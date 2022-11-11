Sandwiches
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Simply Subs
158 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
For On-Line order pick-up, pull up to Curbside pickup sign. Please provide Make and Color of car in special request area.
Location
4778 William Flinn Hwy, Allison Park, PA 15101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
No Reviews
619 Warrendale Rd. Pine Township, PA 15044
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Allison Park
More near Allison Park