Single Fin Kitchen

8585 Commerce Avenue

San Diego, CA 92121

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuna 3
Peruvian Ceviche
Salmon 360

Donburi Bowls

A traditional Japanese Donburi is defined as a “rice bowl” consisting of fish, meat, vegetables or other ingredients served over rice.
Single Fin

Single Fin

$25.00

A selection of sashimi with extra aloha from our Chef; shiso fumi rice

Salmon 360

Salmon 360

$20.00

Aburi sashimi belly, tartar, salmon sashimi, sake marinated ikura; salmon furikake rice

Tuna 3

Tuna 3

$20.00

Baja California tuna prepared three unique ways; furikake rice

Hamachi

Hamachi

$20.00

Yellowtail tartare, sashimi, myoga; shiso fumi rice

Peruvian Ceviche

Peruvian Ceviche

$20.00

Daily Chef selection of fish, Peruvian aji amarillo; corn dust rice

Buy the Chef a beer

$5.00

As a "thank you", this goes directly to the ones preparing your favorite bowl.

Omakase Boxes

Deluxe Omakase

Deluxe Omakase

$95.00

The most complete omakase experience, including 9 hand-selected fresh pieces of nigiri chosen by our Chefs, as well as a seasonal appetizer, salad, sashimi special, and one 6-piece futomaki style roll.

Daily Omakase

Daily Omakase

$75.00

Your daily omakase experience, including 7 hand-selected fresh pieces of nigiri chosen by our Chefs, as well as a seasonal appetizer, salad, sashimi special, and one 6-piece futomaki style roll.

Petite Omakase

Petite Omakase

$55.00

A taste of the omakase experience, including 5 hand-selected fresh pieces of nigiri chosen by our Chefs, as well as a seasonal appetizer, salad, sashimi special, and one 4-piece futomaki style roll.

Sides

Bowl of Rice

$5.00

Shishito Peppers

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by global flavors, Single Fin Kitchen offers a fresh, creative and respectful interpretation of Japanese cuisine.

Website

Location

8585 Commerce Avenue, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

