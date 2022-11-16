Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singlespeed Brewing Cedar Falls

review star

No reviews yet

128 Main Street

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Order Again

Popular Items

Crowler

Bottles

BTL Deferred Gratification

$9.00

375ml Bottle. GOLDEN SOUR AGED IN FOEDER. Bright. Complex. Beautiful. IBU 1 OG 1.048 ABV 6.2%

BTL Fun Filled

$10.00

Our Foeder-Aged Golden Sour rested on hibiscus and lemon.

Btl Slightly Heightened Convorsation

$10.00

BTL Deferred Gratification W/ Peach and Verdicchio

$10.00

375ML GOLDEN SOUR AGED IN FOEDER Bright. Complex. Beautiful. And then we added the peach and veridicchio... IBU 1 OG 1.048 ABV 6.2%

BTL Referred Gratification W/ Orange, Mango, and Coconut

$10.00

500ML GOLDEN SOUR AGED IN FOEDER Bright. Complex. Beautiful. Then we added the orange, mango, and coconut. IBU 1 OG 1.048 ABV 6.2%

Growlers

Growler New (64oz)

$20.00

Growler Refilll (64oz)

$14.00

Beer Cocktails

Pineapple Express

$8.00

16oz. Tulip It has the lightest beer on tap, pineapple juice, agave, and vodka in it!

Michelada

$8.00

Bloody Mary mix, vodka, and the lightest beer we have on tap

Cider

Original Apple Cider

$6.00

A crisp, semi-sweet Hard Cider aged in toasted French oak Jefferson County Ciderworks Fairfield, IA

Rosé Cider

$6.00

Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris

$9.00

Union Wine Company Oregon Served from 250ml can

Prophecy Pinot Noir

$9.00Out of stock

Prophecy Wines Modesto, CA Served from 250ml can

Prisma Pinot Noir

$9.00

100% Pinot Noir Certified sustainably farmed Single vineyard in the Casablanca Valley Clay & granitic soils Fermented and aged for 10 months in barrels of varying size and ago ABV 13%

Spirits

Barrel aged Rum

$6.00

Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa

Dehner Distillery Vodka

$5.00

Dehner Distillery Clive, Iowa

Cedar Ridge Bourbon

$7.00

Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa

Cedar Ridge Rye

$7.00

Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa

Cedar Ridge Wheat

$6.00

Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa

Cedar Ridge Fruit Brandy

$5.00

Blue Ox Silver Rum

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Ox Spirits Grimes, Iowa

Blue Ox Gold Rum

$6.00

Blue Ox Spirits Grimes, Iowa

Patrón Reposado

$7.00

Patrón Spirits Mexico Atotonilco El Alto, Mexico

Patron Anejo

$5.00Out of stock

Patron Spirits Mexico Atoetonilco El Alto, Mexico

Cedar Ridge Quintessential

$5.00

Cedar Ridge Distillery Swisher, Iowa

To Go Beer

Gable

$10.00

12oz 6-pack

Galaxy Wide Haze

$14.00

12oz 6-pack

Ring Around The Gose

$12.00

12oz 6-pack

Swift

$10.00

12oz 6-pack

Tip The Cow

$10.00

12oz 6-pack

Tricycle

$10.00

12oz 6-pack

Victory Dance

$10.00

12oz 6-pack

Whirled Wide Haze

$12.00

12oz 6-pack

Fun Filled

$10.00

Crowler

$5.00

Slightly Heightened Conversation

$10.00

We love Tap Room discussion. Our Tap Room. Any Tap Room. We love listening to it. We love participating in it. We love inspiring it. Passionate beer people are just our gig. We’re stoked to be elevating our contribution to these discussions by releasing this Dry Hopped, Foeder-Aged Golden Sour into the wild. Tart and personality filled - if intriguing back-stories are your gig, approaching this stranger at a social gathering comes highly recommended. “So, where are you from?….”

River to River

$14.00

From Talus to Lotus

$14.00

Deferred Gratification

$10.00

The Rest Sundae

$14.00

Backyard Pale Ale

$14.00

Hold My Pretzel

$14.00

Raspberry Punch!!

$14.00

Frozen Freshies

$14.00

Zach's Mexican Donuts

$14.00

When Cherry met Cheesecake

$14.00

Cocoa Mint Milk Stout

$12.00

T-Shirts

Tricycle Cream Ale

$24.00

SingleSpeed Blue

$24.00

Gable

$24.00

River to River

$24.00

Hold My Pretzel

$24.00

SingleSpeed Blue 3 logo

$24.00

SingleSpeed Green V neck

$12.00

SingleSpeed Grey 3 logo

$12.00

SingleSpeed light blue 1 logo

$12.00

Green Tire

$12.00

Bike Jerseys

Swift

$90.00

SingleSpeed blue white green

$90.00

Victory Dance Tank (women's)

$75.00

Growlers

Glass Growler

$6.00

Klean Kanteen 64oz

$40.00

Klean Lantern 64oz insulated

$50.00

Glassware

16oz. Tulip

$6.00

.5 Liter Stien

$8.00

1 Liter Stien

$10.00

4oz. Tulip

$4.00

Hold My Pretzel 1 Liter Stien

$10.00

Misc

River to River Water Bottle

$12.00

Sticker

$1.00

Ring Around the Gose Socks

$18.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

128 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

