Single Tree BBQ 2805 Old Fort

review star

No reviews yet

2805 Old Fort Parkway

Suite O

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Dinner Menu

Snacks

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

$8.99

jumbo smoked wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, hot bbq sauce or plain. Served with our wood fire white sauce.

Loaded Pork Fries

$10.99

crispy curly fries topped with hickory smoked pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, and chipotle mayo.

Deep Fried Potato Salad

$7.99

Breaded and deep fried potato salad topped chipotle mayo and served with our wood fire white sauce.

Bologna Burnt Ends

$8.99

smoked bologna, cubed and tossed in our original bbq sauce and caramelized for a perfect play on traditional burnt ends.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Breaded and deep fried pickles, served with our wood fire white sauce.

10 Smoked Wings Plain

$13.99

10 Wings Buffalo

$13.99

10 Wings Hot Bbq

$13.99

Smoked Meats

Community Style Sampler

$45.99

half rack of spare ribs, pulled pork, sausage and brisket served with beans, mac n cheese, coleslaw, jalapeños and our original bbq sauce. Feeds 3-4 people

Small Sampler

$24.99

pulled pork, sausage and brisket served with beans, coleslaw, jalapeños and our original bbq sauce. feeds 2 people

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.99

About half a pound of hickory smoked pulled pork, piled high and served with your choice of side.

Sliced Brisket Plate

$18.99

About half a pound of Tender, melt-in-your-mouth sliced brisket. served with your choice of side.

Smoked Sausage Plate

$15.99

our hickory smoked sausage links sliced and served with your choice of side.

Half Rack Spare Ribs (6 bones)

$19.99

hickory smoked spare ribs served with your choice of side.

Full Rack Spare Ribs (12 bones)

$31.99

hickory smoked spare ribs served with your choice of side.

Quarter Chicken Plate

$14.99

Tender and juicy smoked chicken. served with your choice of side.

Beef Rib

$24.99Out of stock

Sides

Curly Fries

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Premium Sides

Smoked Baked Beans

$4.49

Mac N Cheese

$4.49

House Salad

$4.49

Entrees

Redneck Taco

$13.99

griddled hoe cake topped with hickory smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, our original bbq sauce and jalapeños.

BBQ Burrito

$13.99

Cheddar and jalapeño tortilla stuffed with a smoked pepper cheese, pulled pork, smoked beans, coleslaw, original bbq sauce, and chipotle mayo.

Garden Salad

$12.99

fresh chopped greens served with red onions, tomatoes, mixed cheese, Cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

5 deep fried breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and our wood fire white sauce.

Daily Special

$24.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$7.99

hickory smoked pulled pork served on a freshly baked bun.

Sliced Brisket Sandwhich

$13.99

sliced brisket served on a freshly baked bun.

Smoked Bologna Sandwhich

$8.99

Hickory smoked bologna sliced and served on a freshly baked bun with mustard and pickle.

The "Porch" Burger

$14.99

Grilled beef patty served on a freshly baked bun topped with brisket, smoked pepper cheese, our hot bbq sauce and jalapeños.

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Grilled chicken served on a freshly baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo.

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Grilled beef patty served on a freshly baked with lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle mayo.

Rueben

$13.99Out of stock

Desserts

Oreo Pudding

$4.99

Dark Side of the Moon

$9.99

Banana Puddin

$4.99Out of stock

Redneck Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$8.99

Served with Curly fries

Kid's Plain Hot Dog

$8.99

Served with Curly fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with Curly fries

Bulk Menu

Meats by the LB

Pork by Pound

$17.99+

Sausage by Pound

$17.99+

Brisket by Pound

$27.99+

Spare Ribs Slab

$31.99+

12 Buns

$6.00

Sides by the QT

Mac N Cheese Quart

$14.99

Cole Slaw Quart

$14.99

Smoked Beans Quart

$14.99

Potato Salad Quart

$14.99

Green Beans Quart

$14.99

Non-Alcoholic

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Jarritos Mandrin

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Jarritos Pinnapple

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Donation

Donations

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$20 Donation

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are on a mission to become the NIKE of BBQ. We will do this by building community though the perfect plate of bbq, online story telling and digital hospitality.

Location

2805 Old Fort Parkway, Suite O, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Directions

