Simply Greek
No reviews yet
12 Indian Head Road
Kings Park, NY 11754
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
APPETIZERS
Spinach Pie APP CRISPY
filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling
Cheese Pie APP
filo dough pastry with cheese filling
Mozzarella Sticks APP
served with marinara sauce
Falafel (6PC) APP
fried chickpea patties served with tahini sauce
Dolmades (8PC)APP
stuffed grapeleaves
Fried ZucchiniAPP with skordalia
lightly fried zucchini chips
Fried EggplantAPP with skordalia
lightly fried eggplant chips
Fried Calamari APP
served with marinara sauce
Charcoal Calamari APP
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano
BUFFALO CALAMARI, APP
fried calamari tossed with buffalo sauce
Grilled Octopus (6)OZ APP
baby octopus lightly chargrilled, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
Loukaniko (3 PC) APP
Greek sausage
Buffalo Wings APP
Greek Wings APP
with feta cheese and sauteed peppers and onions
Honey BBQ Wings
Sweet Chili Wings
Chicken Souvlaki Sticks (3ST) APP
served with pita & tzatziki
Pork Souvlaki Sticks (3ST) APP
served with pita & tzatziki
Keftedes APP (6PC) GREEK MEATBALLS
Gigantes Beans APP
Saganaki with sauteed tomatoes APP
broiled or fried saganaki cheese with sauteed tomatoes, olive oil, and oregano
Simply Cold Pikilia APP
taramasalata, hummus, melitzanosalata, skordalia, dolmades, feta, olives, and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
Simply Hot Pikilia app
gyro, Greek doner, pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, loukaniko (Greek sausage), and saganaki cheese
DIPS & SPREADS
Tyrokauteri APP
spicy feta dip
Hummus APP
ground chickpea spread
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus APP
hummus infused with roasted red peppers
Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) APP
fire-roasted eggplant dip
Tzatziki app
yogurt sauce
Taramosalata app
red caviar spread
Skordalia app
Greek garlic and potato spread
SALADS
Greek Salad
mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Horiatiki Greek
tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & walnuts
Simply Salad
cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers
Santorini Salad
baby arugula, tomatoes, red onions, fresh homemade mozzarella & dry figs
Prasini Salad
romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill & feta cheese
Mykonos Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, beets & granny smith apples
Kastoria Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, gigantes beans, beets & manouri cheese
Tossed Salad
Kings park salad
cold charcoal octopus and calamari, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, beets, roasted red peppers, fresh sc allions, dill, gigantes beans & feta cheese mixed with house dressing
GREEK SANDWICHES
Gyro SAND
beef & lamb
Chicken GyroSAND
Chicken Souvlaki SAND
Pork Souvlaki SAND
Filet Mignon Souvlaki SAND
Falafel SAND (4PC)
fried chickpea patties, served with tahini sauce
Lamb Souvlaki SAND
Shrimp Souvlaki (5PC) SAND
Loukaniko (2PC) Greek sausage SAND
GREEK SALAD SAN
Keftedes (4PS) Greek meatballs SAND
SIDE ORDERS
Onion Rings SIDE 0RDER
French Fries SIDE ORDER
Greek Fries SIDE ORDER
with broiled feta and oregano
Orzo Pasta WITH MARINARA SIDE ORDER
Rice Pilaf SIDE ORDER
Lemon Potatoes SIDE ORDER
Grilled Vegetables SIDE ORDER
eggplant, zucchini, peppers & onions
Sauteed Fresh Spinach SIDE ORDER
with olive oil & garlic
Gyro SIDE ORDER
side order of gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Chicken Gyro SIDE ORDER
side order of chicken gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Lamb Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of lamb souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Filet Mignon Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of filet mignon souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Chicken Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of chicken souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Pork Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of pork souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Shrimp Souvlaki SIDE ORDER (7pc)
side order of shrimp souvlaki
TABOULI SALAD 16OZ
Chick pea salad 16 oz
Pita
W.W. Pita
whole wheat pita
GLUTEN FREE PITA
Sauce 4oz
BURGERS
Beefburger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Cheeseburger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Bacon Burger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Bacon Cheeseburger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Greek Burger
on pita with feta cheese deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Lamb Burger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Turkey Burger
mixed with spinach, onion, feta, and red peppers deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Chicken Finger (4 PC) Deluxe
with fries
MELTS
Gyro Melt
on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki
Chicken Gyro Melt
on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki & Gyro Melt
chicken souvlaki and beef & lamb gyro meat on pita with mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions; served with tzatziki
Pita Melt Spinach
spinach, feta, and mozzarella on a pita
Shrimp{4p} & Spinach Melt
Healthy Melt
veggies (zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion) sauteed in olive oil and garlic on a pita with mozzarella cheese
PANINIS
Grilled Chicken Bacon American Cheese Panini
deluxe served with fries
Grilled Chicken Basil Pesto And Red Peppers Panini
deluxe served with fries
Grilled Chicken Marinara And Mozzarella Panini
deluxe served with fries
Sliced Steak Pepper Onions Mozzarella Panini
deluxe served with fries
