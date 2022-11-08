Juice & Smoothies
Simply Fruits
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Kale-Coconut Bowls, Yogurt Parfait, Hot Oatmeal, Toasties, Smoothies, Teas, and Juice Love what you eat!
Location
2618 Easton Road, STE 1B, Willow Grove, PA 19090
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
M2O Burgers and Salads - Wynnewood
No Reviews
50 East Wynnewood Road Wynnewood, PA 19096
View restaurant
More near Willow Grove