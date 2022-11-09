Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simple Fish

review star

No reviews yet

6719 Division Avenue South

Kentwood, MI 49548

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura
Spicy California Roll
Calfornia Roll

Appetizer

Calamari Tempura

$6.00

Peppered Calamari Tempura with Spicy Mayo

Edamame (G) (V)

$5.00

Steamed edamame with roasted garlic sea salt

Four Pieces of Sushi (G)

$9.00

Chef’s choice of four pieces of fresh sushi

Fried Gyoza

$6.00

Deep fried pork/vegetable pot stickers served with tempura sauce

Jalapeño Bites

$9.00

Deep fried stuffed Jalapeño with Spicy Tuna & Cream Cheese topped with eel sauce

Kimchi

$3.00

Traditional Korean spicy fermented cabbage

Miso Soup

$3.00

Tofu, seaweed, green onion in white miso broth

Monkey Brains

$9.00

Deep fried stuffed Mushrooms with Spicy Tuna & Cream Cheese topped with eel sauce

Shiitake Mushroom Dumplings

$6.00Out of stock

Spring Mix Salad

$2.00

Spring mix with Asian sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Seaweed salad with sesame oil, black mushroom, rice vinager, sesame seeds

Sides

Extra Sauce

$0.50

White Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Wasabi Side

Ginger Side

Hoodie

$30.00

Shirt

$15.00

Sushi Burritos

Kimchi Bulgogi

$14.00

Kimchi, Bulgogi Beef, Cucumber, & Spring Mix

Nami

$15.00

Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, White Tuna, Ebi, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Spring Mix, Tempura Flakes, & Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Salad, Avocado & Cucumber, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo, & Eel Sauce

Veggie (V) (GF)

$11.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Kampyo, Oshinko, Yamagobo, Asparagus, & Sesame Oil

One Pounder

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Bulgogi Beef

$13.00

Thinly sliced marinated beef, white & green onions, served with white rice & spring mix

Bulgogi Chicken

$13.00

Thinly sliced marinated beef, white & green onions, served with white rice & spring mix

Chicken Katsu

$13.00

Panko deep fried Chicken, served with white rice & spring mix

Fish Katsu

$14.00

Panko deep fried Sushi Grade Red Snapper, served with white rice & spring mix

Fried Rice

$6.00

Fried rice with egg, onions, mixed vegetables. Protein options are beef, chicken, shrimp, or none.

Kimchi & Pork Belly Soup

$13.00

Kimchi, Pork Belly, Scallions, & Onions. Served with a side of white rice.

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.00

Teriyaki Chicken, stir fried mixed vegetables, served with white rice & spring mix

Teriyaki Salmon

$19.00

Teriyaki Salmon, served with white rice & spring mix

Poké Bowls

Beef Poké Bowl

$13.00

Beef Bulgogi, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Edamamé, Nori, Seaweed salad, Tamago, Crab Stick, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, & Masago on top of Sushi Rice

Chicken Poké Bowl

$13.00

Sautéed Chicken, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Edamamé, Nori, Seaweed salad, Tamago, Crab Stick, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, & Masago on top of Sushi Rice

Poké Deluxe

$18.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Edamamé, Nori, Seaweed salad, Tamago, Crab Stick, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, & Masago on top of Sushi Rice, served with Tuna, Yellowtail, Red Snapper, & White Tuna

Salmon Poké Bowl

$13.00

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Edamamé, Nori, Seaweed salad, Tamago, Crab Stick, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, & Masago on top of Sushi Rice, Served Marinated or Naked

Spicy Tuna Poké Bowl

$13.00

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Edamamé, Nori, Seaweed salad, Tamago, Crab Stick, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, & Masago on top of Sushi Rice

Tofu Poké Bowl

$12.00

Tofu, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Edamamé, Nori, Seaweed salad, Tamago, Crab Stick, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, & Masago on top of Sushi Rice

Tuna Poké Bowl

$13.00

Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Edamamé, Nori, Seaweed salad, Tamago, Crab Stick, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, & Masago on top of Sushi Rice, Served Marinated or Naked

Yellowtail Poké Bowl

$14.00

Yellowtail, Avocado, Cucumber, Oshinko, Edamamé, Nori, Seaweed salad, Tamago, Crab Stick, Green Onion, Sesame seeds, & Masago on top of Sushi Rice, Served Marinated or Naked

Classic Sushi Rolls

ADAM

$11.00

AC Roll

$5.00

A.A.C. Roll

$5.00

Avocado, Asparagus, and Cucumber Wrapped in rice in nori

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Avocado wrapped with rice and nori

Calfornia Roll

$5.00

Crab Salad, Avocado, & Cucumber

Classic California Roll (G)

$5.50

Crab Stick, Avocado, & Cucumber

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Cucumber wrapped in rice and nori

Eel-lectric Roll

$8.00

Eel, Avocado, & Cucumber. Eel Sauce

Philadelphia Roll (G)

$6.50

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Cream Cheese

Salmon Avocado Roll (G)

$6.00

Salmon and avocado wrapped in nori and rice

Salmon Roll (G)

$5.00

Salmon wrapped in rice and nori

JUST Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.00

Spicy California Roll

$5.50

Spicy Crab Salad, Avocado, & Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll (G)

$7.00

Spicy Salmon & Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll (G)

$6.00

Spicy Tuna & Cucumber

Tuna Avocado Roll (G)

$6.00

Tuna and avocado wrapped in nori and rice

Tuna Roll (G)

$5.00

Tuna wrapped in rice and nori

Yellowtail Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail, green onion wrapped in rice and nori

Specialty Rolls

Baked Cali Roll

$12.00

Deep fried roll of Crab Salad, Avocado, & Cucumber. Eel Sauce

Baked Scallop Roll

$16.00

Baked roll of Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick, Sushi Scallop, Japanese Mayo, Masago, Ebi & Eel Sauce

Bang-Bang Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Tempura Flakes. Eel Sauce

Bulgogi Roll

$16.00

Beef Bulgogi (white and green onions in bulgogi), Asparagus, Jalapeños, Topped with Dragon's Breath and Eel Sauce, Panko Tempura Deep Fried

California Tempura

$10.00

Deep fried roll of Crab Salad, Avocado, & Cucumber. Eel Sauce

Chicken Tempura

$12.00

Chicken Tempura, Crab Salad, Cucumber, & Eel Sauce

Cyclone Roll

$11.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab Salad, Jalapeño, Tempura Deep Fried, Topped with Dragon's Breath, and Eel Sauce

Dragon Roll

$21.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with 1/2 Eel, Tobiko & Masago. Eel Sauce.

Fire Flower Roll

$15.00

Asparagus, Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Masago, Tobiko, topped with seared Ebi, Furikake, Green Onion, Spicy Mayo, & Eel Sauce

Green Monster

$14.00

Spicy Tuna, Jalapenos, Cucumber, & Tempura Flakes wrapped in Soy Paper, with Dragon’s Breath & Eel Sauce

Killer Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Crab Stick, Cucumber, topped with Ebi & Avocado. Eel Sauce

Kim Pop Roll

$10.00

Las Vegas Roll

$15.00

Cream Cheese, Asparagus, Shrimp, Spicy Crab Salad, Jalapeños, Topped with Dragon's Breath and Eel Sauce, Panko Tempura Deep Fried

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Lobster Tempura, Oshinko, Kampyo, Yama Gobo, Cucumber, Crab Stick, Tobiko, Massago, and Eel Sauce wrapped with rice and Nori

No-Name Roll

$10.00

Deep fried roll of Cream Cheese, Avocado, Crab Stick. Eel Sauce & Spicy Mayo

Philadelphia Tempura

$11.00

Deep fried Philadelphia Roll. Eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Crab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, topped with avocado & 5 pieces of sushi

Samurai Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Crab Stick, topped with Seared Salmon. Eel Sauce.

Shogun Roll

$15.00

Crab Stick, Avocado, Cucumber, Wrapped with Eel and Avocado

Simple Fish Roll (G)

$13.00

Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, White Tuna, Crab Stick, Masago, Avocado, & Cucumber

Snow Cone Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Crab Stick, topped with seared White Tuna. Sweet sauce, Eel Sauce.

