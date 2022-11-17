- Home
Simply Thai - St. Matthews
No reviews yet
323 Wallace Ave.
LOUISVILLE, KY 40207
Popular Items
Appetizers
Crispy Tofu
Crispy fried tofu served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Curry Puffs
Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion fried in a wonton wrapper and served with a fresh cucumber sauce.
Edamame Dumplings
Edamame bean dumpling steamed and topped with fried garlic. Served with house dumpling sauce
Edamame Pods
Steamed soybean pods dusted with salt.
Egg Roll
Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce
Nam Prik Ong (Thai Lettuce Wrap)
Your choice of ground pork or tofu with tomato cooked in a Thai curry sauce served with an iceberg lettuce wedge and cucumber chips
Satay
Marinated, grilled skewers served with homemade peanut and cucumber sauce
Shrimp Dumplings
Shrimp dumpling steamed and topped with fried garlic and served with house dumpling sauce.
Shrimp Package
Seasoned shrimp fried in a crispy wonton wrapper and served with a fresh cucumber sauce.
Simply Roll
Sushi grade tuna, imitation crab and asparagus, rolled with an egg roll wrapper, tempura battered and fried. Served with spicy sweet and sour sauce *Tuna served rare unless otherwise requested
Spring Roll
Green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and fresh mint leaves rolled in a rice wrapper and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
Tempura Platter
Shrimp and vegetables fried in tempura batter
Thai Pepper
Mild Banana pepper stuffed with seasoned ground pork and shrimp with an asparagus stem. Tempura battered, fried and served with our house dumpling sauce.
Tod Mun Moo
Skewered Thai meatballs with coconut flakes, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and spices. Served with pineapple sweet and sour sauce.
Wasabi Dumplings
Pork and shrimp dumplings flash fried and served with dumpling sauce.
Curry
Green Curry
A blend of green pepper, herbs and spices with green beans and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Massaman Curry
Slightly sweet and creamy coconut curry with potatoes. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Pineapple Curry
Sweet with a hint of sour, this coconut milk curry is spicy and cooked with pineapple. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Red Curry
A blend of dried chili pepper, herbs and spices with coconut milk and bamboo shoots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Yellow Curry
Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Entree
Amazing Seabass
Pan seared 8 oz., sustainable Chilean Seabass filet served on a bed of zucchini simmered in green curry sauce with fresh Thai basil and rice noodles.
Basil Entree
Sliced onions and bell peppers simmered in a basil sauce and served with a side of jasmine rice.
Crispy Garlic Tilapia
Delicately fried, 8 oz Tilapia Filet, hand breaded in panko, drizzled with a fried garlic sweet and sour sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
Haw Mok Talay
Red Snapper, shrimp, calamari rings and scallops served over steamed vegetables in a red curry sauce topped with chiffonade Kaffir lime leaves. Served in a clay pot with a side of jasmine rice.
Herbed Porkloin
Tender, marinated porkloin, sliced and served with cilantro rice and a fresh garlic sweet and sour sauce.
Kaow Soi
Wheat noodles in a mild coconut curry sauce, topped with spring mix, cilantro and red onion.
Mango Salmon
Pan seared salmon filet topped with a spiced cream curry sauce simmered with fresh mango, zucchini and tomato. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, pineapple, raisins, cashews and onions stir fried with curry spices.
Simply Green
Green vegetables stir fried in a sour, yet slightly sweet broth with a hint of fresh ginger. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Spiced Shrimp with Coconut Rice
Spicy, yet sweet, chili shrimp sauce served over a bed of coconut rice and topped with chiffonade Kaffir lime leaves.
Suki Haeng
Sweet potato noodles cooked with fresh green vegetables in a miso based sauce.
Talay Jaa
Shrimp, scallop, and calamari rings stir fried with fresh vegetables in a mild, creamy curry sauce topped with hand-breaded soft shell crab. Served with a side of jasmine rice.
Thai Eggplant
Purple eggplant cooked Thai style with fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice
Noodle & Jasmine Rice Plates
Basil Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, onion and basil sauce.
Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, onion and egg.
Green Curry Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, eggplant, onion, and egg, stir fried with a green curry sauce.
Loaded Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.
Pad Kee Mow
Wide rice noodles, broccoli, onions and sprouts stir fried with basil sauce.
Pad See Iew
Wide rice noodles, broccoli and egg.
Pad Thai
National dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.
Woon Sen Pad Thai
Sweet Potato Noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and egg.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated, diced chicken breast, shredded green and red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, red onion, carrots and tomatoes tossed in a crispy garlic and lime dressing.
House Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and carrot served with your choice of Ginger or Peanut dressing
Papaya Salad
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled sirloin tip beef slices tossed with a fresh squeezed lime and spicy chili dressing served with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and carrots over a bed of iceberg lettuce
Sides & Extras
Soups
Sushi
***Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with fresh fish ***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.
***Spicy Roll
Choice of tuna, salmon or crab with cucumber and spicy sauce *** = Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.
***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll
tuna and cucumber with house-made thai spicy green sauce ***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.
Bonnie & Clyde Roll
Bourbon Salmon
Cooked salmon, carrot and cucumber
California Deluxe
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado and Caplin roe
California roll
Imitation crab, cucumber and avocado
Cream Cheese Roll
Choice of fresh or smoked salmon and cream cheese
Crunchy Cheese Roll
Crunchy Crab Roll
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber topped with crab, spicy sauce and tempura crunch
Moo Moo Deluxe Roll
Moo Moo Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Fresh Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, spicy sauce and eel sauce
Shrimp Bomb
Spicy crab and avocado topped with shrimp, sriracha, spicy sauce, eel sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, Caplin roe, eel sauce
Tempura Roll
Fried shrimp tempura, avocado, Caplin roe, spicy sauce
Vegetable Roll
Avocado, cucumber and carrot
Yum Yum Roll
Crab, avocado, carrot and spicy sauce
Maguro
Sake
Ebi
Tamago
Inari
Bottle/Can Beer
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE, KY 40207