Simply Fruits East Windsor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Love what you eat! Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Kale Bowls, Coconut Bowls, Yogurt Parfait, Hot Oatmeal, Toasties, Smoothies, Teas, and Juice
Location
440 Route 130, East Windsor, NJ 08520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant
4.6 • 892
358 Princeton Hightstown Rd West Windsor, NJ 08550
View restaurant