
Wycliff Sparkling Champagne
Bottle of Wycliff Sparkling Champagne Single Bottle - ID Required for Pickup
Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio
Bottle of Barboursville Vineyards Pinot Grigio Bottle - ID Required for Pickup
Williamsburg Winery Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle of Williamsburg Winery Sauvignon Blanc - ID Required for Pickup
Jefferson Vineyards Chardonnay
Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Chardonnay - ID Required for Pickup
Jefferson Vineyards Viognier
Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Viognier - ID Required for Pickup
Jefferson Vineyards Cabernet Franc
Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Cabernet Franc - ID Required for Pickup
Jefferson Vineyards Meritage
Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Meritage - ID Required for Pickup
Jefferson Vineyards Petite Verdot
Bottle of Jefferson Vineyards Petite Verdot - ID Required for Pickup
Can Beer
COCKTAILS To Go -
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
A farm to table restaurant, sourcing local sustainable food from VA and surrounding areas.
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451