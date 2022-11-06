Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
No reviews yet
2822 Street Road
Bensalem, PA 19020
Popular Items
Appetizer
French Fries
Garlic & Herbs French Fries
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
Cheese Fries
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, Salt & Pepper, & smothered in our freshly grated cheese
Bone-in Wings 6pc
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Boneless Wings 8pc
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Bone-in Wings 10pc
juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Boneless Wings 12pc
juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Garlic & Parm bites (8pcs)
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
Garlic & Parm bites (15pcs)
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
Mozzarella sticks
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
Extra Sauce
Pizzas
Plain Pizza
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Vegetarian Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers
Onion & Green Peppers Pizza
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
Onion & Hot Peppers Pizza
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions
Hot Peppers Pizza
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Green Peppers Pizza
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
Fresh Spinach Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
Mushrooms Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
Onion Pizza
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions
Fresh Broccoli Pizza
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
Black Olives Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
Pineapple Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
Roasted Red Peppers Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our fire roasted red peppers
Red Onion Pizza
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions
Fresh Garlic Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
Greek Pizza
Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano
Extra Cheese Pizza
3 Cheese Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce
Chicken Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce
Ham Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
Hawaiian Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon
Pepperoni Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
Bacon Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
Sausage Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
Tomato Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
White Pizza
Pesto Chicken Pizza
Hamburger Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!
Special Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Corn Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn
Less Sauce
Less Cheese
Alfredo Sause Pizza
Paneer Kadai (w Onion & G Pepper) Pizza
Drinks
Apple juice
Cherry coke
Coke
Diet coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Fanta orange
Fuze iced tea
Ginger ale
Seltzer Water
Sprite
Water
Fanta Grape
Choclate Milk
Miunte Maid - Lemonade
Minute Maid - Lemonade
Vitamin Water
Power Ade
Smart Water
2 liter Soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
2822 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020