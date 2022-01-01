Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simply Pho 476534 Hwy 95 Ste B

review star

No reviews yet

476534 Hwy 95 Ste B

Ponderay, ID 83852

Popular Items

Steak
Fresh Spring Rolls
Berry Bomb

Starters

Fresh Spring Rolls

$5.99

Egg Rolls

$4.99

Pho

Steak

$16.99

Brisket

$16.99

Steak and Brisket

$16.99

Steak and Meatball

$16.99

Combination

$17.99

All meats plus tendon

Brisket and Meatball

$16.99

Khao Poon

$16.99

Traditional Lao rice vermicelli, chicken, coconut curry soup

Khao Piak Sen

$16.99

Traditional Lao hand rolled rice noodles, garlic, cilantro, green onion, and chicken in a chicken broth

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bubble Tea

Tiger Tea

$5.99

Black sugar, black tea, milk

Strawberry Mamba

$5.99

Strawberry, green tea, milk

Green Mango

$5.99

Mango, green tea, milk

Razzle Dazzle

$5.99

Raspberry, black tea, milk

Simply Passion

$5.99

Passion fruit, green tea, milk

Honeydew Baby

$5.99

Honeydew, green tea, milk

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.99

Black Mango

$5.99

Mango, black tea, milk

Strawberry Crush

$5.99

Strawberry, Passion fruit, green tea, milk

Mango Tango

$5.99

Mango, Lychee, black tea, milk

Lychee Fusion

$5.99

Lychee, Passion fruit, black tea, milk

Berry Bomb

$5.99

Raspberry, Strawberry, Lychee, black tea, milk

Raspberry Beret

$5.99

Raspberry, Mango, lychee, black tea, milk

Black Milk Tea

$5.99

Green Milk Tea

$5.99

Monthly Special

$5.99

Purple Haze

$5.99

Taro, Coconut, black tea, milk

Flamango

$5.99

Strawberry, Mango, green tea, milk

Castaway

$5.99

Mango, Coconut, green tea, milk

On Wednesdays

$5.99

Strawberry, Coconut, green tea, milk

Coco Loco

$5.99

Coconut, black tea, milk

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
We are not your typical Pho restaurant! Come on in for delicious hot Pho, fresh made spring rolls, and authentic egg rolls. And don't forget to grab a drink from our Bubble Tea Bar!

476534 Hwy 95 Ste B, Ponderay, ID 83852

