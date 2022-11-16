Brickhouse BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque

Brickhouse BBQ

24 East 2nd Street

Liberal, KS 67901

Popular Items

2 Meat Dinner
3 Meat Dinner
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Appetizers

Nachos

$12.99

Wings

$13.99+

Pork Belly Bites

$11.99

Onion Ring Appetizers

$9.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Buffalo Nachos

$13.99

Pork Rinds (Cooked Fresh)

$7.99

Fried Pickles (6 Pickle Spears)

$7.99

Pork Rind Nachos

$13.99

Fried Jalapenos

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Loaded Fries With Meat

$9.98

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

Salads

Side Salad

$4.99

Super Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

BrickHouse Taco Salad

$10.99

Spuds

Super Mega Spud

$10.99

Super Spud

$6.99

Side Spud

$4.99

BBQ Sandwiches

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$10.49

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.99

Polish Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$6.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Pulled Pork (Sandwich Only)

$5.99

Brisket (Sandwich Only)

$6.99

Chicken (Sandwich Only)

$5.99

Turkey (Sandwich Only)

$5.99

Hot Link (Sandwich Only)

$5.99

Polish Sausage (Sandwich Only)

$5.99

Burnt Ends (Sandwich Only)

$7.49

Smoked Bologna (Sandwich Only)

$4.99

Specialty Sandwiches

Buffalo Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Brick House Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Pork & Slaw

$9.99

Triple Combo

$12.49

Chicken Sand Supreme (Lettuce / Pepper Jack / BBQ Ranch)

$10.99

Turkey Sand Supreme (Lettuce / Pepper Jack / BBQ Ranch)

$10.99

Pueblo Loco (Pulled Pork and Roasted Pueblo Chiles)

$10.99

Quad Stack

$13.99

Hot Mac Daddy

$10.99

Lettuce Wraps

$8.99

Santa Fe Chicken

$10.99

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Triple (Sandwich Only)

$7.99

Quad Stack (Sandwich Only)

$9.99

Brickhouse Grilled Cheese (Sandwich Only)

$4.99

Buffalo Grilled Cheese (Sandwich Only)

$4.99

Chicken Supreme (Sandwich Only)

$5.99

Turkey Supreme (Sandwich Only)

$6.99

Pueblo Loco (Sandwich Only)

$7.99

Pork & Slaw (Sandwich Only)

$4.99

Ribs

Lite Rib Dinner

$7.99

4 Ribs

$13.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.99

Full Rack Ribs

$26.99

Single Rib

$2.99

1/2 Rack (Ribs Only

$14.99

Full Rack (Ribs Only)

$24.99

BBQ Dinners

Burnt Ends Dinner

$14.99

Brisket Dinner

$14.99

Turkey Dinner

$13.99

Hot Link Dinner

$13.99

Polish Sausage Dinner

$13.99

Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Bologna Dinner

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Build a Bowl (Choice of 1 Meat)

$11.99

Combo Dinners

2 Meat Dinner

$13.99

3 Meat Dinner

$15.99

Individual Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Okra

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Baked Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side BBQ Baked Beans

$2.99

Side Ranch Style Beans

$2.99

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Baked Potato

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Kids

Kids Ribs

$6.99

Kids Slider Sandwich

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Dinner

$6.99

Kids Ribs Fries

$7.99

Kids Slider fries.

$7.99

Kids Mac Fries.

$7.99

Desserts

Fried Pie

$4.99

4 Donut Stacker

$3.99

6 Donut Stacker

$5.99

Cobbler

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Brownie Delight

$7.99

Banana Delight

$7.99

Ribs (Only)

1/2 Rack

$14.99

Full Rack

$24.99

Extras

Cheese

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Toasted Bun

$1.00

Texas Toast

$0.75

Butter

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Turkey

$59.99

Ham

$59.99

Bacon Bits

$0.75

Ice Cream

$0.50

Fries (Kids Meal)

$0.99

5 Piece Shrimp

$5.99

Bun

$0.99

AAA Steak Salads

Steak Salads

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.49

Cheese Burger

$10.99

DBL Cheese Burger

$14.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Take Home Packs

Brickhouse Family Pack (Serves 4)

$37.99

Family Rib Pack (Serves 4)

$54.99

Brickhouse Redskin Pack (Serves 6-8)

$74.99

Brickhouse Party Pack (Serves 8-10)

$115.00

1/4 Pound

1/4 Burnt Ends

$5.49

1/4 Brisket (Sliced)

$5.49

1/4 Brisket (Chopped)

$5.49

1/4 Pulled Pork

$5.49

1/4 Chicken

$4.99

1/4 Turkey

$4.99

1/4 Hot Link

$4.99

1/4 Polish Sausage

$4.99

1/4 Smoked Bologna

$4.49

1/2 Pound

1/2 Burnt Ends

$9.99

1/2 Brisket (Sliced)

$9.99

1/2 Brisket (Chopped)

$9.99

1/2 Pulled Pork

$9.99

1/2 Chicken

$8.99

1/2 Turkey

$8.99

1/2 Hot Link

$8.99

1/2 Polish Sausage

$8.99

1/2 Smoked Bologna

$7.99

1 Pound

1 Pound Burnt Ends

$16.99

1 Pound Brisket (Sliced)

$16.99

1 Pound Brisket (Chopped)

$16.99

1 Pound Pulled Pork

$16.99

1 Pound Chicken

$15.99

1 Pound Turkey

$15.99

1 Pound Hot Link

$15.99

1 Pound Polish Sausage

$15.99

1 Pound Smoked Bologna

$14.99

Individual Sides

Baked Potato Salad IND

$2.59

Fries IND

$2.59

Okra IND

$2.59

Potato Salad IND

$2.59

Baked Potato

$4.99

Onion Rings IND

$2.59

Cole Slaw IND

$2.59

Pinto Beans IND

$2.59

Green Beans IND

$2.59

Corn On the Cob IND

$2.59

Side Salad

$4.99

BBQ Baked Beans IND

$2.59

Mac & Cheese IND

$2.59

Pint

Pint Fries

$6.99

Pint Okra

$6.99

Pint Onion Rings

$6.99

Pint Potato Salad

$6.99

Pint Baked Potato Salad

$6.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$6.99

Pint BBQ Baked Beans

$6.99

Pint Pinto Beans

$6.99

Pint Green Beans

$6.99

Pint Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Pint Corn on the Cob

$6.99

Pint (3 Sides) Side Salad

$6.99

Extras

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Toasted Bun

$1.00

Texas Toast

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Butter

$0.75

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Sauce (Wings)

$0.50

Bacon

$1.99

Chili and Cinnamon rolls

$7.99

Shirts

T-Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$21.99

Sweatshirt

$29.99

Hats

Hats.

$16.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

24 East 2nd Street, Liberal, KS 67901

Directions

