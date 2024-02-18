Singas Famous Pizza - Alpharetta, GA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve personal pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1545 Mcfarland Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern - Alpharetta/Halcyon
No Reviews
6690 TOWN SQUARE #420 ALPHARETTA, GA 30005
View restaurant
Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar
No Reviews
6290 HALCYON WAY SUITE #610 ALPHARETTA, GA 30005
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Alpharetta-Halcyon, GA
No Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alpharetta
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant