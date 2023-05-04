Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

review star

No reviews yet

140-150 Route 73 North

Unit 146

Marlton, NJ 08053

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizer

French Fries

$4.50

Crispy, Seasoned Salt and peper Delicious!!!

French Fries W. Cheese

$5.50

Crispy, with cheese Seasoned Salt and peper Delicious!!!

Mozzarella sticks 6pc

$7.75

Jalapeno Poppers 8Pc

$7.75

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Garlic Bread W. Cheese

$5.50

Chicken Finger 5pc

$8.50

Chicken Finger 8pc

$12.50

Sample Platter (Chicken Wings, Jalapeno Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks)

$10.00

Hot Platter (Chicken Wings, Chicken Finger, Mozzarella Sticks)

$12.00

Wings

7 Traditional Wings

$10.99

12 Traditional Wings - Special price

$14.99

18 Traditional Wings - Special price

$18.99

24 Traditional Wings - Special price

$22.99

7 Boneless Wings

$9.99

12 Boneless Wings- Special price

$13.99

18 Boneless Wings- Special price

$17.99

24 Boneless Wings-Special price

$20.99

Pizzas

Plain

$8.00

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Alfredo Pizza

$9.00

Freshly Shredded Cheese with Alfredo Sauce

Onion

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with Fresh onions

Onion & green peppers

$10.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

Onion & Hot Peppers

$11.00

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Hot Pepper -Jalapeños

$9.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Green peppers

$9.50

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

Fresh spinach

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

Mushrooms

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Fresh Broccoli

$9.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Black Olives

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Pineapple

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

Fresh Garlic

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Eggplant

$9.95

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with Seasoned Breaded Eggplant & Shredded Cheese

Corn

$9.50

Ham

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Pepperoni

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Beef Pepperoni - Special

$10.00

Bacon

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

Sausage

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Tomato

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

ANCHOVIES

$10.00

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with Flat Fillets of Anchovies

Signature Pizza

Vegetarian Special

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce

Hawaiian

$11.00

Juicy Pineapple, Thin Sliced Ham & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce

Greek Pizza

$12.00

Spinach, Feta Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Olives with our Famous Tomato Sauce

Singas Special

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce

Meat Lovers

$12.00

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly with char Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham & Bacon

Philly Steak

$11.00

Pizza with Philly steak

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.00

Pizza with an Indian Masala Twist: Delicious Grilled panner with mild Curry and Singas Famous Sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$12.00

Pizza with an Indian Masala Twist: Delicious Chicken with mild Curry And Singas Famous Sauce

Habanero Pizza

$10.00

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with Spicy Habanero Pepper

White Specialty Pizza

White Pizza

$9.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza with Blended Ricotta with Shredded Cheese

White Spinach Pizza

$11.00

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza with Blended Ricotta with Shredded Cheese & Fresh Spinach

White Broccoli

$11.00

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza with Blended Ricotta with Shredded Cheese & Fresh Broccoli

White Eggplant Pizza

$11.45

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza with Blended Ricotta with Shredded Cheese & Eggplant

Chicken Specialty Pizza

Alfredo Chicken

$11.50

Our signature personal 10" pizza with Freshly Shredded Cheese with Alfredo Sauce & chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Our signature personal 10" pizza with Freshly Shredded Cheese with Alfredo Sauce & Grilled Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$10.50

Freshly Baked Chicken Cutlet & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

Fresh Chicken Cutlet Coated in Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Cheese in our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce

BBQ Chicken

$10.50

Fresh Chicken Cutlet with BBQ Sauce & Shredded Cheese in our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce

Swaminarayan/Jain Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce (without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend

Hot Pepper

$10.00

Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce (without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Hot Pepper

Green Pepper

$10.00

Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Green Pepper

Olive

$10.00

Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Olive

Pineapple

$10.00

Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Pineapple

Hot Pepper & Pineapple

$11.00

Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend, Hot Pepper & pineapple

Swaminarayan special

$12.00

Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce(without Onion/Garlic) and tasty cheese blend & Hot pepper/Green pepper/Olive/Pineapple

Topping (for Free Cheese)

Onion On Free Pizza

$1.50

Green Pepper On Free Pizza

$1.50

Onion & Green Pepper On Free Pizza

$2.50

Hot Pepper - Jalapenos On Free Pizza

$1.50

Onion & Hot Papper On Free Pizza

$3.00

Fresh Garlic On Free Pizza

$1.50

Fresh Broccoli On Free Pizza

$1.50

Fresh Spinach On Free Pizza

$1.50

Black Olives On Free Pizza

$1.50

Mushrooms On Free Pizza

$1.50

Pineapple On Free Pizza

$1.50

Pepperoni On Free Pizza

$1.50

Sausage On Free Pizza

$1.95

Ham On Free Pizza

$1.50

Tomato On Free Pizza

$1.50

Bacon On Free Pizza

$1.95

Eggplant On Free Pizza

$1.95

Breaded Chicken On Free Pizza

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken On Free Pizza

$2.50

BBQ Chicken On Free Pizza

$2.50

Grilled Chicken On Free Pizza

$2.50

Paneer Tikka Masala On Free Pizza

$4.00

Chicken Tikka Masala On Free Pizza

$4.00

Philly Steak On Free Pizza

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Chesse

$1.50

Corn on Free Pizza

$1.50

Pasta

Spaghetti home style with marinara sauce

$7.75

Spaghetti home style with marinara sauce with Sausage

$9.99

Spaghetti home style with marinara sauce with Meatball

$9.99

Spaghetti home style with marinara sauce with Breaded Chicken

$9.99

Ziti home style with marinara sauce

$7.75

Ziti home style with marinara sauce with Sausage

$9.99

Ziti home style with marinara sauce with Meatball

$9.99

Ziti home style with marinara sauce with Breaded Chicken

$9.99

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Soda Bottle 20oz

$2.50

Soda Bottle 2ltr

$3.99

Deserts

Ice cream small

$2.49

Ice cream Lg

$4.49

Gluten Free Pizza - Cauliflower Crust

Our signature personal 10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Gluten Free Pizza - Cauliflower Pizza Crust Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Weekend Special Only

Pizza with an Indian Masala twist: Delicious grilled paneer with super aromatic and spicy schezwan sauce and top with green chilli, top shredded cheese with our famous Singas pizza sauce

Paneer Schezwan Pizza

$14.00Out of stock

Lunch special (Excluded from Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer) (11 - 3 pm only)

Lunch Special 1 (Pizza) (11 - 3 pm)

$8.99

Our signature personal 10" Cheese pizza or One Topping Pizza + 1 Can Soda or 1 Bottle of Water (Excluded from Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer)

Lunch Special 2 (Pizza) (11 - 3 pm)

$10.99

Our signature personal 10" any Pizza + 1 Can Soda or 1 Bottle of Water (Excluded from Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer)

Lunch Special 3 (Wings) (11 - 3 pm)

$9.99

7 Traditional/Boneless wings with One Sauce with Can of soda

Lunch Special 4 (Pasta) (11 - 3 pm)

$9.99

Choice of Pasta with One Side Meatball/Sausage/Breaded Chicken

Vegan Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty Vegan Shredded Mozzarella blend cheese (100% Cheese Alternative) (Free From SOY - GLUTEN - LACTOSE - NUTS - PRESERVATIVE)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

140-150 Route 73 North, Unit 146, Marlton, NJ 08053

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Del Buono's Bakery - Marlton
orange starNo Reviews
34 Route 70 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
CAFE on the DL
orange starNo Reviews
525 Route 73 North Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Bagelati Marlton
orange starNo Reviews
795 E Rte 70 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Rey Bagel Bistro - Rey Bagel Bistro- Marlton, NJ
orange star4.8 • 694
101 NJ-73 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
NeNe's Market
orange starNo Reviews
42 E Main St Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Casa Nostra Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
320 Evesboro-Medford Rd Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marlton

honeygrow - Marlton
orange star4.6 • 4,710
323 Route 70 West Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Allora by Da Soli
orange star4.7 • 980
892 NJ-73 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Rey Bagel Bistro - Rey Bagel Bistro- Marlton, NJ
orange star4.8 • 694
101 NJ-73 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Moore Bagels - 65 East Route 70
orange star4.7 • 409
65 East Route 70 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marlton
Mount Laurel
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Moorestown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Maple Shade
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston