Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

Simply Crepes Pittsford

review star

No reviews yet

7 Schoen Place

Pittsford, NY 14534

The Rugby Crepe
Chicken Cordon Bleu Crepe
Nutella Fruit Crepe

Crafted Shareables

Biscuits and Jam

$4.00+

Three warm and fluffy biscuits with house wild berry compote and honey whipped butter.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Three mini crepes filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, apple wood smoked bacon. Finished with Bourbon Apricot Hot Honey.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Warm & crispy sprouts, shallots & bacon tossed in a sweet & tangy balsamic dressing. Topped with creamy chevre.

Loaded Potatoes

Loaded Potatoes

$13.00

Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream

Poutine

Poutine

$13.00

Hand cut crispy potatoes, beef gravy, local cheese curd

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Your Choice of Meat: Smoked Ham or Apple Wood Bacon, Hash Browns & Honey Basil aioli on toasted brioche.

Crepe Madame

Crepe Madame

$15.50

Egg battered crepe with hardwood smoked ham, gruyere, cream sauce, fried egg & bacon jam

Maple Sausage Stackers Crepe

Maple Sausage Stackers Crepe

$15.50

Two crepes piled with whisked eggs, maple sausage, cheddar & applewood bacon cream

Short Rib Breakfast Burrito

Short Rib Breakfast Burrito

$16.50

Five-hour braised short rib, over easy eggs, avocado, cheddar, tomato basil pico, cilantro rice and chipotle aioli

The Breakfast Crepe

The Breakfast Crepe

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar & choice of applewood bacon, Bostrom Farms maple sausage, andouille sausage or smoked ham + crispy red potatoes

Veggie Breakfast Crepe

Veggie Breakfast Crepe

$15.00

Scrambled Eggs sauteed vegetables, and feta-Arugula Salad wrapped in a crepe with crispy Red Potatoes

Big Daddy Biscuits

$16.00

Two biscuits piled with whisked eggs, house maple sausage patties, cheddar cheese, maple chipotle aioli

Brunch & French Toast

Bangin' Shrimp and Grits

Bangin' Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Crepe-battered shrimp tossed in apricot bourbon hot honey served over a smoked parmesan grit cake with maple sausage gravy and a pop of cherry pepper arugula salad

Chef's French Toast

Chef's French Toast

$12.00

Hand-cut Texas Toast brioche, egg battered and pan fried with sweet cream and pure maple syrup

Rumchata Creme Brulee French Toast

Rumchata Creme Brulee French Toast

$15.00

Chef's french toast with burnt sugar custard, bananas and, RumChata caramel

Chicken + "Waffles" Crepe

Chicken + "Waffles" Crepe

$18.50

Hand breaded crispy chicken cutlets tossed in maple bourbon sauce, over applewood bacon and a single crepe

The Signature Burger

$17.00

1/3 lb hand pressed Angus beef burger with Cheddar, apple wood bacon, crepe battered onion strings, sweet & smoky mayo on a brioche bun with crispy reds

Apple Gulee

Apple Gulee

$11.00+

Egg Battered Crepe Stuffed with Freshly Baked Cinnamon Apples. Served with Pure maple Syrup and Sweet Vanilla Cream.

Sweet Items

Nutella Fruit Crepe

Nutella Fruit Crepe

$14.50

Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream

Simply Strawberry Crepes

Simply Strawberry Crepes

$14.50

Fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a hint of brown sugar & pure maple syrup

Bananas and Cream Crepe

Bananas and Cream Crepe

$14.50

Fresh banana sauteed in butter and brown sugar, with creme brulee custard, candied walnuts & whipped cream

Oatmeal Creme Brulee

Oatmeal Creme Brulee

$6.50

100% natural whole grain oats with custard creme, bananas and berries

Traditional Crepes

Traditional Crepes

$4.00+

Three signature crepes with pure maple syrup & brown sugar OR Fresh lemon & white sugar

Caramel Brownie Crepe

Caramel Brownie Crepe

$14.50Out of stock

Warm fudgy brownie, sea-salted caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream

Caramel Apple Cinnamon

$14.50

Grandma Mae's warm, freshly baked cinnamon apples with sweet cream, caramel & vanilla bean ice cream

Crafted Sides

Andouille Butterflied

Andouille Butterflied

$6.00
Crispy Red Potatoes

Crispy Red Potatoes

$6.50
Eggs - Any Style

Eggs - Any Style

$2.00+

Fresh Cut Fruit

$6.00
Hashbrown Patties

Hashbrown Patties

$7.50

Three patties stuffed with cheddar and scallions. Served with sour cream.

Maple Sausage Patties

Maple Sausage Patties

$6.00
Thick-Cut Applewood Bacon

Thick-Cut Applewood Bacon

$6.50

Side Toast

$2.50

Impossible Sausage Patties

$6.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Six crispy battered chicken nuggets. Served with honey.

Fluffernutter Crepe

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter & Marshmallow fluff

French Toast Sticks

$7.00

Cinnamon sugared with pure maple syrup

Kids Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.00

with melted Cheddar

PB & J Crepe

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter & strawberry sauce

Scrambled Egg Crepe

$7.00

Crepe filled with whisked egg & Cheddar

Kids Drink

$2.00

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A homespun craft kitchen with casual, progressively traditional fare. Family friendly. Serving coffees, brunch all day, dinner and craft drinks.

