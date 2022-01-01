Restaurant header imageView gallery

Single Tree BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

906 Ridgely Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Popular Items

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

A large portion of our low and slow, hickory smoked pulled pork on a freshly baked bun from Charpier's Bakery.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

A large portion of low and slow, hickory smoked brisket on a locally baked bun from Charpier's bakery.

Redneck Taco

Redneck Taco

$13.00

Griddled Hoe Cake (Cornbread) topped with pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, and jalapenos

Smoked Wings

$9.00

5 Hickory smoked jumbo wings. They can be plain or tossed in buffalo or hot bbq.

Smoked Bologna

Smoked Bologna

$7.00

Thick sliced Smoked Bologna topped with mustard and pickles.

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Low and Slow, Hickory smoked Sausage. Sliced and served on a Charpier's Bakery bun.

The Porch (Brisket Burger)

The Porch (Brisket Burger)

$15.00Out of stock

A Waygu beef patty with Blue Porch Smoked pepper cheese, sliced brisket, our Spicy BBQ sauce and topped with Jalapeno's, served on a Charpier's Bakery bun.

Mac Stack

Mac Stack

$10.00Out of stock

Mac and Cheese topped with BBQ sauce, pulled pork and garnished with a little coleslaw

Brisket Chili Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Curly Fries topped with our smoked brisket Chili, Cheese, Sour Cream and Jalapenos

The Waygu BBQ Burger

$14.00Out of stock

A Waygu beef burger topped with Monterey Jack cheese, Pulled pork, a little bit of our original BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw.

Smoked Beef Slaw Dog

Smoked Beef Slaw Dog

$8.00Out of stock
Lunch Pork Sandwich Special

Lunch Pork Sandwich Special

$9.00

Pulled pork Sandwich, Chips and a soda

Lunch Smoked Bologna Sandwich

Lunch Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$9.00

Smoked Bologna Sandwich, Chips and a Soda

Sticky Hog

$6.00Out of stock

Entrée Plates

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork

$15.00

About a half a pound of our hickory smoked pulled pork and your choice of side item

Hickory Smoked Sliced Brisket

Hickory Smoked Sliced Brisket

$18.00

Our low and slow Hickory smoked Sliced Brisket, served with your choice of side item.

Sampler

Sampler

$22.00

About a half a pound of our low and slow, hickory smoked pulled chicken, served with your choice of side item.

Sausage

Sausage

$15.00Out of stock

Two links of our Hickory Smoked Sausage sliced and served with your choice of a side item.

St. Louis Ribs (3 Bone)

St. Louis Ribs (3 Bone)

$15.00Out of stock
Pork By Pound

Pork By Pound

$17.00+
Brisket By Pound

Brisket By Pound

$27.00+
Dino Beef Ribs

Dino Beef Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Slow hickory smoked beef ribs.

Side Items

Coleslaw

$3.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

Smoked Baked Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Green Bean

$3.00

Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

Smokehouse Chips

$2.00

Ho Cake

$2.00

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Cup Chilli

$4.00Out of stock

Curly Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coke Can

Coke Zero

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00

Peach Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Peach Tea

Desserts

Apple Jack Fried Pie

$4.00Out of stock
Banana Puddin

Banana Puddin

$4.00Out of stock

Mommas homemade Banana Puddin

Oreo Puddin

Oreo Puddin

$4.00Out of stock
Redneck Short Cake

Redneck Short Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate chip Cornbread topped with our Seasonal Fruit Puree and whipped cream.

Retail

Hat

Hat

$28.00

One size fits all snapback hat

Hoe Cake T-shirt

Hoe Cake T-shirt

$22.00

Logo Shirt

$22.00

Original BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Snacks

Chilli Cheese Fries

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Single Tree BBQ is on a mission to build community through the perfect plate of bbq

Location

906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

