Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

Order Again

Build Your Own

Build your own

Build your own

$8.99

Plain Pie

$8.99

Specialty Pies

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Hawaiian

$10.99

Eggplant Pizza

$10.99

Tomato

$10.99

White

$10.99

Pesto

$10.99

Bacon

$10.99

Signature Pies

Greek Pizza

$11.99

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.99

Potatoes

$11.99

Special Pizza

$11.99

Crunchy Chicken

$11.99

Special

$11.99

Chicken Pesto

$11.99

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

Buy 2 Get 1 Free

$20.48

Wings

Rotisserie

Rotisserie

$10.49+
Buffalo Fire Stinger

Buffalo Fire Stinger

$10.49+
Boneless

Boneless

$10.49+

SIdes

Mozzarella Sticks ( 5 Piece)

$7.99

Kick Fries

$3.99+

Onion Rings

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Pickle Chips

$6.49

French Fries

$3.49+

Mini Chicken Tacos 12 pc

$9.99

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$9.49

Corn Nuggets

$5.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49+

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Pasta / Lasagna

Alfredo Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Cheese Ravioli 5 pc

$11.99

Meat Ravioli 5 pc

$11.99

Meat Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Pesto Sauce Lasagna

$14.00

Red Sauce Lasagna

$12.00

Spaghetti Alfredo Sauce

$10.49

Spaghetti Garlic & Butter Sauce

$10.49

Spaghetti Pomodoro Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Alfredo Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Garlic & Butter Sauce

$10.49

Ziti Pomodoro Sauce

$10.49

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Garden Salad

$9.49

Greek Salad

$10.49

Italian

$10.49

Spinach

$11.49

Beef Patties

Plain Beef Pattie

$3.99

Beef Pattie w Cheese

$4.99

Desserts

Cheescake

$5.49

Caramel Granny Apple Pie

$5.49

Carrot Cake

$5.49

Brownie Cheescake

$3.99

Brownie Chocolate

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.49

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Bottle Soda

Coke 20 Oz

$2.50

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$2.50

Coke Zero 20 Oz

$2.50

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.50

Fanta Orange 20oz

$2.50

Fanta Pineapple 20 Oz

$2.50

Fanta Grape 20 Oz

$2.50

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.50

Coke Vanilla 20 oz

$2.50

Gingerale 20 Oz

$2.50

Root Beer 20oz

$2.50

Seltzer 20 Oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper 20 Oz

$2.50

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.50

Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Fuse Ice Tea 20oz

$2.50

2LT Soda

Coke 2LT

$4.99

Diet Coke 2LT

$4.99

Sprite 2LT

$4.99

Gingerale 2LT

$4.99

Fanta Orange 2LT

$4.99

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread Strips

$7.49

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.49

Cheesy Jalapeno Garlic Bread

$9.99

Cheesy Bacon Garlic Bread

$10.99

Cheesy Jalapeno Bacon Garlic Bread

$11.99

Sandwiches

Meatballs

$10.99

Sausage

$10.99

Ham

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.99

Wraps

King Caesar

$10.49

Crumbler

$10.49

Wild West

$10.49

Cowboy

$10.49

Only Philly

$10.49

Grass Eater

$10.49

Combo King Caesar

$11.99

Combo Crumbler

$11.99

Combo Wild West

$11.99

Combo Cowboy

$11.99

Combo Only Philly

$11.99

Combo Grass Eater

$11.99

Mini Burgers

Mini Hamburger

$5.74

Mini Philly Cheessteak

$5.74

Mini Southwest Chicken

$5.74

Mini Buffalo Chicken

$5.74

Mini Pulled Pork

$5.74

Mini Veggie

$5.74

Regular Burgers

Regular Hamburger

$10.49

Regular Philly Cheesesteak

$10.49

Regular Buffalo

$10.49

Regular Pulled Pork

$10.49

Regular Veggie

$10.49

Insane Burgers

Hawaiian Hula Dancer

$13.49

Good Morning Sunshine

$13.49

Fat Boy

$13.49

Cheesy

$13.49

Hot Dogs

Mini Hot Dog

$2.49

Mini Cheese Dog

$2.79

Can Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta Orage

$2.00

Fanta Pineapple

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Doctor Pepper

$2.00

Bottled Beer

Sam Adams

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Brooklyn Lager

$4.00

Colors Light

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

63-53 108 street, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

Consumer pic
