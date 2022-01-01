- Home
Sinners Steakhouse
No reviews yet
20 Inlet Dr
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
All Day Menu
Calamari
$14.00
Carpaccio
$16.00
Clams Casino
$12.00
Clams Oreganato
$10.00
Crab Cake Ap
$18.00
Drunken Clams
$16.00
Garlic Shrimp
$18.00
Peppered Bacon Ap
$18.00
Trio of Dips
$14.00
Caesar Salad
$14.00
Chopped Antipasto
$16.00
French Onion
$8.00
Lobster Bisque
$12.00
Sinners House Salad
$16.00
Soup of the Day
$9.00
Wedge Salad
$16.00
Bluepoint Oysters
$3.00Out of stock
Ceviche
$18.00
Kumomoto Oysters
$5.00
Little Neck Clams
$2.00
Lobster Cocktail
$18.00
Lucky Lime Oyster
$4.00Out of stock
Raspberry Point Oyster
$4.00
Seafood Tower
$68.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$18.00
Stormy Bay Oysters
$3.00
Valhalla Oyster
$3.00
Burger
$18.00
10oz Barrel Filet
$42.00Out of stock
Cauliflower Steak
$23.00
Cowboy
$68.00
Delmonico
$64.00
NY Strip
$54.00
Pork Chop
$30.00
Porterhouse
$95.00
Skirt Steak
$32.00
Tomahawk
$110.00Out of stock
Asparagus Side
$6.00
Baked Mac Side
$10.00
Baked Potato Side
$8.00
Brussel Sprouts Side
$9.00
Cherry Pepper Side
$4.00
Crab Cake Side
$15.00
Creamed Spinach Side
$8.00
Fries Side
$5.00
Lobster Tail Side
$24.00
Onion Ring Tower Side
$8.00
Roasted Mushrooms Side
$5.00
Sauteed Cipollini Onions Side
$5.00
Scallops Side (4)
$14.00
Side Salad
$6.00
Smashed Potato Side
$6.00
Truffle Fries Side
$9.00
1/2 Roasted Chicken
$26.00
Fra Diavolo
$28.00
Halibut
$34.00
Jumbo Crab Cake Ent
$36.00
Lamb
$34.00+
Lobster
$38.00
Roasted Salmon
$30.00
Tagliatelle & Clams
$22.00
$1 Plate Charge
$1.00
Brownie
$9.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$7.00
Chocolate Temptation
$9.00
Ice Cream Scoop
$2.00
Lava Cake
$10.00
Limoncello Flute
$9.00
Pistachio Gelato
$9.00
Cheesecake
$9.00
Kids Fingers & Fries
$8.00
Kids Pasta Butter
$8.00
Kids Pasta Marinara
$8.00
Lunch
Beer
Angry Dad Amber 16oz
$8.00
Angry Dad Amber 19oz
$9.00
Cape May Watermelon 16oz
$8.00
Forgotten FUNNEL 16oz
$7.00Out of stock
Forgotten FUNNEL 19oz
$8.00Out of stock
Fort Nonsense Oktoberfest 16oz
$8.00
Frye Summertime 16oz
$8.00
Frye Summertime 19oz
$9.00
Jughandle Hefe 16oz
$8.00
Jughandle Hefe 19oz
$9.00
Kane Galaxy Punch 16oz
$8.00
Kane Head High 16oz
$8.00
Kane Head High 19oz
$9.00
Last Wave 16oz
$7.00
Last Wave 19oz
$8.00
NJBC Meta Pils 16oz
$8.00
Bells Two Hearted CAN
$7.00
Chimay BTL
$15.00
Coors Light BTL
$6.00
Corona BTL
$7.00
Corona Light BTL
$7.00
Founders KBS BTL
$12.00
Guinness CAN
$7.00
Heineken 0.0
$7.00
Heineken BTL
$7.00
Kentucky BTL
$9.00
Landshark BTL
$6.00
Left Hand Milk CAN
$9.00
Michelob Ultra BTL
$6.00
Miller High Life BTL
$6.00
Miller Lite BTL
$6.00
Montucky
$5.00
Palm BTL
$8.00
Sam Adams BTL
$7.00
Stella BTL
$7.00
Sweet Water 420 CAN
$7.00
Three 3s CAN
$9.00
Troegs Sunshine BTL
$7.00
Two Roads Lil CAN
$7.00
Yuengling BTL
$6.00
Coors Can To Go Only
$10.00
Cantina Lime
$7.00
Cantina Paloma
$7.00
Cape May Black Cherry
$7.00
Cape May Grapefruit
$7.00
Cape May Mango
$7.00
Cape May Pineapple
$7.00
Fisher Island Lemonade
$10.00
High Noon Watermelon
$7.00
Magners Cider
$8.00
Wine
Wine Locker Retainer
$1,000.00
GL 1924 Cabernet
$12.00
GL Antnori Villa Rossa
$14.00
GL Barossa Shiraz
$12.00
GL Bosquet "Gaia" Malbec
$11.00
GL Canyon Road Pinot Noir
$11.00
GL Drumheller Merlot
$10.00
GL El Coto Rioja
$11.00
GL One True Zin
$11.00
GL Opus Overture
$40.00
GL Primarius Pinot Noir
$14.00
GL Prisoner
$26.00
GL Raymond Cab
$15.00
GL Robert Hall Cab
$12.00
GL Ruffino Chianti
$10.00
GL Twenty Acres Cab
$12.00
GL Grahams 10yr Port
$10.00
GL Six Grape Port
$12.00
GL Alverdi Pinot Grigio
$11.00
GL Babich Sav Blanc
$12.00
GL Bindi Bindo
$12.00
GL J Vineyard Pinot Gris
$15.00
GL Moseland Reisling
$11.00
GL Proverb Chard
$11.00
GL Raeburn Chard
$14.00
GL Seghesio Chardonnay
$15.00
BTL 1924 Double Black
$49.00
BTL Antnori Villa Rossa
$65.00
BTL Barossa Shiraz
$49.00
BTL Bichot Santenay C8-14
$95.00
BTL Bindi Sergardi La Ghirlanda
$80.00
BTL Bindi Sergardi Riserva
$90.00
BTL Boen Pinot Noir
$80.00
BTL Bosquet "Gaia" Malbec
$45.00
BTL Bosquet Grand Reserve E1-7
$70.00
BTL Canyon Road Pinot Noir
$45.00
BTL Carpineto Brunello C1-7
$165.00
BTL Caymus Cab H8-14
$190.00
BTL Cesari Amarone E8-14
$90.00
BTL Daou Cab BS
$175.00
BTL Dom Doudet BS
$90.00
BTL Double Diamond Cab BS
$175.00
BTL Drouhin Beaujolais BS
$40.00
BTL Drumheller Merlot
$40.00
BTL El Coto Rioja
$45.00
BTL Goldschmidt Hilary 18-14
$80.00
BTL Goldschmidt Kathrine I1-7
$60.00
BTL Groth Cab J1-7
$150.00
BTL Harvey & Harriet D8-14
$85.00
BTL La Fiole Du Pape H1-7
$80.00
BTL Miner Pinot Noir BS
$80.00
BTL One True Zin
$45.00
BTL Opus One A8-14
$500.00
BTL Opus Overture A1-7
$200.00
BTL Orin Swift Palermo B8-14
$90.00
BTL Peritance Barolo J8-14
$95.00
BTL Primarius Pinot Noir
$60.00
BTL Prisoner B1-7
$130.00
BTL Raymond Cab
$65.00
BTL Red Schooner F8-14
$130.00
BTL Renato Ratti G8-14
$130.00
BTL Robert Hall Cab
$49.00
BTL Rombauer Zinfandel
$95.00
BTL Ruffino Aziano BS
$55.00
BTL Ruffino Chianti
$40.00
BTL Seven Hills Cab
$65.00
BTL Silver Oak Cab D1-7
$190.00
BTL Silver Oak Magnum 2017
$390.00
BTL Stags Leap Artemi F1-7
$130.00
BTL Stags Leap Sirah G1-7
$90.00
BTL Tayac Rouge BS
$70.00Out of stock
BTL Twenty Acres Cab
$49.00
BTL Alverdi Pinot Grigio
$45.00
BTL Babich Sav Blanc
$49.00
BTL Bindi Bindo
$49.00
BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris
$65.00
BTL Jordan Chardonnay
$75.00
BTL Magliano Pagliatura
$50.00
BTL Miner Chardonnay
$65.00
BTL Moseland Reisling
$45.00
BTL Novelty Hill Sav Blanc
$49.00
BTL Proverb Chard
$45.00
BTL Raeburn Chard
$60.00
BTL Sixto Chard
$85.00
BTL Stags Leap Hands Of Time
$50.00
GL L Albrecht Rose
$15.00
GL Laluca Prosecco
$11.00
GL Wycliff Brut
$10.00
Split La Marca
$15.00
BTL L Albrecht Rose
$65.00
BTL Laluca Prosecco
$45.00
BTL Lanson 1760
$75.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot
$180.00
BTL Wycliff Brut
$40.00
GL Crios Rose
$11.00
BTL Crios Rose
$45.00
GL La Jolie Fleur Rose
$11.00
BTL La Jolie Fleur Rose
$45.00
GL Santa Marg Rose
$12.00
BTL Santa Marg Rose
$49.00
*BTL Caymus "Special Select"
$400.00
*BTL Fattoria Sang (red)
$80.00
BTL Orin Swift Palermo B8-14
$90.00
BTL Seven Hills Cab
$65.00
BTL Silver Oak Magnum 2017
$390.00
BTL Twenty Acres Cab
$49.00
*GL Fattoria Sang (red)
$16.00
*GL Seven Hills Cab
$15.00
GL Twenty Acres Cab
$12.00
Liquor
Absolute
$9.00
Asbury Park Vodka
$10.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Firefly Sweet Tea
$8.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Ketel One Cucumber
$10.00
Ketel One Grapefruit
$10.00
Ketel One Peach
$10.00
Sobieski
$8.00
Sobieski Citrus
$8.00
Sobieski Orange
$8.00
Sobieski Raspberry
$8.00
Sobieski Vanilla
$8.00
Stateside
$10.00
Stoli
$9.00Out of stock
Titos
$10.00Out of stock
Western Son Blueberry
$8.00
Asbury Park Gin
$10.00
Benhams
$11.00
Bluecoat
$10.00
Bombay Saphire
$12.00
Hendrick
$10.00
Seagrams Gin
$8.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Blue coat barrel age
$14.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Blue Chair Vanilla
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Cruzan Coconut
$9.00
Cruzan Light
$8.00
Mayer's dark rum
$11.00
Pussers
$9.00
Shipwreck Mango
$9.00
Zacapa
$12.00
Bribon
$8.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$14.00
Camarena Reposado
$8.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00Out of stock
Casamigros Anejo
$16.00Out of stock
Clase Azul Plata
$22.00
Clase Azul Repo
$40.00
Codigo Blanco
$12.00
Codigo Mezcal
$12.00
Espolon Blanco
$10.00
Espolon Reposado
$12.00
Milagro
$11.00
Ocho Anejo
$16.00
Ocho Plato
$12.00
Ocho Repo
$14.00
Primo Blanco
$14.00
Siente Anejo
$16.00
Siente Blanco
$12.00
Siente Repo
$14.00
Balvinie 12yr DblWood
$18.00
Chivas
$11.00
Dalmore 12
$20.00
Dalmore 15
$30.00
Dalmore 18
$40.00
Dalmore Cigar
$40.00
Dewars White
$9.00
GlenFiddich
$11.00
Glenlivit 12yr
$14.00
Johnny Walker Black
$10.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$30.00
Jura 10yr
$12.00
Jura 18yr
$20.00
Jura Seven Wood
$28.00
Lagavulin 8yr
$14.00
Laphroig 10yr
$16.00
Macallen Dbl 12yr
$16.00
Singleton 15yr
$12.00
Bulliet Rye
$9.00
Canadian Club
$8.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Dads Hat Rye
$32.99
High West Rye
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jack Honey
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Redwood Empire
$10.00
Seagrams 7
$8.00
Seagrams VO
$8.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
$10.00
Russell's Reserve
$10.00
Angels Envy
$11.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
Blantons
$16.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$9.00
Eagle Rare
$10.00
Four Roses Bourbon
$9.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$12.00
