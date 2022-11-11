Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Simply Subs

158 Reviews

$

4778 William Flinn Hwy

Allison Park, PA 15101

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Italian Sub
Whole Cheesesteak Sub
Half Cheesesteak Sub

Cheesesteak Subs

Simply Subs Super Steak

Simply Subs Super Steak

$8.95+

Ribye Steak, On a Mancini Roll, Provolone Cheese, Baked with Onions, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo &/or Italian Dressing.

Whole Cheesesteak Sub

Whole Cheesesteak Sub

$11.95

Steak & White American cheese on Amarosa Hearth-Baked sliced hoagie roll.

Whole Cheesesteak

Whole Cheesesteak

$10.95

Just Steak & Cheese

Whole Chicken Cheesesteak

Whole Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Just Chicken & Cheese

Whole Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

Whole Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$11.95

Whole Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

Half Cheesesteak

Half Cheesesteak

$6.50

Steak & Cheese only

Half Cheesesteak Sub

Half Cheesesteak Sub

$6.95

Half Cheese Steak Sub

Half Chicken Cheesesteak

Half Chicken Cheesesteak

$6.50

Half Chicken Cheesesteak (Chicken & Cheese only)

Half Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

Half Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$6.95

Half Cheesesteak Sub toppings of choice

Sandwiches

Half Chicken Sub Grilled

Half Chicken Sub Grilled

$6.95

Half Grilled Chicken Sub

Half Chicken Sub Fried

Half Chicken Sub Fried

$6.95

Half Fried Chicken

Half Meatball Sub

Half Meatball Sub

$6.95

Half Meatball

Half Hot Sausage Sub

Half Hot Sausage Sub

$6.95

Half Hot Sausage

Half Italian Sub

Half Italian Sub

$6.95

Half Italian Sub

Half Ham & Cheese Sub

Half Ham & Cheese Sub

$6.95

Half Ham & Cheese Sub

Half Turkey & Cheese Sub

Half Turkey & Cheese Sub

$6.95
Half Tuna Sub

Half Tuna Sub

$6.95
Half Veggie Sub

Half Veggie Sub

$6.95
Half BLT Sub

Half BLT Sub

$6.95

Bacon Lettuce & Tomatoes

Half Ron's Famous Roast Beef

Half Ron's Famous Roast Beef

$6.95

One (1) oven roasted roast beef sandwiches on Mancini hard roll and fries.

Half Gobbler

$7.95

Half Gobbler Turkey, Stuffing, Cheese, Gravy, & Cranberry Aiolo on a Mancini roll.

Half Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sub

Half Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.95

Grilled Chicken with Provolone and Parmasean cheese & Ron's famous sauce on Mancini Hoagie bun.

Half Fried Chicken Parmesan Sub

Half Fried Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.95

Fried Chicken with Provolone and Parmasean cheese & Ron's famous sauce on Mancini hoagie stick.

Whole Chicken Sub Grilled

Whole Chicken Sub Grilled

$11.95
Whole Chicken Sub Fried

Whole Chicken Sub Fried

$11.95
Whole Meatball Sub

Whole Meatball Sub

$11.95

Whole Meatball sandwich

Whole Hot Sausage Sub

Whole Hot Sausage Sub

$11.95
Whole Italian Sub

Whole Italian Sub

$11.95
Whole Ham & Cheese Sub

Whole Ham & Cheese Sub

$11.95
Whole Turkey & Cheese Sub

Whole Turkey & Cheese Sub

$11.95

Whole Turkey & Cheese Sub

Whole Tuna Sub

Whole Tuna Sub

$11.95
Whole Veggie Sub

Whole Veggie Sub

$11.95
Whole BLT Sub

Whole BLT Sub

$11.95

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

Whole Ron's Famous Roast Beef

Whole Ron's Famous Roast Beef

$11.95

Two (2) oven roasted roast beef sandwiches on Mancini hard rolls and fries.

Whole Gobbler

Whole Gobbler

$13.95

Turkey, Stuffing, Cheese, Gravy & Cranberry Aioli on a Mancini Roll.

Whole Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sub

Whole Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.95

Grilled Chicken with Provolone and Parmesan cheese & Ron's famous sauce on Mancini hoagie stick.

Whole Fried Chicken Parmesan Sub

Whole Fried Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.95

Fried Chicken with Provolone and Parmesan cheese & Ron's famous sauce on Mancini hoagie stick.

Combo Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sub Whole Meal Special

$14.95

Grilled Chicken with Provolone and Parmesan cheese & Ron's famous sauce on Mancini hoagie stick with Fries and any 20oz Coke product.

