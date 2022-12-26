Simply Southern Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Soul Food and Cultural gathering place with Art Gallery and Concert venue
Location
2447 FM 1092, Missouri City, TX 77459
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Missouri City