Sin Kee 136-20 38th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

136-17 39th Avenue

Flushing, NY 11354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE PLATTER
HALF HAINANESE CHICKEN
SINGAPORE OYSTERS OMELET

SIN KEE SIGNATURES

HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE PLATTER

$13.00

Served with our chicken oil and broth fragrant rice with sides of marinated chicken gizzards and spicy achar pickles.

HALF HAINANESE CHICKEN

HALF HAINANESE CHICKEN

$18.50

When it comes to his homeland’s national dish, Chef Chan does not play around. One taste and you will see why his slow-poached velvety skinned bird is the best outside the +65. Comes with our fiery chili sauce and cilantro ginger sauce. Good for 2-3 people. Rice not included.

HALF TEOCHEW BRAISED DUCK

HALF TEOCHEW BRAISED DUCK

$19.50

Chef Chan braised this bird for hours in a heady brew of dark soy sauce, hua diao wine, sake, ginger, assortment of secret spices. Comes with our homemade chili sauce. Rice not included. Good for 2-3 people.

TAIWANESE BRAISED PORK BELLY RICE PLATTER

TAIWANESE BRAISED PORK BELLY RICE PLATTER

$11.50

Lu rou fan—tender minced braised pork belly—served over jasmine rice with plenty of Chef Chan’s lip smacking braised sauce. With sides of braised egg and sautéed preserved mustard greens.

TEOCHEW BRAISED DUCK RICE PLATTER

$13.50

Served with braised tofu, braised egg and our very unique Teochew taro rice.

WHOLE HAINANESE CHICKEN

$36.00

Considered one of Singapore’s national dishes, the Hainanese Chicken is a must-have (die-die-must-try) dish. Comes with our fiery chili sauce and cilantro ginger sauce. Rice not included. Good for 3-6 people.

WHOLE TEOCHEW BRAISED DUCK

$38.00

Chef Chan braised this bird for hours in a heady brew of dark soy sauce, hua diao wine, sake, ginger, assortment of secret spices. Comes with our homemade chili sauce. Rice not included. Good for 3-6 people.

SK SNACKS

SINGAPORE OYSTERS OMELET

SINGAPORE OYSTERS OMELET

$13.00

Plump baby oysters cradled in golden fried eggs and batter. Homemade belachan chili sauce completes this Singapore hawker classic. This one must try hor.

SINGAPORE CHAI TOW KUEH

SINGAPORE CHAI TOW KUEH

$9.00

Homemade radish cake stir fried with eggs and pork lard for extra shiokness. You pick lah, sweet thick soy or spicy sambal chili.

FRIED FISHBALLS SKEWER 6 PIECES

$7.00

Chef Chan’s spin on the classic Southeast Asian street food. Deep fried bouncy fishballs in extra spicy sambal or Singapore chili crab sauce flavor.

SAMBAL DRUMSTICKS 2 PIECES

SAMBAL DRUMSTICKS 2 PIECES

$8.00

Deep fried crispy on the outside and tender and moist on the inside and coated with Chef Chan’s homemade spicy sambal sauce.

KAYA TOASTS 2 PIECES

KAYA TOASTS 2 PIECES

$5.00

Slathered with luxuriously rich pandan leaves flavored sweet coconut jam, it’s not just for breakfast anymore.

SK SIBEI CRUNCHY FRIES

SK SIBEI CRUNCHY FRIES

$6.00

Double fried for extra crunchiness and served with Chef Chan’s famous Singapore chili crab sauce.

TAIWANESE GUA BAO

TAIWANESE GUA BAO

$5.00

Our take on the Taiwanese hawker sandwich. Fluffy traditional Chinese bun stuffed with slow cooked pork belly chunk topped with Chef Chan’s secret braised sauce, stir fried preserved mustard greens, peanuts, and cilantro.

TAHU GORENG

TAHU GORENG

$8.00

Golden fried tofu topped with blanched bean sprouts, cucumber, and homemade savory satay sauce. A favorite for every occasion.

SINGAPORE SATAY 6 STICKS

SINGAPORE SATAY 6 STICKS

$10.50

These grilled meat skewers are eaten throughout Southeast Asia, but some say Singapore’s are the best! Choice of chicken, pork or combo. Served with Chef Chan’s homemade savory satay sauce. Bobeizao!

THAI GREEN PAPAYA SALAD

THAI GREEN PAPAYA SALAD

$9.00

The Thai classic som tum, crunchy shredded green papaya with fish sauce, lime, chilies, peanuts and veggies.

LEMONGRASS POPCORN CHICKEN

LEMONGRASS POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.50

Deep fried dark meat chicken marinated in fish sauce, lemon grass, cilantro and garlic and topped with fried garlic. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

SK BACON BITES

SK BACON BITES

$9.50

Deep fried chunks of Chef Chan’s house smoked special bacon topped with SK Umami Powder, a blend of curry, seaweed, galangal, and secret spices. Served with our famous Singapore chili crab sauce.

SK BROC/CAULI COMBO

$7.00

Fried florets topped with SK Umami Powder, a blend of curry, seaweed, galangal, and secret spices.

SIDES

ACHAR ASIAN SPICY PICKLES

$5.00

A type of preserved vegetable pickle popular in Asian cuisine. Made with cucumber, carrots, radish, cabbage, pineapple.

MARINATED CHICKEN GIZZARDS

$4.50

Crunchy, chewy chicken gizzards marinated in Chinese wine.

BRAISED EGG

$1.25

Spiced, dark soy braised egg.

BRAISED TOFU

$2.00

Spiced, braised bean curd.

BLANCHED CHINESE GREENS

$4.50

EXTRA RICE

HAINANESE CHICKEN RICE

$3.00

Chicken broth rice.

TEOCHEW TARO RICE

$3.00

Rice with taro, minced pork and shallots.

JASMINE WHITE RICE

$2.50

Thai fragrant white rice.

DESSERTS & SWEET SOUP

BOBO CHACHA

$4.50

The classic Singapore pandan flavored dessert, sweet potato and taro in coconut milk with enriched palm sugar. Served hot or cold.

BLACK GLUTINOUS RICE RED BEANS

BLACK GLUTINOUS RICE RED BEANS

$4.50

A nutty sweet Southeast Asian dessert treat. Served hot or cold.

MANGO LULU

$4.50

Pomelo fruit, mango, sago in a sweet mango lychee cream. Served cold.

SOUPS AND NOODLES

SHREDDED CHICKEN DRIED NOODLES

$9.50

SINGAPORE PRAWN NOODLES

$11.50

MEAT BALLS SOUP

$4.50

Drinks

HOMEMADE HERBAL TEA

HOMEMADE HERBAL TEA

$3.25
BARLEY LIME

BARLEY LIME

$3.25

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

ICED INDIAN MILK TEA

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sin Kee is Chef Chan’s 21st century spin on his homeland’s cuisine. Fresh and innovative but firmly grounded in the hawker center classics like Hainanese chicken rice and Teochew braised duck. Sin Kee seeks to create that same happy place Chef Chan experienced as a boy in Singapore for everyone right here in New York City.

Location

136-17 39th Avenue, Flushing, NY 11354

Banner pic
Main pic