Combo Fried Chicken Parmesan Sub whole Combo Meal Special

Combo Fried Chicken Parmesan Sub whole Combo Meal Special

$14.95

Fried Chicken with Provolone and Parmesan cheese & Ron's famous sauce on Mancini hoagie stick with Fries and any 20oz Coke product.

Hand Breaded Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Hand Breaded Cod Fish on a Mancini roll

Hand Breaded Fish Sandwich Meal (Fish Sandwich & Fries)

$12.95

Hand Breaded Cod Fish sandwich on a Mancini roll with Fries.

Hand Breaded Fish & Chips Meal (Fish & Fries )

$12.50

Hand Breaded Cod Fish with Fries

Salads

Fried Chicken House salad

$13.50

House Salad with Fried Chicken

Grilled Chicken House salad

Grilled Chicken House salad

$13.50

House Salad with Grilled Chicken

House salad

$9.50
Steak House salad

Steak House salad

$13.50

House Salad with Steak

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.75
Simply Cheese Steak Fries

Simply Cheese Steak Fries

$9.95

Fries, Cheese, & Steak

Simpy Cheese Chicken Fries

Simpy Cheese Chicken Fries

$9.95

Fries, Cheese & Chicken

Kettle Style Chips

Kettle Style Chips

$1.89

2oz Dirty Deli Style Sea Salted Kettle Chips

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$4.75
Fried Onion Rings

Fried Onion Rings

$4.75

8 oz. of Fried Onion Rings

Fried Mozzarella Sicks

Fried Mozzarella Sicks

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

Five (5) Piece Chicken Tenders & Fries

Five (5) Piece Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.95

Five (5)Chicken Tenders & Fries

Simply Subs Chesse Fries

Simply Subs Chesse Fries

$7.95

Large portion of Fries and Cheeder Cheese

Desserts

Nightingale Ice Cream sandwich

Nightingale Ice Cream sandwich

$5.00

Classic- Chocolate Brownie Cookie, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Cookie Monster- Chocolate Chip Cookies, Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Fat Banana- Peanut Butter Cookie, Fresh Banana Ice Cream, Half Dipped in Chocolate Chocolate Blackout- Chocolate Brownie Cookie, Chocolate Ice Cream with Chocolate Cake Pieces and Chocolate Frosting Swirl Rasberry White Chocolate- Brown Sugar Cookie, Raspberry Ice Cream with White Chocolate Chunks Strawberry Shortcake- Brown Sugar Cookie, Strawberry Ice Cream

Cookies

Cookies

$1.89

Chocolate Chip Cookie or Salted Carmel

Kid’s Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Barq's Root Beer, Coke Zero, Dr. Pepper & Sprite

Water

$1.25
20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.50
20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50
20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.50
20oz Mello Yello

20oz Mello Yello

$2.50Out of stock
20oz Dr. Pepper

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50
18.5oz Gold Peak Peach Tea

18.5oz Gold Peak Peach Tea

$2.25
18.5oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea

18.5oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.25
20oz Coke Zero

20oz Coke Zero

$2.50
18.5oz Gold Peak unsweetened Tea

18.5oz Gold Peak unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Catering - Not Available to Order Online, Please Call (724) 443-7827

Sandwich Ring

Sandwich Ring

$37.95+

Sandwich ring small $37.95 Large $48.95 Please call- minimum 24 hrs in advance

Brick Oven Pizza

Plain 12" Pizza

Plain 12" Pizza

$10.95

Plain 12" Brick Oven Crust Pizza, topped with homemade pizza sauce and blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese

Specialty Pizza Steak and Ranch

$13.95

12" Brick Oven Crust Pizza, topped with ranch dressing, blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese and Ribeye Steak

Specialty Pizza Chicken and Ranch

$13.95

12" Brick Oven Crust Pizza, topped with ranch dressing, blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese and Grilled Chicken

Specialty Pizza Chicken BBQ

$13.95

12" Brick Oven Crust Pizza, topped with barbecue sauce, blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese and Grilled Chicken

Family Special

Family Combo

$56.22

Two (2) Cheesteaks (choose toppings), Two (2) cold Hoagies (Italian,Turkey or Ham), 16 oz Cheese fries, and 2 liter (Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite).

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For On-Line order pick-up, pull up to Curbside pickup sign. Please provide Make and Color of car in special request area.

Website

Location

4778 William Flinn Hwy, Allison Park, PA 15101

Directions

