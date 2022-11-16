Singlespeed Brewing Cedar Falls

Slightly Heightened Conversation

$10.00

We love Tap Room discussion. Our Tap Room. Any Tap Room. We love listening to it. We love participating in it. We love inspiring it. Passionate beer people are just our gig. We’re stoked to be elevating our contribution to these discussions by releasing this Dry Hopped, Foeder-Aged Golden Sour into the wild. Tart and personality filled - if intriguing back-stories are your gig, approaching this stranger at a social gathering comes highly recommended. “So, where are you from?….”