Thai
Sushi & Japanese
Chinese

Simply Thai - St. Matthews

review star

No reviews yet

323 Wallace Ave.

LOUISVILLE, KY 40207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Egg Roll
Spring Roll

Appetizers

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$6.75

Crispy fried tofu served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Curry Puffs

Curry Puffs

$5.95

Curry flavored chicken, potato and onion fried in a wonton wrapper and served with a fresh cucumber sauce.

Edamame Dumplings

$5.95Out of stock

Edamame bean dumpling steamed and topped with fried garlic. Served with house dumpling sauce

Edamame Pods

Edamame Pods

$4.95

Steamed soybean pods dusted with salt.

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$5.99

Green cabbage, carrot, noodles, seasoning rolled in a egg roll wrapper and fried. Served with home- made mango sauce

Nam Prik Ong (Thai Lettuce Wrap)

$7.95

Your choice of ground pork or tofu with tomato cooked in a Thai curry sauce served with an iceberg lettuce wedge and cucumber chips

Satay

$8.95

Marinated, grilled skewers served with homemade peanut and cucumber sauce

Shrimp Dumplings

$5.95

Shrimp dumpling steamed and topped with fried garlic and served with house dumpling sauce.

Shrimp Package

$7.95

Seasoned shrimp fried in a crispy wonton wrapper and served with a fresh cucumber sauce.

Simply Roll

Simply Roll

$7.95

Sushi grade tuna, imitation crab and asparagus, rolled with an egg roll wrapper, tempura battered and fried. Served with spicy sweet and sour sauce *Tuna served rare unless otherwise requested

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.95

Green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, cucumber, carrots, and fresh mint leaves rolled in a rice wrapper and served with homemade sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

Tempura Platter

Tempura Platter

$8.95

Shrimp and vegetables fried in tempura batter

Thai Pepper

Thai Pepper

$7.95

Mild Banana pepper stuffed with seasoned ground pork and shrimp with an asparagus stem. Tempura battered, fried and served with our house dumpling sauce.

Tod Mun Moo

Tod Mun Moo

$7.95

Skewered Thai meatballs with coconut flakes, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass and spices. Served with pineapple sweet and sour sauce.

Wasabi Dumplings

$4.95Out of stock

Pork and shrimp dumplings flash fried and served with dumpling sauce.

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

A blend of green pepper, herbs and spices with green beans and fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Slightly sweet and creamy coconut curry with potatoes. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Pineapple Curry

$14.95

Sweet with a hint of sour, this coconut milk curry is spicy and cooked with pineapple. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Red Curry

$14.95

A blend of dried chili pepper, herbs and spices with coconut milk and bamboo shoots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Mild coconut curry with spices including turmeric and curry powder cooked with potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Dessert

Black Sticky Rice

$4.95

Honey Banana

$5.95

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$6.95

Entree

Amazing Seabass

Amazing Seabass

$32.95

Pan seared 8 oz., sustainable Chilean Seabass filet served on a bed of zucchini simmered in green curry sauce with fresh Thai basil and rice noodles.

Basil Entree

Basil Entree

$14.95

Sliced onions and bell peppers simmered in a basil sauce and served with a side of jasmine rice.

Crispy Garlic Tilapia

Crispy Garlic Tilapia

$17.95

Delicately fried, 8 oz Tilapia Filet, hand breaded in panko, drizzled with a fried garlic sweet and sour sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Haw Mok Talay

$29.95

Red Snapper, shrimp, calamari rings and scallops served over steamed vegetables in a red curry sauce topped with chiffonade Kaffir lime leaves. Served in a clay pot with a side of jasmine rice.

Herbed Porkloin

Herbed Porkloin

$17.50

Tender, marinated porkloin, sliced and served with cilantro rice and a fresh garlic sweet and sour sauce.

Kaow Soi

Kaow Soi

$16.95

Wheat noodles in a mild coconut curry sauce, topped with spring mix, cilantro and red onion.

Mango Salmon

Mango Salmon

$21.95

Pan seared salmon filet topped with a spiced cream curry sauce simmered with fresh mango, zucchini and tomato. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Jasmine rice, pineapple, raisins, cashews and onions stir fried with curry spices.

Simply Green

$13.95

Green vegetables stir fried in a sour, yet slightly sweet broth with a hint of fresh ginger. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Spiced Shrimp with Coconut Rice

Spiced Shrimp with Coconut Rice

$18.95

Spicy, yet sweet, chili shrimp sauce served over a bed of coconut rice and topped with chiffonade Kaffir lime leaves.

Suki Haeng

$14.95

Sweet potato noodles cooked with fresh green vegetables in a miso based sauce.

Talay Jaa

Talay Jaa

$29.95

Shrimp, scallop, and calamari rings stir fried with fresh vegetables in a mild, creamy curry sauce topped with hand-breaded soft shell crab. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Thai Eggplant

Thai Eggplant

$14.95

Purple eggplant cooked Thai style with fresh Thai basil leaves. Served with a side of jasmine rice

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Kids Fried Rice

$7.95

Kids Loaded Rice

$7.95

Kids Pad Thai

$7.95

Noodle & Jasmine Rice Plates

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, onion and basil sauce.

Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, onion and egg.

Green Curry Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine rice, eggplant, onion, and egg, stir fried with a green curry sauce.

Loaded Fried Rice

Loaded Fried Rice

$13.95

Jasmine rice, edamame, black beans, mixed vegetables and onion.

Pad Kee Mow

$13.95

Wide rice noodles, broccoli, onions and sprouts stir fried with basil sauce.

Pad See Iew

$13.95

Wide rice noodles, broccoli and egg.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

National dish of Thailand. Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts.

Woon Sen Pad Thai

Woon Sen Pad Thai

$14.95

Sweet Potato Noodles, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and egg.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Marinated, diced chicken breast, shredded green and red cabbage, cucumbers, cilantro, red onion, carrots and tomatoes tossed in a crispy garlic and lime dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.75

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and carrot served with your choice of Ginger or Peanut dressing

Papaya Salad

$6.99

Seaweed Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Spicy Beef Salad

$11.75

Grilled sirloin tip beef slices tossed with a fresh squeezed lime and spicy chili dressing served with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and carrots over a bed of iceberg lettuce

Sides & Extras

12 oz. side of Curry Sauce

$7.00

Red Pepper Oil

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side of Rice

Side of Protein/Seafood

Side of Sauce

$0.75+

Side of Vegetables

$3.00

Sriracha

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$5.95

Miso broth, soft tofu and seaweed.

Tom Kha

$6.95

Creamy coconut milk broth with fresh squeezed lime juice, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and cilantro.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.95

Mildly spicy broth with fresh squeezed lime juice, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and cilantro.

Sushi

***Rainbow Roll

***Rainbow Roll

$11.95

California Roll topped with fresh fish ***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.

***Spicy Roll

$8.50

Choice of tuna, salmon or crab with cucumber and spicy sauce *** = Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.

***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll

***Thai Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

tuna and cucumber with house-made thai spicy green sauce ***Served Raw. Warning, Consuming raw or undercooked food can increase the risk of food borne illness.

Bonnie & Clyde Roll

$13.95Out of stock

Bourbon Salmon

$8.95

Cooked salmon, carrot and cucumber

California Deluxe

$7.50

Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado and Caplin roe

California roll

California roll

$7.25

Imitation crab, cucumber and avocado

Cream Cheese Roll

$8.95

Choice of fresh or smoked salmon and cream cheese

Crunchy Cheese Roll

$11.95Out of stock
Crunchy Crab Roll

Crunchy Crab Roll

$9.50

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber topped with crab, spicy sauce and tempura crunch

Moo Moo Deluxe Roll

$14.95Out of stock

Moo Moo Roll

$12.95Out of stock

Philadelphia Roll

$10.95

Fresh Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, deep fried, spicy sauce and eel sauce

Shrimp Bomb

$10.95

Spicy crab and avocado topped with shrimp, sriracha, spicy sauce, eel sauce

Spider Roll

$11.50

Soft shell crab, avocado, Caplin roe, eel sauce

Tempura Roll

$8.95

Fried shrimp tempura, avocado, Caplin roe, spicy sauce

Vegetable Roll

$6.95

Avocado, cucumber and carrot

Yum Yum Roll

$7.95Out of stock

Crab, avocado, carrot and spicy sauce

Maguro

$4.95Out of stock

Sake

$4.65Out of stock

Ebi

$4.95Out of stock

Tamago

$4.50Out of stock

Inari

$3.95Out of stock

Bottle/Can Beer

ATG 35k

$6.50

Avery White Rascal

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Chang

$4.50

Country Boy Cougar

$4.00

Country Boy Shotgun

$4.50

Gravely Debaser IPA

$4.00

Kentucky BBA

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.00

Singha

$4.50

Sun King Pachanga

$4.00Out of stock

Urban Artifact Spyglass

$4.50

N/A Beverages

Bottled Drink

$2.95

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Water

Appetizers

Spring Roll

$33.00+

Egg Roll

$24.00+

Nam Prik Ong

$37.00+

Crispy Tofu

$30.00+

Satay

$48.00+

Tod Mon Moo

$36.00+

Shrimp Dumplings

$27.00+

Wasabi Dumplings

$18.00+

Tempura Platter

$48.00+

Salads

House Salad

$30.00+

Spicy Beef Salad

$63.00+

Papaya Salad

$36.00+

Noodle & Jasmine Rice Plates

Pad Thai Catering

$75.00+

Woon Sen Pad Thai Catering

$85.00+

Pad Kee Mow Catering

$75.00+

Pad See Iew Catering

$75.00+

Green Curry Fried Rice Catering

$85.00+

Loaded Fried Rice Catering

$75.00+

Basil Fried Rice Catering

$75.00+

Fried Rice Catering

$75.00+

Curry

Red Curry

$80.00+

Green Curry

$80.00+

Maassaman Curry

$80.00+

Yellow Curry

$80.00+

Pineapple Curry

$80.00+

Entree

Mango Salmon Catering

$158.00+

Spiced Shrimp Catering

$90.00+

Kaow Soi Catering

$90.00+

Pineapple Fried Rice Catering

$80.00+

Simply Green Catering

$75.00+

Basil Entree Catering

$80.00+

Talay Jaa Catering

$160.00+

Haw Mok Talay Catering

$160.00+

Sushi

Small Platter (8 rolls)

$75.00

Medium Platter (16 rolls)

$150.00

Large Platter (20 rolls)

$188.00

Dessert

Black Sticky Rice Pudding (12 orders)

$45.00

Black Sticky Rice Pudding (24 orders)

$75.00

Mango Sticky Rice (6 orders)

$32.00

Mango Sticky Rice (12 orders)

$60.00

Honey Banana (6 orders/30 piece)

$25.00

Honey Banana (12 orders/60 piece)

$45.00

Catering Sides & Extras

Half Pan of Chicken (8 cups/4lbs, sliced)

$40.00

Half Pan of beef (8 cups/4lbs, sliced)

$55.00

Half Pan of Tofu (8 cups fried and sliced)

$40.00

Half Pan of Veggies (Broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage and Zucchini)

$18.00

Side of Shrimp (60 shrimp)

$45.00

Half Pan Jasmine Rice

$12.00

Half Pan Brown Rice

$15.00

Half Pan Rice noodles

$20.00

Half Pan Sweet Potato Noodles

$30.00

Half Pan of Wheat noodles

$20.00

Side of Sauce

$4.50+
Sunday12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
323 Wallace Ave., LOUISVILLE, KY 40207

