Singas Famous Pizza - Hillsborough, NJ

review star

No reviews yet

438 us highway 206 south

suite 2

Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

Mozzarella sticks (6pc)

$7.75

Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)

Jalapeno Poppers (6Pc)

$7.75

French Fries

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$5.25

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, Salt & Pepper, & smothered in our freshly grated cheese

Chicken Fingers (5pc)

$8.50

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Garlic Bread w. Cheese

$5.25

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Sample Platter (3 Wings, 3 Poppers, 3 Mozz Sticks)

$10.00

Wings

Traditional Wings (Bone-in)

$11.99+

Boneless Wings

$11.99+

Pizzas

Plain

$8.00

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Extra Cheese

$9.50

Alfredo Pizza

$9.00

White Pizza

$9.75

onion

$9.50

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

green peppers

$9.50

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

onion & green peppers

$9.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

onion & Hot Peppers

$11.00

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Hot Pepper -Jalapeños

$9.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Fresh Garlic

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

fresh spinach

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

Fresh Broccoli

$9.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

pineapple

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

mushrooms

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Black Olives

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Eggplant

$9.75

Corn

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

tomato

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

pepperoni

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

sausage

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Bacon

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

ham

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

hamburger

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

Philly Steak

$9.75

Anchovies

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Signature Pizzas

Vegetarian

$12.00

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.00

Hawaiian

$12.00

Greek pizza

$12.00

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Meat Lovers

$12.00

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

Singas Special

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Black Olive, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce

Chicken Specialty Pizzas

Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Breaded Chicken

$9.95

Chicken Alfredo

$9.95

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

buffalo chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

White Specialty Pizzas

White Pizza

$9.75

White Spinach Pizza

$10.25

White Broccoli Pizza

$10.25

White Eggplant Pizza

$11.75

Entrée(Pasta)

Ziti

$9.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Ziti W Marinara Sauce

$7.75

Spaghetti W Marinara Sauce

$7.75

Heros & Paninis & Wraps

Chicken Parmigiana

$7.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$7.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$7.99

sausage Parmigiana

$7.99

Fresh Mozzarella

$8.25

Veggie Sandwich Eggplant

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Breaded Chicken

$7.99

BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.50

Singas Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Gyro

$8.50

Philly Steak

$7.99

Italian

$7.99

Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Tuna

$7.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.25

Garden Salad w. Fresh Mozzarella

$9.75

Garden Salad w. Grilled Chicken

$9.75

Garden Salad w. Breaded Chicken

$9.75

Garden Salad w. Tuna

$9.75

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Caesar Salad w. Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Caesar Salad w. Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Caesar Salad w. Breaded Chicken

$10.00

Caesar Salad w. Tuna

$10.00

Singas Salad

$7.50

Singas Salad w. Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Singas Salad w. Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Singas Salad w. Breaded Chicken

$10.00

Singas Salad w. Tuna

$10.00

Greek Salad

$8.50

Greek Salad w. Fresh Mozzarella

$11.00

Greek Salad w. Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Greek Salad w. Breaded Chicken

$11.00

Greek Salad w. Tuna

$11.00

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Burger

Burger (8oz)

$5.75

Cheese Burger

$6.75

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.25

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Monster Can

$3.50

Desserts

Brownie

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

