SingleSpeed Brewing Waterloo

10 Year Anniversary Ticket

$70.00

In the "Special Instructions" tab below please leave your contact info: name, phone number, email. Gratuity included in ticket price. 4 Course Menu with Drink Pairings 1: Equatorial-American Wheat Pale Ale Korean Dumpling Soup: Dashi, pork and cabbage dumplings, egg, scallion, powedered kimchi 2: Kung Fuji Fighting-Beligan IPA Ghanaian Oto: puna yams, avocado, peppers, chilis, onion, egg cilantro, chili oil 3: IPA Blanco- White IPA British Pork Wellington, potato pave, pork demi 4: Decade of Decadence Beer Cocktail- Barrel aged Russian Imperial Stout, orange syrup, black cherry soda, tonic America's Deconstructed Birthday Cake with vanilla ice cream Due to this being a limited ticket event, there are no refunds for tickets purchased.