Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

review star

No reviews yet

840 NEWARK AVE

JERSEY CITY, NJ 07306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer.

Mozzarella sticks (6pc)

$7.75

Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)

Jalapeno Poppers (8pc)

$7.50

Chicken Fingers (5pc)

$8.50

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Bread w. Cheese

$5.25

French Fries

$4.25

French Fries w. Cheese

$5.25

Sample Platter (3 Wings, 3 Poppers,3 Mozz Sticks)

$10.00

Bone-in Wings 7pc

$10.99

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Bone-in Wings 12pc

$15.99

juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Bone-in Wings 18pc

$22.99

Bone-in Wings 24pc

$28.99

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Pizzas

Plain

$7.00

Onion

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Green Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

Onion & Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

Hot Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Hot Peppers & Onion

$10.00

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Fresh Broccoli

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Corn

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Hamburger

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Fresh Spinach

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

Black Olives

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Sausage

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Pepperoni

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Mushrooms

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Anchovies

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Alfredo Pizza

$8.75

Pineapple

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

Gyro

$9.75

Ham

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Tomato

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

Vegetarian Special

$10.75

Singas Special

$10.75

Philly Steak

$9.75

Hawaiian

$9.75

Eggplant

$9.75

Bacon

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

Fresh Garlic

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Greek pizza

$10.75

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Salad Pizza

$10.75

White Pizza

$8.75

White Spinach Pizza

$10.25

White Broccoli Pizza

$10.25

White Eggplant Pizza

$11.75

Chicken

$9.75

Alfredo Chicken

$9.75

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Breaded Chicken

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Buffalo Chicken

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Grilled Chicken

$9.75

Paneer Tikka Masala

$10.75

Meat Lovers

$10.75

Extra Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Drinks

Coke - Can

$1.50

Diet Coke - Can

$1.50

Sunkist Orange - Can

$1.50

Ginger Ale - Can

$1.50

Sprite - Can

$1.50
Coke - 20 oz BTL

Coke - 20 oz BTL

$2.50
Diet Coke - 20 oz BTL

Diet Coke - 20 oz BTL

$2.50
Sprite - 20 oz BTL

Sprite - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Ginger Ale 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Gold Peak Ice Tea - 20 oz BTL

$2.50
Orange - 20 oz BTL

Orange - 20 oz BTL

$2.50
Water - 20 oz BTL

Water - 20 oz BTL

$1.50
Powerade - 20 oz BTL

Powerade - 20 oz BTL

$2.50

Coke - 2LT BTL

$4.00
Diet Coke - 2LT BTL

Diet Coke - 2LT BTL

$4.00
Sprite - 2LT BTL

Sprite - 2LT BTL

$4.00
Sunkist Orange - 2LT BTL

Sunkist Orange - 2LT BTL

$4.00

Ginger Ale - 2LT BTL

$4.00

Heros & Paninis & Wraps

Chicken Parmigiana

$7.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$7.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$7.99

Sausage Parmigiana

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Singas Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Bread Chicken

$7.99

Gyro

$8.50

Philly Steak

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

BBQ Chicken

$7.99