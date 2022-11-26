Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

99 N BEVERWYCK RD

LAKE HAIWATHA, NJ 07034

Appetizer

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic & Herbs French Fries

$5.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, Salt & Pepper, & smothered in our freshly grated cheese

Bone-in Wings 6pc

$9.95

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Boneless Wings 8pc

$9.95

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Bone-in Wings 10pc

$13.95

juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Boneless Wings 12pc

$13.95

juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Garlic & Parm bites (8pcs)

$3.95

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Garlic & Parm bites (15pcs)

$5.95

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Mozzarella sticks (5pc)

$4.95

Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Pizzas

Plain

$7.95

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

vegetarian

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

onion & green peppers

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

onion & Hot Peppers

$9.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Hot Peppers

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

green peppers

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

fresh spinach

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

mushrooms

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

onion

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

Fresh Broccoli

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Black Olives

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

pineapple

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

roasted red peppers

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our fire roasted red peppers

red onion

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions

Fresh Garlic

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Greek pizza

$11.95

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Extra Cheese

$9.45

3 cheese

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses

Paneer Tikka(w Onion & G Pepper)

$11.95

buffalo chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Chicken Alfredo

$10.95

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Chicken Tikka (w Onion & G Pepper)

$11.95

ham

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Hawaiian

$10.95

Meat Lovers

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

pepperoni

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Bacon

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

sausage

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

tomato

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

White Pizza

$8.95

Pesto Chicken

$9.95

hamburger

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

special

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Corn

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Anchovies

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Less Sauce

Less Cheese

Eggplant

$9.95

Alfredo Pizza

$7.95

Drinks

Cherry coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta orange

$2.50

Fuze iced tea

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Seltzer Water

$1.95

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Fanta Grape

$2.50

Zero Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

99 N BEVERWYCK RD, LAKE HAIWATHA, NJ 07034

Directions

