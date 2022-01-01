Single Tree BBQ
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Single Tree BBQ is on a mission to build community through the perfect plate of bbq
Location
906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
