Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
Location
464 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Xpress - Plainview (437 S Oyster Bay Rd)
No Reviews
437 South Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurant
399 S Oyster Bay Road - NY, Plainview [27]
No Reviews
399 S Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurant