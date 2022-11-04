Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - 43-69 Kissena Blvd

4369 Kissena Blvd

Flushing, NY 11355

$7.95

Nutella Chocolate Pizza

$7.95

Specialty Pies

BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Chicken

$10.95

Chicken Alfredo

$10.95

Hawaiian

$10.95

Eggplant Pizza

$10.95

Tomato

$10.95

White

$10.95

Pesto

$10.95

Bacon

$10.95

Signature Pies

Greek Pizza

$11.95

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.95

Shrimp Pizza

$11.95

Special Pizza

$11.95

Gyro Pizza

$11.95

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.95

Family Special 2 or 4

Family Dinner 2+

$27.95

Family Dinner 4+

$39.95

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$9.95+

Appetizers

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$9.95+

Mozzarella Sticks ( 6 Piece)

$6.95

Garlic & Parm Bites

$3.95+

Side Meatballs (3 Piece)

$4.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.95

Appetizer Box

$8.95

Fries

$2.95+

Falafel Appetizer

$7.95

Baked Beans

$7.95

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.95

Pasta

Home Style w Cheese

$8.95

Spaghetti Alfredo

$8.95

Meatballs Spaghetti

$10.95

Meat Sauce Spaghetti

$10.95

Italian Sausage Spaghetti

$10.95

Garlic & Butter Spaghetti

$7.95

Colossal Rolls

Chicken Roll

$9.95

Eggplant Roll

$9.95

Sausage & Pepper Roll

$9.95

Meatball Roll

$9.95

Gyro Roll

$9.95

Veggie Roll

$9.95

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$9.95

Sausage Sandwich

$9.95

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Eggplant Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

Beef Patties

Beef Pattie

$4.00

Beef Pattie w Cheese

$4.50

Greek Appetizers

Falafel Appetizer

$7.95

Greek Feta

$6.95

Dolmades ( Stuffed Grape Leaves)

$7.95

Gigantes (Baked Lima Beans)

$7.95

Baked Spinach Pie

$8.95

Feta Cheese Fries

$6.95

Desserts

Baklava

$6.95

Authentic Greek Yogurt

$7.95

Nutella Pizza

$7.95

Gyro Sandwiches

Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.95

Falafel Sandwich

$9.95

Gyro Platters

Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter

$13.95

Chicken Gyro Platter

$13.95

Falafel Platter

$13.95

Spreads

Tzatziki

$6.95

Hummus

$6.95

Roasted Eggplant

$6.95

Tirokafteri (Spicy Cheese Spread)

$6.95

Pita Bread

$2.75

Bottle Soda

Coke 20 Oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$2.25

Coke Zero 20 Oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.25

Fanta Orange 20oz

$2.25

Fanta Pineapple 20 Oz

$2.25

Fanta Grape 20 Oz

$2.25

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.25

Coke Vanilla 20 oz

$2.25

Gingerale 20 Oz

$2.25

Root Beer 20oz

$2.25

Seltzer 20 Oz

$2.25

Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.25

Snapple Ice Tea

$2.50

Snapple Peach

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry

$2.50

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.25

Lemonade 20oz

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

2LT Soda

Coke 2LT

$3.50

Diet Coke 2LT

$3.50

Sprite 2LT

$3.50

Gingerale 2LT

$3.50

Fanta Orange 2LT

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

4369 Kissena Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355

Directions

