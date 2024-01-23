Singas Famous Pizza | Middletown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1901 LAKE SEYMOUR DR, MIDDLETOWN, DE 19709
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tom Foolery's - Middletown - 714 Ash Boulevard
No Reviews
714 Ash Boulevard Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurant
More near MIDDLETOWN