Restaurant header imageView gallery

Simply Fruits East Windsor

review star

No reviews yet

440 Route 130

East Windsor, NJ 08520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-a-Bowl
Chocotella Acai Bowl
Rainbow

Bowls

Build-a-Bowl

Build-a-Bowl

$10.49
Bare Acai Bowl

Bare Acai Bowl

$8.99

Acai Base, Granola & Honey

Chocotella Acai Bowl

Chocotella Acai Bowl

$9.99

Acai Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Honey, Nutella, Coconut flakes

PB & J Acai Bowl

PB & J Acai Bowl

$9.99

Acai Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey, Peanut Butter, Coconut flakes

Signature Acai Bowl

Signature Acai Bowl

$10.99

Acai Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi, Nutella, PB, Honey, Coconut flake

Bare Pitaya Bowl

Bare Pitaya Bowl

$8.99

Pitaya Base, Granola, & Honey

Floridian Pitaya Bowl

Floridian Pitaya Bowl

$9.99

Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Mangoes, Blueberry, Peanut Butter ,Honey, Coconut Flakes

Hawaiian Pitaya Bowl

Hawaiian Pitaya Bowl

$10.49

Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Honey, Chia, Seeds,Coconut flakes

Windsor Pitaya Bowl

Windsor Pitaya Bowl

$10.49

Pitaya Base, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Honey, Coconut Flakes

Clean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

Clean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

$9.99

Kale Base, Granola, Banana, Blueberry, Almond Butter, Honey , Coconut Flake

Lean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

Lean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

$9.99

Kale Base, Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peanut Butter,Honey

Mean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

Mean Green Kale-Coconut Bowl

$9.99

Kale Base, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey Coconut Flakes

Classic Yogo Bowl

Classic Yogo Bowl

$9.99

Yogurt Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey,Chia Seeds

Tropic Yogo Bowl

Tropic Yogo Bowl

$8.99

Yogurt Base, Granola, Mango,Pineapple , Honey, Coconut Flakes

Island Yogo Bowl

Island Yogo Bowl

$8.99

Yogurt Base, Granola, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey, Coconut Flakes

Apple Pie Oatmeal Bowl

Apple Pie Oatmeal Bowl

$6.99

Oatmeal, Apples, Granola ,Cinnamon, Honey

Choco Cocoa Oatmeal Bowl

Choco Cocoa Oatmeal Bowl

$6.99

Oatmeal, Banana, Nutella, Peanut Butter, Honey, Cocao nibs

Natural Oatmeal Bowl

Natural Oatmeal Bowl

$6.99

Oatmeal, Raisins, Coconut Flakes, Walnuts, Honey

Blueberry Crisp Oatmeal Bowl

Blueberry Crisp Oatmeal Bowl

$6.99

Oatmeal, Blueberry, Honey, Granola

Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$10.49

Coconut Base, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Nutella, Sliced Almonds, Honey & Coconut Flakes

Rainbow

Rainbow

$10.99

Coconut Base, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Nutella, Peanut Butter & Honey