Heaven Hill
$8.00
Hillside
$20.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Makers Mark
$10.00
Penelope 4 Grain
$12.00
Widow Jane
$14.00
Woodford Res
$11.00
Aperol
$9.00
Apple Pucker
$8.00
B&B
$8.00
Baileys
$8.00
Blackberry Brandy
$8.00
Brizard Anisette
$8.00
Campari
$9.00
Chamboard
$9.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Creme de Menth
$7.00
Disaronna Amaretto
$8.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Fernet
$9.00
Fireball
$8.00
Frangelico
$8.00Out of stock
Godivia Dark
$9.00
Godivia White
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00Out of stock
Lairds Applejack
$8.00
Licor 43
$9.00
Louie XII 1/2 (Manager Pour)
$100.00
Louie XII 1oz (Manager Pour)
$190.00
Louie XII 2oz (Manager Pour)
$360.00
Melon
$8.00
Peach
$8.00
Rumchata
$8.00
Sambuca Black
$10.00Out of stock
Sambuca White
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
St. Germaine
$8.00
Triple Sec
$8.00
Cocktail
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Apple Martini
$12.00
Baybreeze
$10.00
Bee's Knee's
$12.00
Black Manhatten
$12.00
Black Russian
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Blueberry Cosmo
$12.00
Boulevardier
$12.00
Brandy Alexander
$12.00
Bubbly Rose Martini
$14.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Cointreau Margarita
$11.00
Cosmo
$10.00
Dark and stormy
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
French Martini
$10.00
Friday Knight
$12.00
Gin Martini
$16.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
John Daly
$10.00
Kir
$10.00
Kir Royal
$11.00
L.I.T.
$14.00
Lemon Drop Martinin
$10.00
Mango margarita
$12.00
Manhatten
$12.00
Margarita
$10.00
Midnight in Austin
$16.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Mud slide
$12.00
Mule
$10.00
Negroni
$12.00
New York sour
$12.00
Old Fashion
$10.00
OO7
$8.00
Pain Killer
$12.00
Paloma
$10.00
Peach bellini spritz
$11.00
Penicilin
$16.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
Rusty Nail
$12.00
Sangria
$10.00
Side car
$12.00
Sinner's Mule
$12.00
Siren Tea
$10.00
Smoked Gin-Sin
$14.00
Smoked Old Fashion
$14.00
Stateside Shipwreck
$12.00
Strawberry margarita
$12.00
Sweet Ol' Fashion
$14.00
Tequila sunrise
$10.00
Titos Bloody Mary
$12.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Vesper
$14.00
Vodka Martini
$16.00
White Russian
$10.00
N/A Beverage
7-Up
$3.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Arnold Plamer
$4.00
Cappucino
$6.00
Club Soda
Coffee
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
DBL Espresso
$8.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Espresso
$5.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Lg Pellegrino BTL
$6.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Panna BTL
$6.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Small Panna
$4.00
So Pellegrino Btl
$4.00
Tomato Juice
$4.00
Tonic
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Gallery
