Southern

Simply Southern Kitchen

361 Reviews

$

8627 Caratoke Hwy

Harbinger, NC 27941

Appetizers

Basket Fries

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket Hushpuppies (10)

$5.50

House Salad

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Sweet Corn Nuggets Basket

$7.00

Basket of Cornbread (6)

$7.00

Chix Livers (8) App

$8.00

Fried Oysters App (8)

$11.00

Fried Shrimp App (8ct)

$10.00

FREE Puppies

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Sandwiches

BBQ SW

$8.99

BLT SW

$7.00

Chicken SW

$10.99

Flounder Sandwich

$13.99

Joe's Spicy Chix Sandwich

$11.99

Lunch Oyster basket

$14.00

Salisbury Sandwich

$10.99

Simply Chzburger

$10.99

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Entrees

Salisbury Steak Dinner (biscuit)

$12.99

Chix Livers Dinner (biscuit)

$12.00

2 Piece Fried Chix (2 pups)

$9.99

3 Piece Fried Chix (2 pups)

$11.99

Flounder Dinner (2 pups)

$14.99

Jumbo Shrimp (2 pups)

$13.99

BBQ Platter (2 pups)

$10.99

$11 Special

$11.00

$12 Special

$12.00

$13 Special

$13.00

$14 Special

$14.00

$15 Special

$15.00

$16 Special

$16.00

Prime Rib 8 Ounce

$14.00

Prime Rib 12 Ounce

$17.00

Prime Rib 15 Ounce

$20.00

Seafood Duo (2 pups)

$19.00

Seafood Trio (2 pups)

$25.00

Oyster basket (2 pups)

$14.00

Oyster. Dinner (2 pups)

$16.00

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Breast

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Collards

$4.00

Corn Bread

$3.00

Corn

$2.00

Drum

$2.00

Gravy Cup

$0.50

Green Beans

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Okra

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Hush Puppies

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.00

Thigh

$2.00

Wing

$2.00

Corn nuggets

$4.00

Baked potato

$3.00

Potato salad

$3.00

Breakfast

3 Egg Omlette

$9.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$7.00

BLT SW

$7.00

Breakfast Sand

$7.00

Corned Beef Hash plate

$11.00

French Toast

$8.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Pork Chop Breakfast

$11.00

Sunday at Grandma's

$12.00

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Steak n Eggs

$12.00

Special Pancakes

$9.00

The OBX

$8.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Grits

$2.00

Side Home fries

$2.50

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Sausage Patty

$2.75

Side Toast

$1.50

Single Egg

$1.50

1 Pancake

$2.00

One French toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Side Corn beef hash

$3.50

Country Ham

$3.50

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pancake

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Breakfast

Cereal

$4.00

Kids Cheesy Eggs

$5.00

Kids Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

Kids BFast Any Way

$6.00

Kids Pancake choc chip

$4.00

Kids French Toast

$4.00

Kids pancake w meat

$6.00

Kids French toast w meat

$6.00

Desserts

4.00 Dessert

$4.00

5.00 Dessert

$5.00

6.00 Dessert

$6.00

Ala Mode

$1.00

Banana pudding

$5.00

Hummingbird cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Beignets

$8.00

Funnel fries

$6.00

Cobbler

$6.00

Bowl of icecream

$4.00

Ice Cream-dessert topper

$1.00

Specials

Monday Meatloaf w/2 sides

$10.00

Meatloaf Melt

$9.00

Po'Boy SW

$13.00

Spaghetti (Dinner)

$10.00

Thursday Burgers

$10.00

Soup n Grill Cheese

$6.00

French Dip

$12.00

Chikn Dumplings

$9.00

Brunswick cup

$6.00

Brunswick bowl

$8.00

Misc soup cup

$5.00

Misc soup bowl

$7.00

Turkey SW

$10.00

Mahi Basket

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Bulk Menu

8 Piece Fried Chicken

$15.99

16 Piece Fried Chicken

$25.99

Basket Cornbread

$6.99

Basket Hushpuppies (10)

$5.50

Pint Sides

$5.99

NC BBQ Pint

$12.99

OPEN ITEMS

Open Food

Daily Special

Monday Meatloaf w/2 sides

$10.00

Ten Dollar Tuesday

$9.37

Burger Day

$10.00

Saturday Spaghetti

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.99

Cheerwine

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Sunkist

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Bottled water

$1.50

Half and half TEA

$1.99

Kids Pepsi

$1.00

Kids Diet pepsi

$1.00

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.00

Kids Mtn Dew

$1.00

Kids Pink lemonade

$1.00

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.00

Kids Sunkist

$1.00

Kids Cheerwine

$1.00

Kids Sweet tea

$1.00

Kids Unsweetened tea

$1.00

Ice water

Kids OJ

$1.50

Kids milk

$1.00

Kids chocolate milk

$1.25

Kids root beer

$1.00

Kids apple juice

$1.50

Kids juice box

$1.00

Coffee and Tea

Decaf Coffee

$1.75

Reg Coffee

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.75

Hot Cocoa

$1.75

Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Ultra

$4.00

Hoppyum IPA

$5.00

Bull City Cider

$4.00

Odouls

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50

Red Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Rose Wine

White Zin

$5.00

Cocktails

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Pineapple

$6.00

White claw

$5.00

Mason jar Lime Margarita

$7.00

Mason Jar Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Cherry Mojito

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Retail

TShirt S/M/L/XL

$16.00

TShirt 2X

$18.00

TShirt 3X

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8627 Caratoke Hwy, Harbinger, NC 27941

Directions

