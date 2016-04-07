Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simply Thai - Middletown

review star

No reviews yet

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101

Louisville, KY 40243

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai

Appetizers

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.95

Green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and fresh mint leaves rolled in a rice wrapper and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$5.99

Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce

Nam Prik Ong (Thai Lettuce Wrap)

$7.95

Your choice of ground pork or tofu with tomato cooked in a Thai curry sauce served with an iceberg lettuce wedge and cucumber chips

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$6.75

Crispy fried tofu served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Satay

$8.95

Marinated, grilled skewers served with homemade peanut and cucumber sauce

Shrimp Package

$7.95

Seasoned shrimp fried in a crispy wonton wrapper and served with a fresh cucumber sauce.

Tod Mun Moo

Tod Mun Moo

$7.95

Skewered Thai meatballs with coconut flakes, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and spices. Served with pineapple sweet and sour sauce.

Shrimp Dumplings

$5.95

Shrimp dumpling steamed and topped with fried garlic and served with house dumpling sauce.

Wasabi Dumpings

$4.95

Pork and shrimp dumplings flash fried and served with dumpling sauce.

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$5.95

Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion fried in a wonton wrapper and served with a fresh cucumber sauce.

Thai Pepper

Thai Pepper

$7.95

Mild Banana pepper stuffed with seasoned ground pork and shrimp with an asparagus stem. Tempura battered, fried and served with our house dumpling sauce.

Simply Roll

Simply Roll

$7.95

Sushi grade tuna, imitation crab and asparagus, rolled with an egg roll wrapper, tempura battered and fried. Served with spicy sweet and sour sauce *Tuna served rare unless otherwise requested

Edamame Pods

Edamame Pods

$4.95Out of stock

Steamed soybean pods dusted with salt.

Tempura Platter

Tempura Platter

$8.95

Shrimp and vegetables fried in tempura batter

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.95

Mildly spicy broth with fresh squeezed lime juice, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and cilantro.

Tom Kha

$6.95

Creamy coconut milk broth with fresh squeezed lime juice, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and cilantro.

Miso Soup

$5.95

Miso broth, soft tofu and seaweed.

Salads

Spicy Beef Salad

$11.75

Grilled sirloin tip beef slices tossed with a fresh squeezed lime and spicy chili dressing served with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and carrots over a bed of iceberg lettuce

House Salad

House Salad

$6.75

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and carrot served with your choice of Ginger or Peanut dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Marinated, diced chicken breast, shredded green and red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, red onion, carrots and tomatoes tossed in a crispy garlic and lime dressing.

Papaya Salad

$6.99

Noodle & Jasmine Rice Plates

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.95

National dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.

Woon Sen Pad Thai

Woon Sen Pad Thai

$11.95

Sweet Potato Noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and egg.

Pad See Iew

$10.95

Wide rice noodles, broccoli and egg.

Pad Kee Mow

$10.95

Wide rice noodles, broccoli, onions and sprouts stir fried with basil sauce.

Green Curry Fried Rice

$11.95

Jasmine rice, eggplant, onion, and egg, stir fried with a green curry sauce.

Basil Fried Rice

$10.95

Jasmine rice, onion and basil sauce.

Loaded Fried Rice

Loaded Fried Rice

$10.95

Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.

Fried Rice

$10.95

Jasmine rice, onion and egg.

Curry

Red Curry

$12.95

A blend of dried chili pepper, herbs and spices with coconut milk and bamboo shoots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Pineapple Curry

$12.95

Sweet with a hint of sour, this coconut milk curry is spicy and cooked with pineapple. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$12.95

A blend of green pepper, herbs and spices with green beans and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$12.95

Slightly sweet and creamy coconut curry with potatoes. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Yellow Curry

$12.95

Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Entree

Mango Salmon

Mango Salmon

$21.95

Pan seared salmon filet topped with a spiced cream curry sauce simmered with fresh mango, zucchini and tomato. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Spiced Shrimp with Coconut Rice

Spiced Shrimp with Coconut Rice

$18.95

Spicy, yet sweet, chili shrimp sauce served over a bed of coconut rice and topped with chiffonade Kaffir lime leaves.

Kaow Soi

Kaow Soi

$16.95

Wheat noodles in a mild coconut curry sauce, topped with spring mix, cilantro and red onion.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Jasmine rice, pineapple, raisins, cashews and onions stir fried with curry spices.

Simply Green

$13.95

Green vegetables stir fried in a sour, yet slightly sweet broth with a hint of fresh ginger. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Basil Entree

Basil Entree

$14.95

Sliced onions and bell peppers simmered in a basil sauce and served with a side of jasmine rice.

Suki Haeng

$14.95

Sweet potato noodles cooked with fresh green vegetables in a miso based sauce.

Thai Eggplant

Thai Eggplant

$14.95

Purple eggplant cooked Thai style with fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice

Herbed Porkloin

Herbed Porkloin

$17.50

Tender, marinated porkloin, sliced and served with cilantro rice and a fresh garlic sweet and sour sauce.

Amazing Seabass

Amazing Seabass

$32.95

Pan seared 8 oz., sustainable Chilean Seabass filet served on a bed of zucchini simmered in green curry sauce with fresh Thai basil and rice noodles.

