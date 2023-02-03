Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek

Simply Greek

review star

No reviews yet

12 Indian Head Road

Kings Park, NY 11754

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Gyro SAND
Chicken GyroSAND

APPETIZERS

Spinach Pie APP CRISPY

$11.00

filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling

Cheese Pie APP

$11.00

filo dough pastry with cheese filling

Mozzarella Sticks APP

$11.00

served with marinara sauce

Falafel (6PC) APP

$11.00

fried chickpea patties served with tahini sauce

Dolmades (8PC)APP

$10.00

stuffed grapeleaves

Fried ZucchiniAPP with skordalia

$14.00

lightly fried zucchini chips

Fried EggplantAPP with skordalia

$14.00

lightly fried eggplant chips

Fried Calamari APP

$17.00

served with marinara sauce

Charcoal Calamari APP

$17.00

chargrilled with olive oil and oregano

BUFFALO CALAMARI, APP

$18.00

fried calamari tossed with buffalo sauce

Grilled Octopus (6)OZ APP

$24.00

baby octopus lightly chargrilled, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano

Loukaniko (3 PC) APP

$15.00

Greek sausage

Buffalo Wings APP

$11.00+

Greek Wings APP

$12.00+

with feta cheese and sauteed peppers and onions

Honey BBQ Wings

$11.00+

Sweet Chili Wings

$11.00+

Chicken Souvlaki Sticks (3ST) APP

$15.00

served with pita & tzatziki

Pork Souvlaki Sticks (3ST) APP

$15.00

served with pita & tzatziki

Keftedes APP (6PC) GREEK MEATBALLS

$16.00

Gigantes Beans APP

$12.00

Saganaki with sauteed tomatoes APP

$15.00

broiled or fried saganaki cheese with sauteed tomatoes, olive oil, and oregano

Simply Cold Pikilia APP

$16.00+

taramasalata, hummus, melitzanosalata, skordalia, dolmades, feta, olives, and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano

Simply Hot Pikilia app

$19.00+

gyro, Greek doner, pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, loukaniko (Greek sausage), and saganaki cheese

DIPS & SPREADS

Tyrokauteri APP

$12.00

spicy feta dip

Hummus APP

$10.00

ground chickpea spread

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus APP

$11.00

hummus infused with roasted red peppers

Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) APP

$12.00

fire-roasted eggplant dip

Tzatziki app

$10.00

yogurt sauce

Taramosalata app

$13.00

red caviar spread

Skordalia app

$10.00

Greek garlic and potato spread

SOUPS

Chicken Lemon Soup

$6.00+

with rice (Avgolemono)

Lentil Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

SALADS

Greek Salad

$11.00+

mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Horiatiki Greek

$15.00+

tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00+

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & walnuts

Simply Salad

$15.00+

cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers

Santorini Salad

$15.00+

baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, fresh homemade mozzarella & dry figs

Prasini Salad

$11.00+

romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill & feta cheese

Mykonos Salad

$15.00+

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, beets & granny smith apples

Kastoria Salad

$15.00+

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, gigantes beans, beets & manouri cheese

Tossed Salad

$10.00+

Kings park salad

$19.00+

cold charcoal octopus and calamari, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, beets, roasted red peppers, fresh sc allions, dill, gigantes beans & feta cheese mixed with house dressing

GREEK SANDWICHES

Gyro SAND

$11.50

beef & lamb

Chicken GyroSAND

$13.00

Chicken Souvlaki SAND

$13.00

Pork Souvlaki SAND

$13.00

Filet Mignon Souvlaki SAND

$17.00

Falafel SAND (4PC)

$12.00

fried chickpea patties, served with tahini sauce

Lamb Souvlaki SAND

$16.00

Shrimp Souvlaki (5PC) SAND

$16.00

Loukaniko (2PC) Greek sausage SAND

$13.00

GREEK SALAD SAN

$10.00

Keftedes (4PS) Greek meatballs SAND

$14.00

SIDE ORDERS

Onion Rings SIDE 0RDER

$8.00

French Fries SIDE ORDER

$7.00

Greek Fries SIDE ORDER

$10.00

with broiled feta and oregano

Orzo Pasta WITH MARINARA SIDE ORDER

$8.00

Rice Pilaf SIDE ORDER

$6.00

Lemon Potatoes SIDE ORDER

$7.00

Grilled Vegetables SIDE ORDER

$7.00

eggplant, zucchini, peppers & onions

Sauteed Fresh Spinach SIDE ORDER

$7.00

with olive oil & garlic

Gyro SIDE ORDER

$13.00

side order of gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Chicken Gyro SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of chicken gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Lamb Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$18.00

side order of lamb souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Filet Mignon Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$18.00

side order of filet mignon souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Chicken Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of chicken souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Pork Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of pork souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Shrimp Souvlaki SIDE ORDER (7pc)

$18.00

side order of shrimp souvlaki

TABOULI SALAD 16OZ

$6.00

Chick pea salad 16 oz

$6.00

Pita

$1.50

W.W. Pita

$2.00

whole wheat pita

GLUTEN FREE PITA

$3.50

Sauce 4oz

$1.50

BURGERS

Beefburger

$10.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Cheeseburger

$11.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Bacon Burger

$12.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Greek Burger

$12.00+

on pita with feta cheese deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Lamb Burger

$13.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Turkey Burger

$13.00+

mixed with spinach, onion, feta, and red peppers deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Chicken Finger (4 PC) Deluxe

$13.00

with fries

MELTS

Gyro Melt

$15.00

on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Melt

$15.00

on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki & Gyro Melt

$15.00

chicken souvlaki and beef & lamb gyro meat on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki

Pita Melt Spinach

$12.00

spinach, feta, and mozzarella on a pita

Shrimp{4p} & Spinach Melt

$18.00

Healthy Melt

$15.00

veggies (zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion) sauteed in olive oil and garlic on a pita with mozzarella cheese

PANINIS

Grilled Chicken Bacon American Cheese Panini

$15.00+

deluxe served with fries

Grilled Chicken Basil Pesto And Red Peppers Panini

$15.00+

deluxe served with fries

Grilled Chicken Marinara And Mozzarella Panini

$15.00+

deluxe served with fries

Sliced Steak Pepper Onions Mozzarella Panini

$16.00+

deluxe served with fries

WRAPS

Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.00+

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.00+

Basil Chicken Wrap

$16.00+

Grilled Chicken BBQ Wrap

$16.00+

Simply Wrap WITH HUMMUS

$16.00+

hummus, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese with choice of gyro, chicken gyro, or chicken souvlaki

DINNERS PLATTERS

Gyro Dinner

$18.00

gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$19.00

chicken gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$19.00

chicken souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Pork Souvlaki Dinner

$19.00

pork souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Lamb Souvlaki Dinner

$26.00

lamb souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Filet Mignon Souvlaki Dinner

$29.00

filet mignon souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Loukaniko (3PC) Dinner

$19.00

Greek sausage platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Keftedes (8PC) GREEK MEATBALLS Dinner

$21.00

platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Spinach Pie Dinner CRISPY

$18.00

filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Cheese Pie Dinner

$18.00

filo dough pastry with cheese filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Falafel Dinner(7PC)

$18.00

fried chickpea patties served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

KEBOBS PLATTERS

Mushroom, tomato, peppers, onion, and sautéed in BBQ sauce

Chicken Kebob DINNER

$22.00

chicken souvlaki with with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Pork Kebob DINNER

$22.00

pork souvlaki with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Filet Mignon Kebob DINNER

$31.00

filet mignon souvlaki with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Lamb Kebob DINNER

$28.00

lamb souvlaki with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Shrimp (7p) Kebob DINNER

$28.00

shrimp souvlaki with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

SEAFOOD AND CHOPS

Filet of Sole Stuffed

$25.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Filet of Sole Greek Style Dinner

$24.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Stuffed Shrimp with Spinach and Feta Dinner

$25.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Stuffed Shrimp with Crab Meat Dinner

$25.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Fresh Broiled Salmon 8OZ,Med Style Dinner

$28.00

broiled salmon with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Simply Combo PlattersDinner

$30.00

3 pieces of shrimp, 2 pieces filet of sole, 6 oz salmon, grilled chicken with sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms

Whole Lavraki Brazino Dinner

$35.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Pork Chops Dinner

$25.00

pork chops with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Baby Lamb Chops Dinner

$35.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Salmon & Shrimp Spanakopita Style Dinner

$35.00

Spinach pie stuffed with sautéed shrimp and salmon

Charcoal Calamari Dinner

$23.00

chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Charcoal Octopus Dinner

$29.00

chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Seafood Combo Dinner

$35.00

COMBO DINNERS

Chicken Souvlaki & Gyro DINNER

$21.00

chicken souvlaki and beef & lamb gyro meat platter, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Spinach & Cheese Pie & Fried Zucchini DINNER

$28.00

Special Combo DINNER

$27.00

Mix Grill Loukaniko, Lamb Chop & Chicken DINNER

$35.00

COMPO SHRIMP&FILET MIGNON

$32.00

PASTAS PLATTERS

Seafood Pasta [3] shir,calamari,octapous

$30.00

Santorini Pasta [6] shrimp

$26.00

fresh shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, garlic, onions and feta cheese, served with choice of soup or salad

Mykonos Pasta eggplant with mozz

$21.00+

baked penne with eggplant, fresh tomatoes and garlic, topped with melted mozzarella and olive oil, served with choice of soup or salad

Chicken Hilopites Pasta

$23.00

with sauteed chicken in a red wine sauce, topped with kefalotiri cheese, served with choice of soup or salad

Simply Pasta LAMB WITH ORZO

$24.00

baked orzo with roasted lamb and sauteed tomatoes in a wine & garlic sauce, topped with romano cheese, served with choice of soup or salad

QUESADILLAS

GYRO QUESAD

$15.00+

gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

CHICKEN GYRO QUESAD

$15.00+

chicken gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI QUESAD

$15.00+

chicken souvlaki, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

SLICED STEAK QUESAD

$16.00+

sliced steak, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

SIMPLY CHICKEN QUESAD

$16.00+

grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and melted mozzarella cheese in a tortilla

KIDS MENU

Tiger Kids grilled cheese w\fries

$10.00

Zebra Kids,Burger With F/F

$13.00

Simply Greek Pizza Kids pita,marinara,mozzarella

$11.00

POSEIDON

$11.00

Bear Kids Pasta With Marinara

$10.00

Zeus Kids Gyro With F/F

$10.00

Big Bird Kids Chicken{3p} Fingers With F/F

$10.00

TAKE OUT SPECIALS

4Gyros&LargeGreekSalad

$44.95

CHOICE OF 4 SANDWICH'S

DESSERTS

Baklava

$7.50

Galactobourico

$9.50

Rice Pudding

$7.50

Ekmek Kataifi

$7.50

Greek Cookies

$7.50

Ice Cream Baklava

$9.50

Tartufo

$9.50

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.00+

SODAS

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

COFFEE&SHAKES

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Greek Coffee

$5.00

Greek Frappe

$5.00

Vanilla Milk Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Milk Shake

$8.00

Nutella Milk Shake

$8.00

Soft drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Refill

$2.00

Kids drinks

$3.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

SOUROTI SPARKING WATER

$10.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

Imported Beers

Alpha

$8.00

Fix

$8.00

Mythos

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Amstel Light

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Heineken Light

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Maghers

$8.00

Domestic Beers

Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Blue point

$7.00

Coors light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Shock top

$7.00

Draft Beers

Montauk IPA

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.50

KONA

$7.00

BLUE POINT

$7.00

PERONI

$7.00

Sam Adams (Seasonal)

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.50

DRAFT SPECIAL

$4.00

CARAFE DRAFT

$15.00

WINE

HOUSE WINES

$9.00+

SANGRIA

$10.00+

ROSE (costaLazaridi,Greece)

$10.00+

WHITE, MOSCHOFILERO

$10.00+

WHITE,HATZIMICHALIS,SAV.BLANC

$10.00+

WHITE VOATZIS,ORGANIC

$10.00+

WHITE RETSINA

$9.00+

WHITE OKO (organicPinot Grigio)

$10.00+

WHITE LE DEUX COTE CHAR

$38.00+

WHITE AVANTIS BLUE(assyrtiko)

$52.00+

RED KYKLOS AGIORGITIKO

$10.00+

RED KOUROS,GREECE(Agiorgitiko)

