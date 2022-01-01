Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simple Fare

No reviews yet

460 High Street

Medford, MA 02155

Chicken Caesar Wrap
West Medford Station
The Pilgrim

Specials

Turkey Rice Soup

$3.50+Out of stock

Appetizers and Sides

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$8.95
Cheese Arancini

Cheese Arancini

$8.95
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.95
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.95

8 bone in wings served Plain or tossed in BBQ, Buffalo or Big Kikis Habanero sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$1.50+
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.00+
House Cooked Potato Chips

House Cooked Potato Chips

$1.50
House Cooked Potato Chips and Onion Dip

House Cooked Potato Chips and Onion Dip

$8.95
House Cooked Tortilla Chips and Fresh Salsa

House Cooked Tortilla Chips and Fresh Salsa

$8.95

House Cooked Tortilla Chips and Salsa

$8.95
Mac and Cheese Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.95
Side of Macaroni and Cheese

Side of Macaroni and Cheese

$8.95Out of stock
Side of Meatballs

Side of Meatballs

$8.95
Steak and Cheese Eggrolls

Steak and Cheese Eggrolls

$8.95

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.95

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, Quinoa, Sliced Almonds, Feta and Lemon Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Herbed Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion and Feta Cheese with Greek Dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$13.95

Baby Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Portobello Mushrooms, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Goat Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wraps

Greek Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Hummus, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers and Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Tomatoes and Blue Cheese Dressing

Roasted Vegetable and Hummus Wrap

Roasted Vegetable and Hummus Wrap

$13.95

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Tabbouleh and Hummus and Romaine Lettuce

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$13.95

House Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, and Romaine With Ranch Dressing.

Chipotle Pork and Avocado

$13.95

Roast Pork, Avocado Spread, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Romaine and Chipotle Mayo

Cold Sandwiches

The Patriot

The Patriot

$13.95

Herb Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Horseradish Mayo

Roast Beef and Boursin

$13.95

Herb Roast Beef, Boursin Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Sienna Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Mayo, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce and Tomato

The Pilgrim

The Pilgrim

$13.95

House Roasted Turkey Breast, Homemade Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce and Mayo

The Italian

The Italian

$13.95

Mortadella, Prosciutto, Capicola, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Hot Peppers, and Provolone Cheese

BLT

BLT

$11.95

Bacon, Lettuce Tomato, and Mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomato

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Smoked Brisket, House made BBQ Sauce and Cheddar Cheese

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$13.95

Thinly Sliced Pastrami with Spicy Mustard and American Cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Homemade Bourbon BBQ Sauce and Pickles

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce,

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce and Tomato

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.95

Our Own Famous Meatballs Topped with Provolone and Our Famous Marinara Sauce

The Burger

The Burger

$15.95

8oz Steakhouse Beef Patty topped with Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Boursin Burger

$15.95

8oz Steakhouse Beef Patty topped with Boursin Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Signature Sandwiches

The Reuben

The Reuben

$15.95

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and our special Russian, served on rye

The Mustang

$15.95

Our Famous Meatloaf, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar and Chipotle Mayo

New York Combo

$15.95

Corned beef and pastrami, topped with fresh Cole slaw, melted Swiss cheese, and our special Russian, served on rye

The Medford

The Medford

$15.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with Provolone and Our Famous Marinara Sauce

The Cubano

The Cubano

$15.95

House Roasted Pork, Ham, Pickles, Dijon Mustard and Swiss Cheese

Engine 2

Engine 2

$15.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet Drenched in Our Own Special Sweet Sauce and Topped with Sliced Hot Cherry Peppers

West Medford Station

West Medford Station

$15.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet Topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and American Cheese

Panini

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$13.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with Ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon Mustard

Chicken Portobello Panini

$13.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Portobello Mushrooms, Feta and Sundried Tomato Pesto

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Homemade Pesto

Roasted Vegetable Panini

$13.95

House Roasted Vegetables, Fresh Mozzarella, and Homemade Pesto

Caprese Panini

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Homemade Pesto

Eggplant Panini

$13.95

Hand Breaded Eggplant Cutlets Topped with Provolone and Our Famous Marinara Sauce

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Panini

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Panini

$13.95

House Roasted Turkey, Mayo, Bacon and Cheddar

From the Grill- Sandwiches

Steak Tip Sub

$15.95

Steak Tip Bomb

$16.95

Chicken Tip Sub

$14.95

Chicken Tip Bomb

$15.95

BBQ Chicken Tip Sub

$14.95

BBQ Chicken Tip Bomb

$15.95

Grilled Shrimp Bomb

$16.95

From the Grill- Entrees

Grilled Steak Tips

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Tips

$16.95

Grilled BBQ Chicken Tips

$16.95

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Grilled Shrimp

$17.95

Entrees

Chicken Picatta

$17.95Out of stock

Tender Chunks of Chicken Sautéed in a Lemon and Caper White Wine Sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetable

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

Made with House Ground Beef. Double-Sauced. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable

Bourbon Pecan Chicken

$17.95Out of stock

Tender Chunks of Chicken sautéed with Our Famous Bourbon Sauce and served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetable

Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.95Out of stock

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Homemade Bourbon BBQ Sauce Served with Mac n Cheese and Cole Slaw

BBQ Brisket Dinner

$18.95Out of stock

House Smoked Brisket, Homemade Bourbon BBQ Sauce Served with Mac n Cheese and Cole Slaw

Pasta Dinners

Chicken Broccoli and Pasta

$17.95Out of stock

Tender Chunks of Chicken sautéed with Garlic & Broccoli in a Garlic White Wine Sauce with a Touch of Romano Cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95Out of stock

Hand Breaded Cutlet Topped with Provolone Cheese and Our Famous Marinara Sauce. Served with Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95Out of stock

Hand Breaded Cutlet Topped with Provolone Cheese and Our Famous Marinara Sauce. Served with Pasta

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Macaroni and Cheese

$8.95Out of stock

Pasta with Meatballs

$8.95Out of stock

Pasta with Butter

$8.95Out of stock

Pasta with Marinara

$8.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.95

Dessert

Hoff's Chocolate Truffle Bomb

$4.95

Hoff's Lemon Burst Square

$4.95

Hoff's Mississippi Mud Square

$4.95

Hoff's Tiramisu Square

$4.95

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$2.00

Everything Bar

$2.00

Deli

House Made Pickle

$1.50

Half Pint Pasta Salad

$3.50

Pint Pasta Salad

$6.95

Half Pint Cole Slaw

$3.50

Pint Cole Slaw

$6.95

Half Pint Potato Salad

$3.50

Pint Potato Salad

$6.95

Beverages

20 oz Coco Cola Bottle

$3.00

20 oz Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

20 oz Sprite Bottle

$3.00

20 oz Gingerale Bottle

$3.00

12 oz Coke Can

$2.25

12 oz Diet Coke Can

$2.25

12 oz Sprite Can

$2.25

12 oz Gingerale Can

$2.25

12 oz Root Beer Can

$2.25

12 oz Dr. Pepper Can

$2.25

12 oz Fanta Orange Can

$2.25

Poland Spring Sparking Water

$3.00

Orange Poland Spring Sparking Water

$3.00

Lemon Poland Spring Sparking Water

$3.00

Lime Poland Spring Sparking Water

$3.00

Poland Spring Spring Water

$2.25

Snapple Mango

$3.00

Snapple Apple

$3.00

Snapple Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Snapple Diet Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Snapple Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Snapple Diet Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Snapple Diet Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Glass Bottle Mexican Coke

$3.00

Red Bull Green - Dragon Fruit

$3.95

Red Bull Blue - Blueberry

$3.95

Red Bull White - Coconut Berry

$3.95

Red Bull Yellow - Tropical

$3.95

Red Bull Red - Watermelon

$3.95

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.95

Orignal Red Bull

$3.95

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Great Food Has Never Been So Simple. At Simple Fare, we specialize in handmade sandwiches, salads, entrees, and side dishes. All our food is prepared from scratch on our premises and is designed to celebrate the flavors of the freshest ingredients in creative and memorable dishes. We add a modern twist that is truly our own. We are devotees of great food and invite you to experience the difference. Unlike mass-produced food, our hand-made, small-batch approach guarantees both quality and consistency. We hope you will be as proud to serve our food as we are.

460 High Street, Medford, MA 02155

