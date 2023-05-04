Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
140-150 Route 73 North
Unit 146
Marlton, NJ 08053
Appetizer
French Fries
Crispy, Seasoned Salt and peper Delicious!!!
French Fries W. Cheese
Crispy, with cheese Seasoned Salt and peper Delicious!!!
Mozzarella sticks 6pc
Jalapeno Poppers 8Pc
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W. Cheese
Chicken Finger 5pc
Chicken Finger 8pc
Sample Platter (Chicken Wings, Jalapeno Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks)
Hot Platter (Chicken Wings, Chicken Finger, Mozzarella Sticks)
Wings
Pizzas
Plain
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Alfredo Pizza
Freshly Shredded Cheese with Alfredo Sauce
Onion
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with Fresh onions
Onion & green peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
Onion & Hot Peppers
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions
Hot Pepper -Jalapeños
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Green peppers
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
Fresh spinach
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
Mushrooms
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
Fresh Broccoli
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
Black Olives
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
Pineapple
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
Fresh Garlic
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
Eggplant
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with Seasoned Breaded Eggplant & Shredded Cheese
Corn
Ham
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
Pepperoni
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
Beef Pepperoni - Special
Bacon
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
Sausage
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
Tomato
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
ANCHOVIES
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with Flat Fillets of Anchovies
Signature Pizza
Vegetarian Special
Fresh Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce
Hawaiian
Juicy Pineapple, Thin Sliced Ham & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce
Greek Pizza
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Olives with our Famous Tomato Sauce
Singas Special
Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce
Meat Lovers
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly with char Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham & Bacon
Philly Steak
Pizza with Philly steak
Paneer Tikka Masala
Pizza with an Indian Masala Twist: Delicious Grilled panner with mild Curry and Singas Famous Sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Pizza with an Indian Masala Twist: Delicious Chicken with mild Curry And Singas Famous Sauce
Habanero Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with Spicy Habanero Pepper
White Specialty Pizza
White Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza with Blended Ricotta with Shredded Cheese
White Spinach Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza with Blended Ricotta with Shredded Cheese & Fresh Spinach
White Broccoli
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza with Blended Ricotta with Shredded Cheese & Fresh Broccoli
White Eggplant Pizza
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza with Blended Ricotta with Shredded Cheese & Eggplant
Chicken Specialty Pizza
Alfredo Chicken
Our signature personal 10" pizza with Freshly Shredded Cheese with Alfredo Sauce & chicken
Grilled Chicken
Our signature personal 10" pizza with Freshly Shredded Cheese with Alfredo Sauce & Grilled Chicken
Breaded Chicken
Freshly Baked Chicken Cutlet & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Fresh Chicken Cutlet Coated in Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Cheese in our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce
BBQ Chicken
Fresh Chicken Cutlet with BBQ Sauce & Shredded Cheese in our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce
Swaminarayan/Jain Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce (without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend
Hot Pepper
Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce (without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Hot Pepper
Green Pepper
Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Green Pepper
Olive
Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Olive
Pineapple
Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Pineapple
Hot Pepper & Pineapple
Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend, Hot Pepper & pineapple
Swaminarayan special
Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Hot pepper/Green pepper/Olive/Pineapple
Topping (for Free Cheese)
Onion On Free Pizza
Green Pepper On Free Pizza
Onion & Green Pepper On Free Pizza
Hot Pepper - Jalapenos On Free Pizza
Onion & Hot Papper On Free Pizza
Fresh Garlic On Free Pizza
Fresh Broccoli On Free Pizza
Fresh Spinach On Free Pizza
Black Olives On Free Pizza
Mushrooms On Free Pizza
Pineapple On Free Pizza
Pepperoni On Free Pizza
Sausage On Free Pizza
Ham On Free Pizza
Tomato On Free Pizza
Bacon On Free Pizza
Eggplant On Free Pizza
Breaded Chicken On Free Pizza
Buffalo Chicken On Free Pizza
BBQ Chicken On Free Pizza
Grilled Chicken On Free Pizza
Paneer Tikka Masala On Free Pizza
Chicken Tikka Masala On Free Pizza
Philly Steak On Free Pizza
Extra Chesse
Corn on Free Pizza
Pasta
Spaghetti home style with marinara sauce
Spaghetti home style with marinara sauce with Sausage
Spaghetti home style with marinara sauce with Meatball
Spaghetti home style with marinara sauce with Breaded Chicken
Ziti home style with marinara sauce
Ziti home style with marinara sauce with Sausage
Ziti home style with marinara sauce with Meatball
Ziti home style with marinara sauce with Breaded Chicken
Drinks
Gluten Free Pizza - Cauliflower Crust
Weekend Special Only
Lunch special (Excluded from Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer) (11 - 3 pm only)
Lunch Special 1 (Pizza) (11 - 3 pm)
Our signature personal 10" Cheese pizza or One Topping Pizza + 1 Can Soda or 1 Bottle of Water (Excluded from Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer)
Lunch Special 2 (Pizza) (11 - 3 pm)
Our signature personal 10" any Pizza + 1 Can Soda or 1 Bottle of Water (Excluded from Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer)
Lunch Special 3 (Wings) (11 - 3 pm)
7 Traditional/Boneless wings with One Sauce with Can of soda
Lunch Special 4 (Pasta) (11 - 3 pm)
Choice of Pasta with One Side Meatball/Sausage/Breaded Chicken
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
140-150 Route 73 North, Unit 146, Marlton, NJ 08053