WRAPS
DINNERS PLATTERS
Gyro Dinner
gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Chicken Gyro Dinner
chicken gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
chicken souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Pork Souvlaki Dinner
pork souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Lamb Souvlaki Dinner
lamb souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Filet Mignon Souvlaki Dinner
filet mignon souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Loukaniko (3PC) Dinner
Greek sausage platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Keftedes (8PC) GREEK MEATBALLS Dinner
platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Spinach Pie Dinner CRISPY
filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Cheese Pie Dinner
filo dough pastry with cheese filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Falafel Dinner(7PC)
fried chickpea patties served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
KEBOBS PLATTERS
Chicken Kebob DINNER
chicken souvlaki with with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Pork Kebob DINNER
pork souvlaki with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Filet Mignon Kebob DINNER
filet mignon souvlaki with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Lamb Kebob DINNER
lamb souvlaki with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Shrimp (7p) Kebob DINNER
shrimp souvlaki with mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and onions, sautéed in BBQ sauce. served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
SEAFOOD AND CHOPS
Filet of Sole Stuffed
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Filet of Sole Greek Style Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Stuffed Shrimp with Spinach and Feta Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Stuffed Shrimp with Crab Meat Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Fresh Broiled Salmon 8OZ,Med Style Dinner
broiled salmon with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Simply Combo PlattersDinner
3 pieces of shrimp, 2 pieces filet of sole, 6 oz salmon, grilled chicken with sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms
Whole Lavraki Brazino Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Pork Chops Dinner
pork chops with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Baby Lamb Chops Dinner
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Salmon & Shrimp Spanakopita Style Dinner
Spinach pie stuffed with sautéed shrimp and salmon
Charcoal Calamari Dinner
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Charcoal Octopus Dinner
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Seafood Combo Dinner
COMBO DINNERS
Chicken Souvlaki & Gyro DINNER
chicken souvlaki and beef & lamb gyro meat platter, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Spinach & Cheese Pie & Fried Zucchini DINNER
Special Combo DINNER
Mix Grill Loukaniko, Lamb Chop & Chicken DINNER
COMPO SHRIMP&FILET MIGNON
PASTAS PLATTERS
Seafood Pasta [3] shir,calamari,octapous
Santorini Pasta [6] shrimp
fresh shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, garlic, onions and feta cheese, served with choice of soup or salad
Mykonos Pasta eggplant with mozz
baked penne with eggplant, fresh tomatoes and garlic, topped with melted mozzarella and olive oil, served with choice of soup or salad
Chicken Hilopites Pasta
with sauteed chicken in a red wine sauce, topped with kefalotiri cheese, served with choice of soup or salad
Simply Pasta LAMB WITH ORZO
baked orzo with roasted lamb and sauteed tomatoes in a wine & garlic sauce, topped with romano cheese, served with choice of soup or salad
QUESADILLAS
GYRO QUESAD
gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
CHICKEN GYRO QUESAD
chicken gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI QUESAD
chicken souvlaki, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
SLICED STEAK QUESAD
sliced steak, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
SIMPLY CHICKEN QUESAD
grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and melted mozzarella cheese in a tortilla
KIDS MENU
TAKE OUT SPECIALS
DESSERTS
COFFEE&SHAKES
Soft drinks
Imported Beers
Domestic Beers
Draft Beers
WINE
HOUSE WINES
SANGRIA
ROSE (costaLazaridi,Greece)
WHITE, MOSCHOFILERO
WHITE,HATZIMICHALIS,SAV.BLANC
WHITE VOATZIS,ORGANIC
WHITE RETSINA
WHITE OKO (organicPinot Grigio)
WHITE LE DEUX COTE CHAR
WHITE AVANTIS BLUE(assyrtiko)
RED KYKLOS AGIORGITIKO
RED KOUROS,GREECE(Agiorgitiko)
RED LE DEUX PINOT NOIR
RED FIRST LADY CABER,SAUVIGON
RED,HATZIMICHALIS MIX,CAB,MERLOT
RED,OKO(Malbec Organic)
WHITE,SEA SUN CHARD
WHITE,BLUE WAVE ASSYRTIKO
RED,KOUROS AGIOR
RED,OENODEA CABER
Cocktails & Specialty Drinks
Ouzotini
Mediterranean Manhattan
SIMPLY COSMO
Mykonos Mule
Mediterranean Mule
Moscow Mule
Mediterranean Martini
Coconut Martini
Greek Long Island
Cretan Cucumber
Cosmo/Martini
Margarita
Specialty
Long Isand
Bloody mary
SIMPLY MARGARITA
ROSEMARY CIMLET MARTINI
CUCUMBER MINT MARTINI
PAMARITA MARTINI
STRAWBERRY MOJITO
SOUR APPLE MARTINI
LEMON DROP MARTINI
CINNAMON TOAST MARTINI
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Coffee & Shakes
Tequilla
PARTY AND OFFICE PACKAGES ***
Salads
Kebobs
Chicken Kebob
chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Pork Kebob
pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Lamb Kebob
lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Shrimp Kebob
shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
FILET MIGNON
filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Meats
Other Specials
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
12 Indian Head Road, Kings Park, NY 11754