Bubble Tea

Lychee Sunrise

Lychee Sunrise

$5.49

Green Tea, Lychee Juice, Mango Jelly

Bubbly Rose

Bubbly Rose

$5.49

Green Tea, Rose Juice, Lychee Jelly

Tropical Mango

Tropical Mango

$5.49

Green Tea, Mango Juice, Rainbow Jelly

One in a Melon

One in a Melon

$5.49

Green Tea, Watermelon Juice, Coconut Jelly

Pink Dragon

Pink Dragon

$5.49

Green Tea, Dragon Fruit Juice, Coconut Jelly

Orange Bliss

Orange Bliss

$5.49

Green Tea, Orange Juice, Rainbow Jelly

Pretty Peachy

Pretty Peachy

$5.49

Green Tea, Peach Juice, Lychee Jelly

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$5.49

Green Tea, Mango Juice, Strawberry Jelly

Simply Boba

Simply Boba

$5.99

Green Tea, Honeydew Juice, Coconut Jelly, Mango Pop

Simply Strawberry

Simply Strawberry

$5.99

Green Tea, Strawberry Juice, Mango Jelly, Lychee Pop

Lavendericious

Lavendericious

$5.99

Black Tea, Lavender Juice, Tapioca

Pink Rose

Pink Rose

$5.99

Black Tea, Rose Juice, Tapioca

Black Dragon

Black Dragon

$5.99

Black Tea, Dragon Fruit Juice, Tapioca

Summer Dew

Summer Dew

$5.99

Black Tea, Honeydew Juice, Tapioca

Watermelon Breeze

Watermelon Breeze

$5.99

Black Tea, Watermelon Juice, Tapioca

Smoothies

Green Clean Smoothie

Green Clean Smoothie

$6.99+

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk, Honey

StrawBanana Smoothie

StrawBanana Smoothie

$6.99+

Strawberry, Banana, Oat Milk, Honey

Very Berry Smoothie

Very Berry Smoothie

$6.99+

Acai , Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Milk, Honey

PB & Chocolate Smoothie

PB & Chocolate Smoothie

$6.99+

Peanut butter, Nutella, Banana, Oat milk, Honey

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$6.99+

Pitaya, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Milk, Honey

Cocoa Coffee Smoothie

Cocoa Coffee Smoothie

$6.99+

Coffee,Cocao nibs, Nutella, Banana, Oat Milk , Honey

Toasties

Avo-Toasty

Avo-Toasty

$5.49

Avocado, Red pepper flakes, Feta cheese, Black sesame seeds

Avo-Tomato Toasty

Avo-Tomato Toasty

$5.49

Avocado, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Sea Salt, Black sesame seeds

Mediterranean Toasty

Mediterranean Toasty

$5.49

Roasted red pepper Hummus, Arugula, Feta cheese, Sea Salt

PB Honey Toasty

PB Honey Toasty

$5.49

Peanut butter, Banana, Honey, Chia seeds

ChocoTella Toasty

ChocoTella Toasty

$5.49

Peanut butter, Nutella, Banana , Cocao nibs

Fresh Juice

Cold-Pressed Juice bottled fresh and made in-store, Ingredients cannot be modified.
Energy

Energy

$7.49

Apple, Beet, Carrot, Lemon

Refresh

Refresh

$7.49

Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger

Shield

Shield

$7.49Out of stock

Cucumber, Pineapple, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger

Shine

Shine

$7.49

Orange, Pineapple, Carrot, Lemon

Detox

Detox

$7.49

Cucumber, Kale, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger

Juice Shots

Boost Me!

Boost Me!

$4.99Out of stock

Tart Cherries, Beet Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt

Protect Me!

Protect Me!

$4.99

Ginger, Turmeric, Lime, Sea Salt

Detox Me!

Detox Me!

$4.99Out of stock

Bitter Melon, Spirulina , Cucumber, Lime

Loose Leaf Tea

This is not your average tea. Our teas are loose leaf and imported from areas known for producing specialty carefully crafted teas.
Himalayan(Darjeeling)

Himalayan(Darjeeling)

$3.99+

High in the mountains, deep in the mists that surround the Himalayas is Darjeeling, "Queen of Teas." Our Darjeeling tea is a blend of First Flush and Autumnal teas from the best gardens.

Golden Monkey

Golden Monkey

$3.99+

Golden Monkey tea comes from the north in China's Fujian province. It features large black tea leaves interspersed with golden tips. It produces a lightly sweet, and 'round' cup of tea with a nice level of complexity.

Spiced Chai

Spiced Chai

$3.99+

Our carefully mixed combination of assam loose leaf and cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and peppercorn. This loose tea has a rich flavor and health benefits like detoxifying the body, boosting immunity & improving digestion, thus making it both an ideal digestive tea and a weight loss tea.

Jasmine Dragon Pearls

Jasmine Dragon Pearls

$3.99+

A masterpiece from Fuan, China, Dragon Pearl Jasmine is comprised of little, hand-rolled 'pearls' gently infused with jasmine flowers. The blend is pure joy, with the floral and sweet aromas of the light colored brew.

Sencha

Sencha

$3.99+

Nice blend of green teas from the Central Shizuoka Province in Japan, and it is a very pleasant everyday tea.

Blue Bliss

Blue Bliss

$3.99+

A Bold Blue tea that gets its color from butterfly pea flower combined with combines the delicate tang of rose hips and apple pieces.

Water

Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$3.00

Mountain Water

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.00

Boxed Water

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

Gruvi Bubbly Rose

Gruvi Bubbly Rose

$4.00

Alcohol-Free Bubbly Rose

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love what you eat! Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Kale Bowls, Coconut Bowls, Yogurt Parfait, Hot Oatmeal, Toasties, Smoothies, Teas, and Juice

Location

440 Route 130, East Windsor, NJ 08520

Directions

Gallery
Simply Fruits East Windsor image
Simply Fruits East Windsor image
Simply Fruits East Windsor image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yummy Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
440 US Route 130 East Windsor, NJ 08520
View restaurantnext
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
319 US 130 EAST WINDSOR, NJ 08520
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Chicken & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
109 Franklin St Hightstown, NJ 08520
View restaurantnext
TacoRito - 110 main st
orange starNo Reviews
110 Main Street Hightstown, NJ 08520
View restaurantnext
Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 892
358 Princeton Hightstown Rd West Windsor, NJ 08550
View restaurantnext
Saravanaa Bhavan - West Windsor
orange star4.1 • 1,580
295 Princeton Hightstown Rd West Windsor, NJ 08550
View restaurantnext
Map
More near East Windsor
Plainsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Englishtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Princeton
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Princeton
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Bordentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston