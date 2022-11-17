- Home
Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
840 NEWARK AVE
JERSEY CITY, NJ 07306
Appetizer.
Mozzarella sticks (6pc)
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
Jalapeno Poppers (8pc)
Chicken Fingers (5pc)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w. Cheese
French Fries
French Fries w. Cheese
Sample Platter (3 Wings, 3 Poppers,3 Mozz Sticks)
Bone-in Wings 7pc
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Bone-in Wings 12pc
juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Bone-in Wings 18pc
Bone-in Wings 24pc
Extra Sauce
Pizzas
Plain
Onion
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers
Green Peppers
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
Onion & Peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
Hot Peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Hot Peppers & Onion
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions
Fresh Broccoli
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
Corn
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn
Hamburger
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!
Fresh Spinach
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
Black Olives
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
Sausage
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
Pepperoni
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
Mushrooms
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
Anchovies
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies
Alfredo Pizza
Pineapple
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
Gyro
Ham
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
Tomato
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
Vegetarian Special
Singas Special
Philly Steak
Hawaiian
Eggplant
Bacon
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
Fresh Garlic
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
Greek pizza
Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano
Salad Pizza
White Pizza
White Spinach Pizza
White Broccoli Pizza
White Eggplant Pizza
Chicken
Alfredo Chicken
Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce
Breaded Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast
Buffalo Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce
BBQ Chicken
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce