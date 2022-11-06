Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

2822 Street Road

Bensalem, PA 19020

Plain Pizza
Bone-in Wings 10pc
French Fries

Appetizer

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic & Herbs French Fries

$5.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, Salt & Pepper, & smothered in our freshly grated cheese

Bone-in Wings 6pc

$9.95

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Boneless Wings 8pc

$9.95

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Bone-in Wings 10pc

$13.95

juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Boneless Wings 12pc

$13.95

juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Garlic & Parm bites (8pcs)

$3.95

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Garlic & Parm bites (15pcs)

$5.95

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Mozzarella sticks

$6.95

Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Pizzas

Plain Pizza

$7.45

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Onion & Green Peppers Pizza

$9.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

Onion & Hot Peppers Pizza

$9.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Hot Peppers Pizza

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Green Peppers Pizza

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

Fresh Spinach Pizza

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

Mushrooms Pizza

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Onion Pizza

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

Fresh Broccoli Pizza

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Black Olives Pizza

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Pineapple Pizza

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

Roasted Red Peppers Pizza

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our fire roasted red peppers

Red Onion Pizza

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions

Fresh Garlic Pizza

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Greek Pizza

$11.95

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Extra Cheese Pizza

$9.45

3 Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Chicken Pizza

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.95

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Ham Pizza

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.95

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Bacon Pizza

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

Sausage Pizza

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Tomato Pizza

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

White Pizza

$8.95

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$9.95

Hamburger Pizza

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Special Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Corn Pizza

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Less Sauce

$7.45

Less Cheese

$7.45

Alfredo Sause Pizza

$8.95

Paneer Kadai (w Onion & G Pepper) Pizza

$11.95

Drinks

Apple juice

$2.50

Cherry coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta orange

$2.50

Fuze iced tea

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Seltzer Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Fanta Grape

$2.50

Choclate Milk

$2.50

Miunte Maid - Lemonade

$2.50

Minute Maid - Lemonade

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Power Ade

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

2 liter Soda

$4.99

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.95Out of stock

Garlic & Herbs French Fries

$7.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!

Cheese Fries

$7.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, Salt & Pepper, & smothered in our freshly grated cheese

Bone-in Wings 6pc

$12.95

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Boneless Wings 8pc

$12.95

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Bone-in Wings 10pc

$17.95

juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Boneless Wings 12pc

$17.95

juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Mozzarella sticks

$8.95

Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)

Extra Sauce

$2.50

Pizzas

Plain Pizza

$9.95

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Vegetarian Pizza

$15.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Onion & Green Peppers Pizza

$12.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

Onion & Hot Peppers Pizza

$12.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Hot Peppers

$11.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Green Peppers Pizza

$11.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

Fresh Spinach Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

Mushrooms Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Onion Pizza

$11.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

Fresh Broccoli Pizza

$11.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Black Olives Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Pineapple Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

Roasted Red Peppers Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our fire roasted red peppers

Red Onion Pizza

$11.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions

Fresh Garlic Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Greek Pizza

$15.50Out of stock

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Extra Cheese Pizza

$12.50

3 cheese Pizza

$15.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses

Paneer Tikka(w Onion & G Pepper) Pizza

$15.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Chicken Pizza

$12.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.95

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Ham Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.50Out of stock

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Bacon Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

Sausage Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Tomato Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

White Pizza

$11.95

Hamburger Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Special Pizza

$15.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Corn Pizza

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Less Sauce

$9.95

Less Cheese

$9.95

Alfredo Sauce Pizza

$11.95

Panner Kadai (w Onion & Green Peppers)

$15.50

Drinks

Apple juice

$3.50

Cherry coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fanta orange

$3.50

Fuze iced tea

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Seltzer Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.50

Water

$2.50

Fanta Grape

$3.50

Choclate Milk

$3.50

Miunte Maid - Lemonade

$3.50

Minute Maid - Lemonade

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Power Ade

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

2822 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