Crispy Garlic Tilapia

Crispy Garlic Tilapia

$17.95

Delicately fried, 8 oz Tilapia Filet, hand breaded in panko, drizzled with a fried garlic sweet and sour sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Talay Jaa

Talay Jaa

$29.95

Shrimp, scallop, and calamari rings stir fried with fresh vegetables in a mild, creamy curry sauce topped with hand-breaded soft shell crab. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Haw Mok Talay

$29.95

Red Snapper, shrimp, calamari rings and scallops served over steamed vegetables in a red curry sauce topped with chiffonade Kaffir lime leaves. Served in a clay pot with a side of jasmine rice.

Sushi

California roll

California roll

$7.25

Imitation crab, cucumber and avocado

California Deluxe

$7.50

Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado and Caplin roe

***Spicy Roll

$8.50

Choice of tuna, salmon or crab with cucumber and spicy sauce *** = Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.

Spider Roll

$11.50

Soft shell crab, avocado, Caplin roe, eel sauce

Bourbon Salmon

$8.95

Cooked salmon, carrot and cucumber

Cream Cheese Roll

$8.95

Choice of fresh or smoked salmon and cream cheese

Tempura Roll

$8.95

Fried shrimp tempura, avocado, Caplin roe, spicy sauce

***Rainbow Roll

***Rainbow Roll

$11.95

California Roll topped with fresh fish ***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.

Vegetable Roll

$6.95

Avocado, cucumber and carrot

Crunchy Crab Roll

Crunchy Crab Roll

$9.50

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber topped with crab, spicy sauce and tempura crunch

***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll

***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

tuna and cucumber with house-made thai spicy green sauce ***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.

Shrimp Bomb

$10.95

Spicy crab and avocado topped with shrimp, sriracha, spicy sauce, eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

Fresh Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, spicy sauce and eel sauce

Thai Chili Shrimp

$10.95

Sides & Extras

Red Pepper Oil

Sriracha

$0.75

Side of Vegetables

$3.00

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side of Noodles

Side of Protein/Seafood

12 oz. Side Specialty Sauce

$7.00

Side of Sauce/Dressing

$0.75+

Jasmine Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$2.95

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Dessert

Black Sticky Rice

$4.95

Honey Banana

$5.95

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$6.95Out of stock

Ice Cream Special

$5.95

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Rice

$7.95

Kids Pad Thai

$7.95

Kids Loaded Rice

$7.95

Kids Nuggets

$7.95

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$1.75

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$1.99

Kids soda

$1.75

Lychee Thai Tea

$3.95

Milk

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Orange Juice

$1.75

Orange Soda

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$1.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Tonic

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Boba Tea

Milk Tea Boba

$4.24

Milk Smoothie

$4.24

Boba Iced Tea

$4.24

Boba Smoothie

$4.24

Bottled Beers

Bells Two Hearted American IPA

$4.95

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Chang (Thailand)

$4.95Out of stock

Coors Lite

$3.00

Corona

$4.95

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$4.50

Kirin Ichiban (Japan)

$4.95Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Tsingtao

$4.95

Singha (Thailand)

$4.95

Stella Artois

$4.95

Liquor

Finlandia

$5.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Taaka Whipped

$5.00

Tito's

$7.00

UV Sriracha

$6.00

DBL Finlandia

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Taaka Whipped

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

DBL UV Sriracha

$10.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Tanquery

$6.00

DBL Hendrick's

$16.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Castle & Key Gin

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

BlueChair Bay Coconut

$5.00

Flor de Cana

$6.00

Don Q

$5.00

Saltwater Woody

$5.00

DBL BlueChair Bay Coconut

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Camarena Repo

$6.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

DBL El Jimador Reposado

$14.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$14.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$14.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$14.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

JW Red

$7.00

JW Black

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL JW Double Black

$16.00

DBL JW Red

$14.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$16.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.00

Hennessy

$7.00

DBL Cointreau

$8.00

DBL Hennessey

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$8.50

Weller SR

$10.00

New Riff Thai Fighter

$7.00

Weller 12 year

$20.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$6.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Old Forester

$5.00

Henry McKenna

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

1792

$8.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor

$9.00

Blanton

$12.00

DBL Angels Envy

$24.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$17.00

DBL Henry McKenna

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL New Riff Thai Fighter

$12.00

DBL Old Forester

$10.00

DBL Weller 12 year

$30.00

DBL Weller SR

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Blanton

$24.00

DBL Makers

$14.00

Cocktails

Asian Mojito

$11.00

Bangkok Mary

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Ginger

$12.00

Cafe Thai

$9.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Cosmo Boba

$13.00

Ginger Khing

$12.00

Lemondrop

$11.00

LIT

$11.00

Long Island Thai Tea

$14.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Make a Mimosa

$9.00

Make a Mule

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Patron Margarita

$15.00

Phuket Sunset

$12.00

Purple Haze

$14.00

Samui Passion

$13.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$11.00

Thai Coco-tail

$12.00

Thai Colada

$10.00

Thai Collins

$13.00

Ultra Violet

$9.00

Draft Beer

16oz Yuengling

$5.00

16oz Sam Adams

$5.00

16oz West 6th Hop Static IPA

$5.00

16 oz Sapporo

$5.00

16oz Blue Moon

$5.00

Wine

GL-MacMurray Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL-Louis Martini Cabernet

