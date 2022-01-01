Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Simply Crepes Raleigh

review star

No reviews yet

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110

Raleigh, NC 27615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A homespun craft kitchen with casual, progressively traditional fare. Family friendly. Serving coffees, brunch all day, dinner and craft drinks.

Website

Location

8470 Honeycutt Rd Suite C110, Raleigh, NC 27615

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Simply Crepes Raleigh image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pure Vegan Cafe Juicery & Eatery--Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
8369 Creedmoor Rd Raleigh, NC 27613
View restaurantnext
Sean's Shack - Millbrook
orange starNo Reviews
2840 E Millbrook Road Raleigh, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
LA HORCHATERIA
orange starNo Reviews
2261 Newhope Church rd Raleigh, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
so•ca cocina latina - 2130 Clark Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2130 Clark Ave Raleigh, NC 27605
View restaurantnext
Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Carroll's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 185
19 E Martin St. Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston