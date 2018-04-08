Restaurant header imageView gallery

SingleSpeed Brewing Waterloo

325 Commercial Street

Waterloo, IA 50701

10 Year Anniversary Ticket

General Admission Ticket

10 Year Anniversary Ticket

$70.00

In the "Special Instructions" tab below please leave your contact info: name, phone number, email. Gratuity included in ticket price. 4 Course Menu with Drink Pairings 1: Equatorial-American Wheat Pale Ale Korean Dumpling Soup: Dashi, pork and cabbage dumplings, egg, scallion, powedered kimchi 2: Kung Fuji Fighting-Beligan IPA Ghanaian Oto: puna yams, avocado, peppers, chilis, onion, egg cilantro, chili oil 3: IPA Blanco- White IPA British Pork Wellington, potato pave, pork demi 4: Decade of Decadence Beer Cocktail- Barrel aged Russian Imperial Stout, orange syrup, black cherry soda, tonic America's Deconstructed Birthday Cake with vanilla ice cream Due to this being a limited ticket event, there are no refunds for tickets purchased.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