$10.00+

RED LE DEUX PINOT NOIR

$10.00+

RED FIRST LADY CABER,SAUVIGON

$11.00+

RED,HATZIMICHALIS MIX,CAB,MERLOT

$10.00+

RED,OKO(Malbec Organic)

$10.00+

WHITE,SEA SUN CHARD

$22.00

WHITE,BLUE WAVE ASSYRTIKO

$25.00

RED,KOUROS AGIOR

$22.00

RED,OENODEA CABER

$22.00

Cocktails & Specialty Drinks

Ouzotini

$14.00

Mediterranean Manhattan

$14.00

SIMPLY COSMO

$14.00

Mykonos Mule

$14.00

Mediterranean Mule

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mediterranean Martini

$14.00

Coconut Martini

$14.00

Greek Long Island

$14.00

Cretan Cucumber

$14.00

Cosmo/Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Specialty

$14.00

Long Isand

$14.00

Bloody mary

$14.00

SIMPLY MARGARITA

$14.00

ROSEMARY CIMLET MARTINI

$14.00

CUCUMBER MINT MARTINI

$14.00

PAMARITA MARTINI

$14.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$14.00

SOUR APPLE MARTINI

$14.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$14.00

CINNAMON TOAST MARTINI

$14.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

Coffee & Shakes

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Greek Coffee

$5.00

Greek Frappe

$5.00

Vanilla Milk Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Milk Shake

$8.00

Nutella Milk Shake

$8.00

Whiskey

Macallen 12

$15.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Tullamore dew

$7.00

BOURBON

$15.00

Tequilla

Aristocrat

PARTY AND OFFICE PACKAGES ***

Package #1

$130.00

Package #2

$230.00

Package #3

$330.00

PACKAGE#4

$180.00

PACKAGE#5

$150.00

PACKAGE#6

$100.00

PACKAGE#7

$60.00

FAMILY NIGHT

$60.00

Salads

cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers

Greek Salad

$25.00+

Tossed Salad

$22.00+

Caesar Salad

$22.00+

Vlaho salad

$23.00+

Horiatiki Greek

$41.00+

Simply Special Salad

$41.00+

cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onion, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers

Kebobs

Chicken Kebob

$85.00+

chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Pork Kebob

$85.00+

pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Lamb Kebob

$140.00+

lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Shrimp Kebob

$140.00+

shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

FILET MIGNON

$150.00+

filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Meats

Gyro

$75.00+

beef & lamb

Chicken Gyro

$75.00+

Pork Souvlaki

$75.00+

Chicken Souvlaki

$75.00+

Lamb Souvlaki

$140.00+

FILET MIGNON SOUVLAKI

$150.00+

Pastas

Penne ala Vodka

$46.00+

Mykonos

$46.00+

Santorini

$75.00+

Side Orders

Rice

$30.00+

Grilled Vegetables

$40.00+

Lemon Potatoes

$40.00+

Other Specials

Mousaka

$55.00+

Pastichio

$55.00+

Spinach Pie

$60.00

Cheese Pie

$60.00

(20) SOUVLAKIA Sticks Pork

$60.00+

(20) SOUVLAKIASticks Chicken

$60.00+

DESSERTS CATER

BAKLAVA

$60.00+

GALACTOBOURICO

$60.00+

EKMEK KATAIF

$60.00+

RICE PUDDING

$40.00+

GREEK COOKIES

$45.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12 Indian Head Road, Kings Park, NY 11754

Directions

Gallery
Simply Greek Corporation image
Simply Greek Corporation image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sangria 71 - Commack
orange starNo Reviews
1095 Jericho Turnpike Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext
Aegean Grill - 354 LARKFIELD RD
orange starNo Reviews
354 LARKFIELD RD East Northport, NY 11731
View restaurantnext
The Tap Room - Bay Shore - 44-46 East Main St
orange star4.6 • 554
44-46 East Main St Bay Shore, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
orange star4.3 • 726
12 E Main St BAY SHORE, NY 11706
View restaurantnext
Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4611 Sunrise Highway Bohemia, NY 11716
View restaurantnext
Greek Xpress - Plainview (437 S Oyster Bay Rd)
orange starNo Reviews
437 South Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Kings Park
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston