Simply Crepes Pittsford
7 Schoen Place
Pittsford, NY 14534
Crafted Shareables
Biscuits and Jam
Three warm and fluffy biscuits with house wild berry compote and honey whipped butter.
Breakfast Tacos
Three mini crepes filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, apple wood smoked bacon. Finished with Bourbon Apricot Hot Honey.
Brussels Sprouts
Warm & crispy sprouts, shallots & bacon tossed in a sweet & tangy balsamic dressing. Topped with creamy chevre.
Loaded Potatoes
Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream
Poutine
Hand cut crispy potatoes, beef gravy, local cheese curd
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Your Choice of Meat: Smoked Ham or Apple Wood Bacon, Hash Browns & Honey Basil aioli on toasted brioche.
Crepe Madame
Egg battered crepe with hardwood smoked ham, gruyere, cream sauce, fried egg & bacon jam
Maple Sausage Stackers Crepe
Two crepes piled with whisked eggs, maple sausage, cheddar & applewood bacon cream
Short Rib Breakfast Burrito
Five-hour braised short rib, over easy eggs, avocado, cheddar, tomato basil pico, cilantro rice and chipotle aioli
The Breakfast Crepe
Scrambled eggs, cheddar & choice of applewood bacon, Bostrom Farms maple sausage, andouille sausage or smoked ham + crispy red potatoes
Veggie Breakfast Crepe
Scrambled Eggs sauteed vegetables, and feta-Arugula Salad wrapped in a crepe with crispy Red Potatoes
Big Daddy Biscuits
Two biscuits piled with whisked eggs, house maple sausage patties, cheddar cheese, maple chipotle aioli
Brunch & French Toast
Bangin' Shrimp and Grits
Crepe-battered shrimp tossed in apricot bourbon hot honey served over a smoked parmesan grit cake with maple sausage gravy and a pop of cherry pepper arugula salad
Chef's French Toast
Hand-cut Texas Toast brioche, egg battered and pan fried with sweet cream and pure maple syrup
Rumchata Creme Brulee French Toast
Chef's french toast with burnt sugar custard, bananas and, RumChata caramel
Chicken + "Waffles" Crepe
Hand breaded crispy chicken cutlets tossed in maple bourbon sauce, over applewood bacon and a single crepe
The Signature Burger
1/3 lb hand pressed Angus beef burger with Cheddar, apple wood bacon, crepe battered onion strings, sweet & smoky mayo on a brioche bun with crispy reds
Apple Gulee
Egg Battered Crepe Stuffed with Freshly Baked Cinnamon Apples. Served with Pure maple Syrup and Sweet Vanilla Cream.
Sweet Items
Nutella Fruit Crepe
Nutella & fresh strawberries or sautéed bananas with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & vanilla bean ice cream
Simply Strawberry Crepes
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream, a hint of brown sugar & pure maple syrup
Bananas and Cream Crepe
Fresh banana sauteed in butter and brown sugar, with creme brulee custard, candied walnuts & whipped cream
Oatmeal Creme Brulee
100% natural whole grain oats with custard creme, bananas and berries
Traditional Crepes
Three signature crepes with pure maple syrup & brown sugar OR Fresh lemon & white sugar
Caramel Brownie Crepe
Warm fudgy brownie, sea-salted caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream
Caramel Apple Cinnamon
Grandma Mae's warm, freshly baked cinnamon apples with sweet cream, caramel & vanilla bean ice cream
Crafted Sides
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets
Six crispy battered chicken nuggets. Served with honey.
Fluffernutter Crepe
Creamy peanut butter & Marshmallow fluff
French Toast Sticks
Cinnamon sugared with pure maple syrup
Kids Grilled Cheese Crepe
with melted Cheddar
PB & J Crepe
Creamy peanut butter & strawberry sauce
Scrambled Egg Crepe
Crepe filled with whisked egg & Cheddar
Kids Drink
Salads & Soups
Simply Salad
Field greens, strawberries, candied walnuts, crumbly bleu, + maple mustard vinaigrette
Mediterranean Chicken
Crepe stuffed with field greens, grilled chicken, hummus, red onion, Kalamata olives, Feta, tomatoes and lemon oregano vinaigrette
Turkey B.L.A.T
Crepe stuffed with field greens, roasted turkey, apple wood bacon, avocado, tomato, smoked gouda & maple mustard vinaigrette
French Onion Soup
Tomato Basil Soup
Burgers & Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sammy
Two chicken cutlets tossed in apricot bourbon hot honey with Swiss, pickled onion, arugula and lemon basil aioli on brioche roll
Signature Burger
1/3 lb Angus beef burger with cheddar, apple wood bacon, crepe-battered onion strings, sweet & smoky aioli on a brioche bun, with fried red potatoes.
Fall Turkey Melt
Two Gruyere stuffed crepes with roasted turkey, apple wood bacon & cranberry sage cream cheese. Plus citrus apple brussels sprout slaw and crispy reds.
Main Plates
Bangin' Shrimp and Grits
Crepe-battered shrimp tossed in apricot bourbon hot honey served over a smoked parmesan grit cake with maple sausage gravy and a pop of cherry pepper arugula salad
Chicken Cordon Bleu Crepe
Panko-breaded crepe stuffed with smoked ham, chicken & spinach + melted Gruyere & Alfredo
Chicken Tarragon Crepe
Grilled chicken, broccoli & mushrooms in a tarragon cream sauce with aged parmesan
Thai Curry Crepe
A spicy red Thai coconut & peanut curry sauce with red bell pepper, onion and baby bok choy. Topped with crispy crepe strings. Choice of chicken or tofu
The Breakfast Crepe
Scrambled eggs, cheddar & choice of applewood bacon, Bostrom Farms maple sausage, andouille sausage or smoked ham + crispy red potatoes
Short Rib & Charred Broccolini
Crepe stuffed with five-hour braised short rib and an herbaceous blend of shallots, mushrooms & crumbled bleu. Served with warm maple mustard potatoes and charred broccolini.
The Rugby Crepe
"The Best Thing I Ever Ate" Shaved Angus steak, Russian dressing, lettuce, cheddar, pickles, onions in a crepe. Served with crispy red potatoes.
Tuscan Chicken
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A homespun craft kitchen with casual, progressively traditional fare. Family friendly. Serving coffees, brunch all day, dinner and craft drinks.
7 Schoen Place, Pittsford, NY 14534