$9.00

GL-Edna Valley Merlot

$8.00

GL-Old 502 Bachs

$8.00

GL-Cono Cor Cabernet

$7.00

BT-MacMurray Pinot Noir

$36.00

BT-Murphy Goode Cabernet

$10.00

BT-Louis Martini Cabernet

$34.00

BT-Edna Valley Merlot

$30.00

BT-Old 502 Bachs

$30.00

BT-Cono Cur Cabernet

$26.00

GL-Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL-Murphy Goode Chardonnay

$8.00

GL-Kendall Jackson

$10.00

GL-St Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL-19 Crimes Rose

$9.00

GL-Schmitt Sohne Riesling

$7.00

GL-The Middle Sister Moscato

$7.00

GL-Dark Horse Rose

$6.00Out of stock

BT-Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$26.00

BT-Murphy Goode Chardonnay

$30.00

BT-Kendall Jackson

$36.00

BT-St Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BT-Schmitt Sohne Riesling

$26.00

BT-19 Crimes Rose

$34.00

BT-The Middle Sister Moscato

$26.00

BT-Dark Horse Rose

$20.00Out of stock

GL-La Marca Prosecco

$7.50

BT-La Marca Prosecco

$28.00

Sake

Sake Flight

$9.00

Classic Small (6oz.)

$4.00

Classic Large (12oz.)

$7.00Out of stock

Mio Sparkling

$13.50

Fuji Apple Sake (Glass)

$5.75

Fuji Apple Sake (Bottle)

$19.00

Appetizers

Spring Roll

$33.00+

Egg Roll

$24.00+

Nam Prik Ong

$37.00+

Crispy Tofu

$30.00+

Satay

$48.00+

Tod Mon Moo

$36.00+

Shrimp Dumplings

$27.00+

Wasabi Dumplings

$18.00+

Tempura Platter

$48.00+

Salads

House Salad

$30.00+

Spicy Beef Salad

$63.00+

Papaya Salad

$36.00+

Noodle & Jasmine Rice Plates

Pad Thai Catering

$75.00+

Woon Sen Pad Thai Catering

$85.00+

Pad Kee Mow Catering

$75.00+

Pad See Iew Catering

$75.00+

Green Curry Fried Rice Catering

$85.00+

Loaded Fried Rice Catering

$75.00+

Basil Fried Rice Catering

$75.00+

Fried Rice Catering

$75.00+

Curry

Red Curry

$80.00+

Green Curry

$80.00+

Maassaman Curry

$80.00+

Yellow Curry

$80.00+

Pineapple Curry

$80.00+

Entree

Mango Salmon Catering

$158.00+

Spiced Shrimp Catering

$90.00+

Kaow Soi Catering

$90.00+

Pineapple Fried Rice Catering

$80.00+

Simply Green Catering

$75.00+

Basil Entree Catering

$80.00+

Talay Jaa Catering

$160.00+

Haw Mok Talay Catering

$160.00+

Sushi

Small Platter (8 rolls)

$75.00

Medium Platter (16 rolls)

$150.00

Large Platter (20 rolls)

$188.00

Dessert

Black Sticky Rice Pudding (12 orders)

$45.00

Black Sticky Rice Pudding (24 orders)

$75.00

Mango Sticky Rice (6 orders)

$32.00

Mango Sticky Rice (12 orders)

$60.00

Honey Banana (6 orders/30 piece)

$25.00

Honey Banana (12 orders/60 piece)

$45.00

Catering Sides & Extras

Half Pan of Chicken (8 cups/4lbs, sliced)

$40.00

Half Pan of beef (8 cups/4lbs, sliced)

$55.00

Half Pan of Tofu (8 cups fried and sliced)

$40.00

Half Pan of Veggies (Broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage and Zucchini)

$18.00

Side of Shrimp (60 shrimp)

$45.00

Half Pan Jasmine Rice

$12.00

Half Pan Brown Rice

$15.00

Half Pan Rice noodles

$20.00

Half Pan Sweet Potato Noodles

$30.00

Half Pan of Wheat noodles

$20.00

Side of Sauce

$4.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12003 Shelbyville Rd. Ste. 101, Louisville, KY 40243

Directions

Gallery
Simply Thai image
Banner pic
Simply Thai image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi - 12336 Shelbyville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
12336 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
The Cheddar Box Cafe
orange star4.3 • 154
12121 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
VinBun Vietnamese Bistro - 12422 Shelbyville Road
orange starNo Reviews
12422 Shelbyville Road Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Middletown
orange star4.7 • 16
12531 Shelbyville Rd Middletown, KY 40243
View restaurantnext
MozzaPi
orange star4.7 • 346
12102 LaGrange Rd Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Samurai Sushi and Hibachi - 12905 Shelbyville Road
orange starNo Reviews
12905 Shelbyville Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston