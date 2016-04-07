- Home
Simply Thai - Middletown
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101
Louisville, KY 40243
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Spring Roll
Green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and fresh mint leaves rolled in a rice wrapper and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Egg Roll
Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce
Nam Prik Ong (Thai Lettuce Wrap)
Your choice of ground pork or tofu with tomato cooked in a Thai curry sauce served with an iceberg lettuce wedge and cucumber chips
Crispy Tofu
Crispy fried tofu served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Satay
Marinated, grilled skewers served with homemade peanut and cucumber sauce
Shrimp Package
Seasoned shrimp fried in a crispy wonton wrapper and served with a fresh cucumber sauce.
Tod Mun Moo
Skewered Thai meatballs with coconut flakes, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and spices. Served with pineapple sweet and sour sauce.
Shrimp Dumplings
Shrimp dumpling steamed and topped with fried garlic and served with house dumpling sauce.
Wasabi Dumpings
Pork and shrimp dumplings flash fried and served with dumpling sauce.
Curry Puffs
Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion fried in a wonton wrapper and served with a fresh cucumber sauce.
Thai Pepper
Mild Banana pepper stuffed with seasoned ground pork and shrimp with an asparagus stem. Tempura battered, fried and served with our house dumpling sauce.
Simply Roll
Sushi grade tuna, imitation crab and asparagus, rolled with an egg roll wrapper, tempura battered and fried. Served with spicy sweet and sour sauce *Tuna served rare unless otherwise requested
Edamame Pods
Steamed soybean pods dusted with salt.
Tempura Platter
Shrimp and vegetables fried in tempura batter
Soups
Salads
Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled sirloin tip beef slices tossed with a fresh squeezed lime and spicy chili dressing served with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and carrots over a bed of iceberg lettuce
House Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and carrot served with your choice of Ginger or Peanut dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated, diced chicken breast, shredded green and red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, red onion, carrots and tomatoes tossed in a crispy garlic and lime dressing.
Papaya Salad
Noodle & Jasmine Rice Plates
Pad Thai
National dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.
Woon Sen Pad Thai
Sweet Potato Noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and egg.
Pad See Iew
Wide rice noodles, broccoli and egg.
Pad Kee Mow
Wide rice noodles, broccoli, onions and sprouts stir fried with basil sauce.
Green Curry Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, eggplant, onion, and egg, stir fried with a green curry sauce.
Basil Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, onion and basil sauce.
Loaded Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, onion and egg.
Curry
Red Curry
A blend of dried chili pepper, herbs and spices with coconut milk and bamboo shoots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Pineapple Curry
Sweet with a hint of sour, this coconut milk curry is spicy and cooked with pineapple. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Green Curry
A blend of green pepper, herbs and spices with green beans and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Massaman Curry
Slightly sweet and creamy coconut curry with potatoes. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Yellow Curry
Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Entree
Mango Salmon
Pan seared salmon filet topped with a spiced cream curry sauce simmered with fresh mango, zucchini and tomato. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Spiced Shrimp with Coconut Rice
Spicy, yet sweet, chili shrimp sauce served over a bed of coconut rice and topped with chiffonade Kaffir lime leaves.
Kaow Soi
Wheat noodles in a mild coconut curry sauce, topped with spring mix, cilantro and red onion.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, pineapple, raisins, cashews and onions stir fried with curry spices.
Simply Green
Green vegetables stir fried in a sour, yet slightly sweet broth with a hint of fresh ginger. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Basil Entree
Sliced onions and bell peppers simmered in a basil sauce and served with a side of jasmine rice.
Suki Haeng
Sweet potato noodles cooked with fresh green vegetables in a miso based sauce.
Thai Eggplant
Purple eggplant cooked Thai style with fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice
Herbed Porkloin
Tender, marinated porkloin, sliced and served with cilantro rice and a fresh garlic sweet and sour sauce.
Amazing Seabass
Pan seared 8 oz., sustainable Chilean Seabass filet served on a bed of zucchini simmered in green curry sauce with fresh Thai basil and rice noodles.
Crispy Garlic Tilapia
Delicately fried, 8 oz Tilapia Filet, hand breaded in panko, drizzled with a fried garlic sweet and sour sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Talay Jaa
Shrimp, scallop, and calamari rings stir fried with fresh vegetables in a mild, creamy curry sauce topped with hand-breaded soft shell crab. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Haw Mok Talay
Red Snapper, shrimp, calamari rings and scallops served over steamed vegetables in a red curry sauce topped with chiffonade Kaffir lime leaves. Served in a clay pot with a side of jasmine rice.
Sushi
California roll
Imitation crab, cucumber and avocado
California Deluxe
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado and Caplin roe
***Spicy Roll
Choice of tuna, salmon or crab with cucumber and spicy sauce *** = Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, Caplin roe, eel sauce
Bourbon Salmon
Cooked salmon, carrot and cucumber
Cream Cheese Roll
Choice of fresh or smoked salmon and cream cheese
Tempura Roll
Fried shrimp tempura, avocado, Caplin roe, spicy sauce
***Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with fresh fish ***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, cucumber and carrot
Crunchy Crab Roll
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber topped with crab, spicy sauce and tempura crunch
***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll
tuna and cucumber with house-made thai spicy green sauce ***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.
Shrimp Bomb
Spicy crab and avocado topped with shrimp, sriracha, spicy sauce, eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll
Fresh Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, spicy sauce and eel sauce
Thai Chili Shrimp
Sides & Extras
Dessert
N/A Beverage
Apple Juice
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Flavored Iced Tea
Fresh Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Kids soda
Lychee Thai Tea
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pink Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Soda
Sweet Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Tonic
Unsweet Tea
Water
Bottled Beers
Liquor
Finlandia
Grey Goose
Taaka Whipped
Tito's
UV Sriracha
DBL Finlandia
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Taaka Whipped
DBL Tito's
DBL UV Sriracha
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanquery
DBL Hendrick's
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Castle & Key Gin
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Limon
BlueChair Bay Coconut
Flor de Cana
Don Q
Saltwater Woody
DBL BlueChair Bay Coconut
DBL Bacardi Gold
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Bacardi Superior
DBL Bacardi Limon
Herradura Silver
Patron Silver
Camarena Repo
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
DBL El Jimador Reposado
DBL Herradura Silver
DBL Patron Silver
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL 1800 Reposado
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels
JW Red
JW Black
Jameson
Monkey Shoulder
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL JW Double Black
DBL JW Red
DBL Monkey Shoulder
Amaretto
Cointreau
Hennessy
DBL Cointreau
DBL Hennessey
Eagle Rare
Weller SR
New Riff Thai Fighter
Weller 12 year
Jim Beam
Angels Envy
Old Forester
Henry McKenna
Buffalo Trace
Woodford Reserve
Wild Turkey
Makers Mark
1792
Colonel E.H. Taylor
Blanton
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Henry McKenna
DBL Jim Beam
DBL New Riff Thai Fighter
DBL Old Forester
DBL Weller 12 year
DBL Weller SR
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Blanton
DBL Makers
Cocktails
Asian Mojito
Bangkok Mary
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Ginger
Cafe Thai
Cosmo
Cosmo Boba
Ginger Khing
Lemondrop
LIT
Long Island Thai Tea
Mai Tai
Make a Mimosa
Make a Mule
Mango Margarita
Manhattan
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Patron Margarita
Phuket Sunset
Purple Haze
Samui Passion
Strawberry Lemon Drop
Thai Coco-tail
Thai Colada
Thai Collins
Ultra Violet
Draft Beer
Wine
GL-MacMurray Pinot Noir
GL-Louis Martini Cabernet
GL-Edna Valley Merlot
GL-Old 502 Bachs
GL-Cono Cor Cabernet
BT-MacMurray Pinot Noir
BT-Murphy Goode Cabernet
BT-Louis Martini Cabernet
BT-Edna Valley Merlot
BT-Old 502 Bachs
BT-Cono Cur Cabernet
GL-Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
GL-Murphy Goode Chardonnay
GL-Kendall Jackson
GL-St Francis Sauvignon Blanc
GL-19 Crimes Rose
GL-Schmitt Sohne Riesling
GL-The Middle Sister Moscato
GL-Dark Horse Rose
BT-Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
BT-Murphy Goode Chardonnay
BT-Kendall Jackson
BT-St Francis Sauvignon Blanc
BT-Schmitt Sohne Riesling
BT-19 Crimes Rose
BT-The Middle Sister Moscato
BT-Dark Horse Rose
GL-La Marca Prosecco
BT-La Marca Prosecco
Sake
Half Pan of Chicken (8 cups/4lbs, sliced)
Half Pan of beef (8 cups/4lbs, sliced)
Half Pan of Tofu (8 cups fried and sliced)
Half Pan of Veggies (Broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage and Zucchini)
Side of Shrimp (60 shrimp)
Half Pan Jasmine Rice
Half Pan Brown Rice
Half Pan Rice noodles
Half Pan Sweet Potato Noodles
Half Pan of Wheat noodles
Side of Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville, KY 40243