SINBUN At The Mercantile
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
SINBUN is an innovative take on a sweet classic, the cinnamon bun. We take the traditional methods used to make cinnamon buns, but substitute the classic filling and topping with different variations of savory or sweet ingredients for an over-the-top food experience.
Location
217 South Salina Street, Lower Level, Syracuse, NY 13202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oh My Darling & The Fitz - 321 S Salina Street
No Reviews
321 S Salina Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurant