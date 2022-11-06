Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - 4204 Northern Blvd.

No reviews yet

4202 Northern Blvd

Long island city, NY 11101

Order Again

Popular Items

[Plain]
pepperoni
onion & green peppers

Appetizers

Appetizer box

$8.25

3 wings, 4 parmesan bread bites, 2 mozzarella sticks. Choice of 3 sauces.

Boneless wings - 12 pieces

$9.95

Boneless wings - 8 pieces

$7.95

Cheese fries

$5.75

Chicken fingers

$7.95

French fries - large

$4.95

French fries - small

$3.95

Garlic & herb fries

$5.75

Meatballs

$5.25

Mozzarella sticks

$5.50

Onion rings

$4.95

Parm bites - 15 pieces

$5.25

Parm bites - 8 pieces

$3.95

Pulled pork cheese fries

$8.95

Wings - 10 pieces

$9.95

Wings - 6 pieces

$7.95

Burgers

[Build your own burger]

$8.50

Black & blue burger

$9.25

Caliente burger

$9.25

Classic burger

$8.50

Southwest burger

$9.25

Desserts

Cheese cake

$5.25

Chocolate cake

$5.25

Cookies

$1.50

Drinks

2 ltr coke

$4.50

2 ltr diet coke

$4.50

2 ltr sprite

$4.50

Apple juice

$2.20

Coke

$2.20

Coke zero

$1.99

Diet coke

$2.20

Diet Dr pepper

$2.20

Dr pepper

$2.20

Fanta orange

$2.20

Fuze iced tea

$2.20

Ginger ale

$2.20

Gold peak - peach

$2.20

Gold peak - unsweetened

$2.20

Monster Energy

$2.99

Powerade - blue

$2.50

powerade - red

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.20

Sprite

$2.20

Vitamin water - mango

$2.25

Vitamin water - XXX acai

$2.25

Vitamin water - yellow citrus

$2.25

Water

$2.20

Pastas

Marinara

$7.25

Alfredo

$7.95

Garlic & butter

$8.75

Pizzas

3 cheese

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses

[Plain]

$8.45

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Anchovies

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Bacon

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

BBQ Chicken

$10.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Black Olives

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

buffalo chicken

$10.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

Chicken

$10.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Chicken Alfredo

$10.45

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Corn

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Eggplant

$10.45

Extra Cheese

$9.45

Fresh Broccoli

$9.45

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Fresh Garlic

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

fresh spinach

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

greek pizza

$11.45

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

green peppers

$9.45

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

ham

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

hamburger

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Hawaiian

$10.45

Hot peppers

$9.45

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Meat Lovers

$11.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

mushrooms

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

onion

$9.45

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

onion & green peppers

$9.45

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

onion & hot peppers

$10.45

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

pepperoni

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

pineapple

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

red onion

$9.45

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions

sausage

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

special

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

tomato

$9.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

Vegan sausage

$9.45

vegetarian

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

White pizza

$10.45

Salads

[Build your own salad]

$5.45

Caesar

$7.95

Garden

$7.25

Greek

$7.95

Sandwiches

Eggplant

$7.95

Grilled chicken

$8.95

Meatball

$7.95

Sausage

$7.95

Sauce bar

Bbq

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle bbq

$0.50

Garlic mayo

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Mango habanero

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy mayo

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Personal 10" pizzas made fresh to order. "Because pizza is personal"

Location

4202 Northern Blvd, Long island city, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Singas Famous Pizza image
Singas Famous Pizza image

Map
