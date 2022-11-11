Southern
Simply Southern Kitchen
361 Reviews
$
8627 Caratoke Hwy
Harbinger, NC 27941
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Entrees
Salisbury Steak Dinner (biscuit)
$12.99
Chix Livers Dinner (biscuit)
$12.00
2 Piece Fried Chix (2 pups)
$9.99
3 Piece Fried Chix (2 pups)
$11.99
Flounder Dinner (2 pups)
$14.99
Jumbo Shrimp (2 pups)
$13.99
BBQ Platter (2 pups)
$10.99
$11 Special
$11.00
$12 Special
$12.00
$13 Special
$13.00
$14 Special
$14.00
$15 Special
$15.00
$16 Special
$16.00
Prime Rib 8 Ounce
$14.00
Prime Rib 12 Ounce
$17.00
Prime Rib 15 Ounce
$20.00
Seafood Duo (2 pups)
$19.00
Seafood Trio (2 pups)
$25.00
Oyster basket (2 pups)
$14.00
Oyster. Dinner (2 pups)
$16.00
Sides
Applesauce
$2.00
Baked Beans
$3.00
Breast
$3.00
Cole Slaw
$2.00
Collards
$4.00
Corn Bread
$3.00
Corn
$2.00
Drum
$2.00
Gravy Cup
$0.50
Green Beans
$3.00
Mac n Cheese
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Okra
$3.00
Side Fries
$3.00
Side Hush Puppies
$2.50
Side Onion Rings
$4.00
Side Salad
$2.50
Tater Tots
$2.00
Thigh
$2.00
Wing
$2.00
Corn nuggets
$4.00
Baked potato
$3.00
Potato salad
$3.00
Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Kids
Kids Breakfast
Desserts
Specials
Bulk Menu
OPEN ITEMS
Daily Special
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Apple Juice
$1.99
Cheerwine
$1.99
Chocolate Milk
$1.99
Diet Pepsi
$1.99
Dr. Pepper
$1.99
Milk
$1.99
Mountain Dew
$1.99
Orange Juice
$1.99
Pepsi
$1.99
Pink Lemonade
$1.99
Root Beer
$1.99
Sierra Mist
$1.99
Sunkist
$1.99
Sweet Tea
$1.99
Unsweet Tea
$1.99
Bottled water
$1.50
Half and half TEA
$1.99
Kids Pepsi
$1.00
Kids Diet pepsi
$1.00
Kids Dr Pepper
$1.00
Kids Mtn Dew
$1.00
Kids Pink lemonade
$1.00
Kids Sierra Mist
$1.00
Kids Sunkist
$1.00
Kids Cheerwine
$1.00
Kids Sweet tea
$1.00
Kids Unsweetened tea
$1.00
Ice water
Kids OJ
$1.50
Kids milk
$1.00
Kids chocolate milk
$1.25
Kids root beer
$1.00
Kids apple juice
$1.50
Kids juice box
$1.00
Coffee and Tea
Beer
Red Wine
Rose Wine
Cocktails
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8627 Caratoke Hwy, Harbinger, NC 27941
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Harbinger
Kitty Hawk
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Nags Head
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Manteo
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.