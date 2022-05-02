Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

review star

No reviews yet

464 S Broadway

Hicksville, NY 11801

Fast Charge

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Water / Can

$1.25

Plain

$7.49

1 Topping

$8.49

2 Topping

$9.49

3 Topping

$10.49

4 Topping

$11.49

5 Toppings

$12.49

6 Topping

$13.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

HP poppers 8pcs

$6.99

Garlic Knots 6

$3.49

Garlic Knots 10

$4.49

French Fries Small

$3.95

French Fries Large

$4.95

Beef Patties

$3.75

Beef Patty w Cheese

$4.25

Wings 6 -Jumbo

$8.49

Wings 10-Jumbo

$10.49

Ice Cream

$2.99

Cheese cake

$4.49

Other Cakes

$5.49

Falafel Full

$6.49

Falafel Half

$3.49

Garden Salad

$6.99

Cesar Salad

$6.99

Chicken Cesar Salad

$7.99

Greek Salad

$7.99

Pizza

Plain Cheese pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$7.49

Onion

$1.00

Appetizers

Garlic Knots -6pcs

Garlic Knots -6pcs

$3.95

Strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parmesan

Garlic Knots -10pcs

$4.95

Appetizer box

$8.25

Boneless wings - 12 pieces

$9.95

Boneless wings - 8 pieces

$7.95

Cheese fries

$5.75

Chicken fingers

$7.95

French fries - large

$4.95

French fries - small

$3.95

Garlic & herb fries

$5.75

Meatballs

$5.25

Mozzarella sticks

$5.50

Onion rings

$4.95

Pulled pork cheese fries

$8.95

Wings - 10 pieces

$9.95

Wings - 6 pieces

$7.95

Desserts

Apple pie

$5.25

Cheese cake

$5.25

Chocolate cake

$6.95

Cookies

$1.50

Drinks

2 ltr coke

$4.50

2 ltr diet coke

$4.50

2 ltr sprite

$4.50

Apple juice

$2.20

Cherry coke

$2.20

Coke

$2.20

Coke zero

$1.99

Diet coke

$2.20

Diet Dr pepper

$2.20

Dr pepper

$2.20

Fanta orange

$2.20

Fuze iced tea

$2.20

Ginger ale

$2.20

Seltzer

$2.20

Sprite

$2.20

Water

$2.20

Smart water

$2.99

milk

$2.99

Chocolate milk

$2.99

Monster Energy

$2.99

Gold peak

$2.20

powerade

$2.50

Vitamin water

$2.25

Salads

[Build your own salad]

$5.45

Caesar

$7.95

Garden

$7.25

Greek

$7.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

464 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

