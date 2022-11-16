- Home
- Liberal
- Food Trucks
- Brickhouse BBQ
Food Trucks
Barbeque
Brickhouse BBQ
No reviews yet
24 East 2nd Street
Liberal, KS 67901
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nachos
$12.99
Wings
$13.99+
Pork Belly Bites
$11.99
Onion Ring Appetizers
$9.99
Cheese Curds
$8.99
Breaded Mushrooms
$8.99
Chips & Salsa
$5.99
Chips & Queso
$7.99
Buffalo Nachos
$13.99
Pork Rinds (Cooked Fresh)
$7.99
Fried Pickles (6 Pickle Spears)
$7.99
Pork Rind Nachos
$13.99
Fried Jalapenos
$7.99
Loaded Fries
$7.99
Loaded Fries With Meat
$9.98
Buffalo Shrimp
$9.99
BBQ Sandwiches
Burnt Ends Sandwich
$10.49
Brisket Sandwich
$10.99
Turkey Sandwich
$9.99
Hot Link Sandwich
$8.99
Polish Sausage Sandwich
$8.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$8.99
Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Smoked Bologna Sandwich
$6.99
Shrimp Basket
$11.99
Pulled Pork (Sandwich Only)
$5.99
Brisket (Sandwich Only)
$6.99
Chicken (Sandwich Only)
$5.99
Turkey (Sandwich Only)
$5.99
Hot Link (Sandwich Only)
$5.99
Polish Sausage (Sandwich Only)
$5.99
Burnt Ends (Sandwich Only)
$7.49
Smoked Bologna (Sandwich Only)
$4.99
Specialty Sandwiches
Buffalo Grilled Cheese
$8.95
Brick House Grilled Cheese
$8.95
Pork & Slaw
$9.99
Triple Combo
$12.49
Chicken Sand Supreme (Lettuce / Pepper Jack / BBQ Ranch)
$10.99
Turkey Sand Supreme (Lettuce / Pepper Jack / BBQ Ranch)
$10.99
Pueblo Loco (Pulled Pork and Roasted Pueblo Chiles)
$10.99
Quad Stack
$13.99
Hot Mac Daddy
$10.99
Lettuce Wraps
$8.99
Santa Fe Chicken
$10.99
Prime Rib Sandwich
$13.99
Triple (Sandwich Only)
$7.99
Quad Stack (Sandwich Only)
$9.99
Brickhouse Grilled Cheese (Sandwich Only)
$4.99
Buffalo Grilled Cheese (Sandwich Only)
$4.99
Chicken Supreme (Sandwich Only)
$5.99
Turkey Supreme (Sandwich Only)
$6.99
Pueblo Loco (Sandwich Only)
$7.99
Pork & Slaw (Sandwich Only)
$4.99
Ribs
BBQ Dinners
Combo Dinners
Individual Sides
Kids
Desserts
Ribs (Only)
Extras
AAA Steak Salads
1/4 Pound
1/2 Pound
1 Pound
Individual Sides
Pint
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
24 East 2nd Street, Liberal, KS 67901
Gallery
