Simply South 1001 MacArthur Park Dr
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1001 MacArthur Park Dr, Irving, TX 75063