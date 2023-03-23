  • Home
Simply Fresh Trackside HSR Spring Fling Menu - March 23 - 25

150 Cobra Ln

Mount Ulla, NC 28125

PRE-ORDER - Appetizers

Stuffed Peppadews

Stuffed Peppadews

$10.00

Unique sweet and spicy South African peppers filled with whipped cream cheese Dozen per order

Bacon Cherries

Bacon Cherries

$5.00

Simply Fresh favorite, featuring Smoked Applewood Bacon and Cherries. (Dozen)

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$11.25

Marinated and Grilled. 12-14 per order

Grilled Chicken Wings

Grilled Chicken Wings

$21.00

Marinated and grilled. 15 per order.

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$22.00

Seasoned and Hardwood Smoked. Price per pound

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$45.00+

Selection of Cured Meats and Artisan Cheeses with traditional accompaniments.

Crudite

Crudite

$30.00+

Assortment of seasonal fruit and vegetables paired with dipping sauces.

PRE-ORDER Menu - Thursday, March 23rd - HSR -SEBRING SPRING FLING

Burgers - Six burgers with all the fixins

Burgers - Six burgers with all the fixins

$65.99

Six 8 ounce steak burgers. Fresh, never frozen, seasoned and grilled. Served with buns, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and condiments.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$21.00

These wings are seasoned, smoked and tossed with a dry rub. They will be slighty crispy, moist and packed with flavor. 15 wings per order.

Broccoli Bacon Salad

Broccoli Bacon Salad

$8.99

This salad gets a flavor boost with smoky bacon, cheddar cheese, dried cranberries and nuts. One pound container.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.99+

Mix of romaine lettuce and iceberg served with tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, radishes and peppers. Homemade Croutons served on the side.

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$14.99+

Assortment of fresh seasonal fruit.

Cheese Cake Bars

Cheese Cake Bars

$12.99

Dense and creamy with a hint of lemon and a crisp brown sugar graham cracker crust. Eight bars per order. Our homemade Berry Sauce is excellent with these bars.

PRE-ORDER Menu - Friday, March 24th - HSR Spring Fling

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$22.99

Seasoned and grilled 5 ounce chicken breast, 6 per order.

Apple Cherry BBQ Ribs

Apple Cherry BBQ Ribs

$26.99

Seasoned with house rub, glazed with cherries and apple, topped with BBQ sauce. Price per rack.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$12.99

Creamy cheddar Mac N Cheese, 40 oz, serves six.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99+

Crisp Romaine lettuce, homemade Cesar dressing and croutons.

Yeast Rolls

Yeast Rolls

$3.99

Fresh baked yeast rolls. Six per order.

Texas Pecan Cake

Texas Pecan Cake

$15.99

Moist and delicious. Our most popular dessert. 9x13 cake per order.

PRE-ORDER MENU - Saturday, March 26th - HSR Sebring Spring Fling

Smoked Pork Tenderloin

Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$15.99

A Simply Fresh favorite. These tenderloins are marinated, seasoned and smoked to perfection over aromatic applewood pellets. Price per tenderloin. Approximately 1.5 pounds.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp w/ Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp w/ Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$19.99

Jumbo Shrimp wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon, topped with Chipotle BBQ sauce. Eight per order.

Herbed Basmati Rice

Herbed Basmati Rice

$9.99

Seasoned rice with thyme, parsley, parmesan and toasted pine nuts. Serves 6.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99+

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon bits and blue cheese crumbles. Served with lemon herb vinaigrette on the side.

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$14.99+

Assortment of seasonal fresh fruit.

Yeast Rolls

Yeast Rolls

$3.99

Fresh baked yeast rolls. Six per order.

We are located in the paddock with the Olthoff Racing Team.

Location

150 Cobra Ln, Mount Ulla, NC 28125

Directions

Map
