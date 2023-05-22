Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sior ATL

review star

No reviews yet

1977 N Park PL SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

Sior ATL Brunch

Sweets

Toffee Butter Cake

$10.00

Salads

Trust Account-Kale Salad

$12.00

Acai Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Rich & Fit Strawberry Field

$12.00

Brunch Entrees

Seafood & Cajun Grits

Be Your Own Boss-Pineapple Bowl

$25.00

Baby Boss

$25.00Out of stock

Boss Lady

$25.00Out of stock

Buy The Block

$150.00Out of stock

Health is Wealth

$17.00Out of stock

Life Insurance

$23.00Out of stock

Mutal Funds

$29.00

Real Estate W/ Shrimp

$22.00

Real Estate W/Lobster

$35.00

Real Estate W/Salmon

$24.00

Start The Business

$32.00

The Boss

$25.00Out of stock

Real Estate w/ Steak

$27.00

Content is King-2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes w/ Dijon Mustard Sauce

$37.00

Veggie Rice Bowl

$22.00

TarTare

$32.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese w/side of Fries

Waffle

Appetizers

Sior Wings

$16.00

Secret to Sucess-Buffalo Seafood Spinach Dip

$17.00

Millionaire Mindset

$25.00Out of stock

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Sweet Honey Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Cheese Grits

$6.00

(2) Eggs

$8.00

Mac & cheese

$8.00

Turkey Bacon

$6.00Out of stock

The Boss (Oreo Waffle ONLY)

$12.00

Boss Lady (Pink Velvet Waffle ONLY)

$12.00

Baby Boss (Fruity Pebble Waffle ONLY)

$12.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Catch Flights Not Feelings (5 shots)

$25.00

Champagne Tower (6)

$65.00

First Class

$24.00

From Basic to Boss

$19.00

Living Luxury

$22.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Mimosa Bar (1 bottle of champagne w/ 3 flavors and orange juice)

$100.00

Money In The Bank (Minimum of 2 guests to order this drink)

$33.00

Omni Martini

$20.00

Ride With SiSi (Sidecar)

$23.00

SKY Miles

$19.00

Strictly Business (mushroom)

$25.00

Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Red Wine

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$65.00

White Wine

BTL Chardonnay

$65.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Champagne

GLS House Champange

$8.00

BTL House Champange

$100.00

BTL Moet & Chandon rose

$300.00

Beverages

Sprite

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Ginger ale

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Sparkling water

$7.00

Botlle Water-fiji

$5.00

Coffee Omni Latte

$10.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Mocktails

Reach Your Goals

$20.00

Meet me at the bank

$25.00

Chase your dreams

$17.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come inside and do Business Over Brunch with us!

Location

1977 N Park PL SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Directions