Solar Flare Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Crab Stick, Wrapped with Seared Spicy Tuna, Topped with Masago, Scallions, and Eel Sauce

Spider Roll

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Cucumber, Crab Stick. Eel Sauce

Spooky Roll

$15.00

Sunshine

$15.00

Sweet Potato Tempura

$12.00

Sweet potato tempura, cream cheese, & cucumber. Eel Sauce

Twee Roll

$14.00

Veggie Deluxe Roll (G) (V)

$12.00

Spring Mix, Asparagus, Cucumber, Oshinko, Kampyo, Yamagobo, topped with Avocado & Sesame Oil

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Wrapped with Seared Spicy Crab Salad. Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo & Dragon’s Breath

Yum Yum Roll

$15.00

Deep fried roll of Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper, White Tuna, Crab Stick, Avocado & Cream Cheese. Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sweet Sauce, AWM.

Sashimi/Sushi Combos

Sashimi Combo A

$23.00

Chef’s choice of 15 pieces of fresh sashimi

Sashimi Combo B

$27.00

Chef’s choice of 20 pieces of fresh sashimi

Sushi Combo A

$18.00

Chef’s choice of 6 pieces of fresh nigiri & Classic California roll

Sushi Combo B

$21.00

Chef’s choice of 8 pieces of fresh nigiri & Classic California roll

Fish Collar

$9.00Out of stock

Nigiri

Unagi - 2 pcs

$6.50

Eel

Masago - 2 pcs

$6.00

Fish Roe

Tako - 2 pcs

$6.00Out of stock

Red Snapper - 2 pcs

$6.00

Amai Ebi - 2 pcs

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Shrimp

Ebi - 2 pcs

$6.00

Ebi

Hotate - 2 pcs

$6.50

Scallop

Salmon - 2 pcs

$6.00

Smoked Salmon - 2 pcs

$6.00

Ika - 2 pc nigiri

$6.50

Tamago - 2 pcs

$6.00

Sweet Egg

White Tuna - 2 pcs

$6.00

Yellowtail - 2 pcs

$6.50

Blue Fin Tuna - 2 pcs

$8.00Out of stock

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi

Unagi - 2 pcs

$6.50

Eel

Masago - 2 pcs

$6.00

Fish Roe

Tako - 2 pcs

$6.00Out of stock

Octopus

Red Snapper - 2 pcs

$6.00

Salmon - 2 pcs

$6.00

Hotate - 2 pcs

$6.50

Scallop

Ebi - 2 pcs

$6.00

Shrimp

Amai Ebi - 2 pcs

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Shrimp

Squid

$6.50

Smoked Salmon - 2 pcs

$6.00

Tamago - 2 pcs

$6.00

Sweet Egg

White Tuna - 2 pcs

$6.00

Yellowtail - 2 pcs

$6.50

Blue Fin Tuna S- 2 pcs

$8.00Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi - 2 pcs

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Bubble Tea

$4.75

Smoothie with boba

Milk Tea

$5.25

Cold tea with boba

Soda

$2.00

Free Refills

Hot Tea

$2.00

Jasmine flavor

Iced Tea

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Beer

Asahi

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

High Noon Vodka & Soda (Peach)

$6.00

High Noon Vodka & Soda (Pineapple)

$6.00

High Noon Vodka & Sprites (Grapefruit)

$6.00

High Noon Vodka & Sprites (Mango)

$6.00

Hite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sapparo

$8.00

Singha Thai

$5.00

Chu Hi Sangria

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Recorking Fee

$1.00

Sake

Shirataki Aged Pink

$28.00

Shirataki Jozen Aqua

$24.00

Junmai Sake

$12.00

Chiyomusubi Kitaro

$12.00

Poochi-Poochi Sparkling Sake

Ippongi Hannyya Tou

$30.00

Ryo Sake

Yuzi Omoi Sske

Recorking Fee

$1.00

Sake Flight

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! *Indicates items that are served under-cooked or raw. Consuming items that are under cooked or raw may increase the chance of food-borne illness. Selected menu items are vegan (V) or/and gluten free (G).

6719 Division Avenue South, Kentwood, MI 49548

