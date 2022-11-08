Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Simply Fruits

review star

No reviews yet

2618 Easton Road, STE 1B

Willow Grove, PA 19090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-a-Bowl
Chocotella Acai Bowl
Signature Acai Bowl

Bowls

Build-a-Bowl

Build-a-Bowl

$9.49
Bare Acai Bowl

Bare Acai Bowl

$7.99

Acai Base, Granola & Honey

Chocotella Acai Bowl

Chocotella Acai Bowl

$8.99

Acai Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Honey, Nutella, Coconut flakes

PB & J Acai Bowl

PB & J Acai Bowl

$8.99

Acai Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey, Peanut Butter, Coconut flakes

Signature Acai Bowl

Signature Acai Bowl

$9.99

Acai Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Nutella, PB, Honey, Coconut flake

Bare Pitaya Bowl

Bare Pitaya Bowl

$7.99

Pitaya Base, Granola, & Honey

Floridian Pitaya Bowl

Floridian Pitaya Bowl

$8.99

Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Mangoes, Blueberry, Peanut Butter ,Honey, Coconut Flakes

Hawaiian Pitaya Bowl

Hawaiian Pitaya Bowl

$9.99

Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Honey, Chia, Seeds,Coconut flakes

Philly Pitaya Bowl

Philly Pitaya Bowl

$9.99

Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Honey, Coconut Flakes

Clean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

Clean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

$9.49

Kale Base, Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey , Coconut Flake

Lean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

Lean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

$9.49

Kale Base, Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peanut Butter,Honey

Mean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

Mean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

$9.49

Kale Base, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey Coconut Flakes

Classic Yogo Bowl

Classic Yogo Bowl

$7.99

Yogurt Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey,Chia Seeds

Tropic Yogo Bowl

Tropic Yogo Bowl

$7.99

Yogurt Base, Granola, Mango,Pineapple , Honey, Coconut Flakes

Island Yogo Bowl

Island Yogo Bowl

$7.99

Yogurt Base, Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey, Coconut Flakes

Apple Pie Oatmeal Bowl

Apple Pie Oatmeal Bowl

$5.99

Oatmeal, Apples, Granola ,Cinnamon, Honey

Choco Cocoa Oatmeal Bowl

Choco Cocoa Oatmeal Bowl

$5.99

Oatmeal, Banana, Nutella, Peanut Butter, Honey, Cocao nibs

Natural Oatmeal Bowl

Natural Oatmeal Bowl

$5.99

Oatmeal, Raisins, Coconut Flakes, Walnuts, Honey

Blueberry Crisp Oatmeal Bowl

Blueberry Crisp Oatmeal Bowl

$5.99

Oatmeal, Blueberry, Honey, Granola

Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$8.99

Coconut Base, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Nutella, Sliced Almonds, Honey & Coconut Flakes

Rainbow

Rainbow

$8.99

Coconut Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Nutella, Peanut Butter & Honey

Bubble Tea

Boba Plush

$4.99
Lychee Sunrise

Lychee Sunrise

$5.49

Green Tea, Lychee Juice, Mango Jelly

Bubbly Rose

Bubbly Rose

$5.49

Green Tea, Rose Juice, Lychee Jelly

Tropical Mango

Tropical Mango

$5.49

Green Tea, Mango Juice, Rainbow Jelly

One in a Melon

One in a Melon

$5.49

Green Tea, Watermelon Juice, Coconut Jelly

Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$5.49

Green Tea, Dragon Fruit Juice, Coconut Jelly

Orange Bliss

Orange Bliss

$5.49

Green Tea, Orange Juice, Rainbow Jelly

Pretty Peachy

Pretty Peachy

$5.49

Green Tea, Peach Juice, Lychee Jelly

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$5.49

Green Tea, Mango Juice, Strawberry Jelly

Simply Boba

Simply Boba

$5.99

Green Tea, Honeydew Juice, Coconut Jelly, Mango Pop

Simply Strawberry

Simply Strawberry

$5.99Out of stock

Green Tea, Strawberry Juice, Mango Jelly, Lychee Pop

Lavendericious

Lavendericious

$5.99

Black Tea, Lavender Juice, Tapioca

Pink Rose

Pink Rose

$5.99

Black Tea, Rose Juice, Tapioca

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$5.99

Black Tea, Dragon Fruit Juice, Tapioca

Summer Dew

Summer Dew

$5.99

Black Tea, Honeydew Juice, Tapioca

Watermelon Breeze

Watermelon Breeze

$5.99

Black Tea, Watermelon Juice, Tapioca

Smoothies

Green Clean Smoothie

Green Clean Smoothie

$6.99+

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Honey

StrawBanana Smoothie

StrawBanana Smoothie

$6.99+

Strawberry, Banana, Oat Milk, Honey

Very Berry Smoothie

Very Berry Smoothie

$6.99+

Acai , Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Honey

PB & Chocolate Smoothie

PB & Chocolate Smoothie

$6.99+

Peanut butter, Nutella, Banana, Oat milk, Honey

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$6.99+

Pitaya, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk, Honey

Cocoa Coffee Smoothie

Cocoa Coffee Smoothie

$6.99+

Coffee,Cocao nibs, Nutella, Banana, Oat Milk , Honey

Toasties

Avo-Toasty

Avo-Toasty

$5.49

Avocado, Red pepper flakes, Feta cheese, Black sesame seeds

Avo-Tomato Toasty

Avo-Tomato Toasty

$5.49

Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Black sesame seeds

Mediterranean Toasty

Mediterranean Toasty

$5.49

Roasted red pepper Hummus, Arugula, Feta cheese, Sea Salt

PB Honey Toasty

PB Honey Toasty

$5.49

Peanut butter, Banana, Honey, Chia seeds

ChocoTella Toasty

ChocoTella Toasty

$5.49

Peanut butter, Nutella, Banana , Cocao nibs

Pesto-Toasty

$5.49

Fresh Juice

Cold-Pressed Juice bottled fresh and made in-store, Ingredients cannot be modified.
Energy

Energy

$6.99

Apple, Beet, Carrot, Lemon

Refresh

Refresh

$6.99

Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger

Shield

Shield

$6.99Out of stock

Cucumber, Pineapple, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger

Shine

Shine

$6.99

Orange, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon

Detox

Detox

$6.99Out of stock

Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger

Juice Shots

Boost Me!

Boost Me!

$3.49Out of stock

Tart Cherries, Beet Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt

Protect Me!

Protect Me!

$3.49

Ginger, Turmeric, Lime, Sea Salt

Detox Me!

Detox Me!

$3.49Out of stock

Bitter Melon, Spirulina , Cucumber, Lime

Loose Leaf Tea

This is not your average tea. Our teas are loose leaf and imported from areas known for producing specialty carefully crafted teas.
Himalayan(Darjeeling)

Himalayan(Darjeeling)

$3.99+

High in the mountains, deep in the mists that surround the Himalayas is Darjeeling, "Queen of Teas." Our Darjeeling tea is a blend of First Flush and Autumnal teas from the best gardens.

Golden Monkey

Golden Monkey

$3.99+

Golden Monkey tea comes from the north in China's Fujian province. It features large black tea leaves interspersed with golden tips. It produces a lightly sweet, and 'round' cup of tea with a nice level of complexity.

Spiced Chai

Spiced Chai

$3.99+

Our carefully mixed combination of assam loose leaf and cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and peppercorn. This loose tea has a rich flavor and health benefits like detoxifying the body, boosting immunity & improving digestion, thus making it both an ideal digestive tea and a weight loss tea.

Jasmine Dragon Pearls

Jasmine Dragon Pearls

$3.99+

A masterpiece from Fuan, China, Dragon Pearl Jasmine is comprised of little, hand-rolled 'pearls' gently infused with jasmine flowers. The blend is pure joy, with the floral and sweet aromas of the light colored brew.

Sencha

Sencha

$3.99+

Nice blend of green teas from the Central Shizuoka Province in Japan, and it is a very pleasant everyday tea.

Blue Bliss

Blue Bliss

$3.99+

A Bold Blue tea that gets its color from butterfly pea flower combined with combines the delicate tang of rose hips and apple pieces.

Simply Superfruits

$3.99+

A tea worthy of our name. Apple bits, pomegranate kernels, flavor, orange wedges, goji berries, elderberries, coconut chips, sweetened pineapple bits, sweetened mango bits, sweetened papaya bits, sea buckthorn berries, chokeberries, tartaric and citric acids, black currants.

Berry Beautiful

$3.99+

Light yet bursting with flavors, this tea exults in the gentle grassy notes and floral aroma of Mutan white tea. A blend of strawberry kiwi fruit adds a touch of depth that's both tart and sweet; lastly, the addition of goji berries and rose petals enhances the fresh, warming layers of the infusion.

Water

Fiji

Fiji

$2.00

Mountain Water

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.00

Boxed Water

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Kale-Coconut Bowls, Yogurt Parfait, Hot Oatmeal, Toasties, Smoothies, Teas, and Juice Love what you eat!

Website

Location

2618 Easton Road, STE 1B, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Directions

Gallery
Simply Fruits image
Simply Fruits image
Simply Fruits image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aloha Smoothie Company
orange starNo Reviews
12 Cavalier Drive Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
The Juice Room
orange star4.7 • 274
7127 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19119
View restaurantnext
Hi Tea Bar - 31 s State Street
orange starNo Reviews
31 s State Street Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
M2O Burgers and Salads - Wynnewood
orange starNo Reviews
50 East Wynnewood Road Wynnewood, PA 19096
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - Drexel University
orange starNo Reviews
65 N 34th St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Fuel - University City- 3200 Chestnut St
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Willow Grove
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston