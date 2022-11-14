- Home
Sip & Bite Diner
5,471 Reviews
$$
2200 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PANCAKES
Dutch Baby
cast iron oven-baked, super fluffly and light specialty pancake!
Cheezy Dutch Baby
cast iron oven-baked, super fluffly and light specialty pancake with ham & cheddar jack!
Original Buttermilk Pancakes
three golden & fluffy pancakes.
Short Stack Pancakes
two fluffy pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes
topped with fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, & Bananas
Blueberry Pancakes
three golden & fluffy pancakes filled with fresh blueberries
Banana Pancakes
three golden & fluffy pancakes loaded with fresh bananas
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
three golden & fluffy pancakes filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels
Cookies & Cream Pancakes
three golden & fluffy pancakes chock full of America's favorite cookie
Cinna-Bomb Pancakes
filled with cinnamon swirl filling, topped with cream cheese icing
Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes
Tall Stack of fluffy pancakes with fresh strawberries, glaze, & topped with our homemade creamy whipped topping!
Sweet Potato Pancakes
topped with candied pecans & salted caramel sauce
FRENCH TOAST
Original French Toast
oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard
Short Stack French Toast
a slice of our original Pullman’s bread dipped in our secret custard
Fresh Fruit French Toast
oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard topped with fresh berries & bananas
Pecan & Caramel French Toast
oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard topped with candied pecans & salted caramel sauce
Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
homemade filling; topped with strawberry preserves
Fruity Cereal & Berry Stuffed French Toast
cream cheese filled with fresh berries; coated in fruity cereal
Michael Phelps Nutella French Toast
stuffed with Nutella; topped with fresh fruit and chocolate sauce
PB & J Stuffed French Toast
filled with peanut butter spread & seasonal preserves
Monte Cristo
stuffed with country ham, turkey, & cheddar jack; topped with fresh berries & melba sauce
WAFFLES
Mini Waffles
four signature golden waffles
Short Stack of Mini Waffles
two mini waffles
Chicken & Waffles
four mini waffles & two chicken tenders; side of sausage gravy or melba sauce
Fresh Fruit Mini Waffles
signature mini waffles topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, & bananas
Blueberry Waffles
Four signature golden waffles filled & topped with fresh blueberries
Fruity Pebbles Mini Waffles
four signature golden waffles topped with fruity pebbles cereal & fresh berries
Chocolate Chip Mini Waffles
signature mini waffles filled with semi-sweet chocolate chips
Cookies & Cream Waffles
signature mini waffles filled with Oreo cookie crumbles
Sweet Waffle Heaven
topped with Nutella, fresh fruit, semi-sweet chocolate chips; chocolate sauce, homemade whipped cream
BREAKFAST SAMMIES
The Eastern Shore
one of America’s best breakfast sammies with a legendary crab cake, bacon & scrambled egg; brioche - homefries
Diner Breakfast Sammie
scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries
Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries
Breakfast Burger Sammie
8oz black Angus burger, over easy egg, bacon, cheddar jack; brioche - homefries
Beyond Meatless Burger Sammie
Philly Steak Morning Sammie
sliced ribeye, over easy egg, American cheese; bagel -homefries
Hangover Helper
over easy egg, bacon, avo, homefries, cheddar jack, sriracha; brioche - homefries
B.A.L.T
over easy egg, bacon, avo, lettuce, tomato; toast - homefries
AM Grilled Cheese
fried egg choice of breakfast meat, American cheese; toast - homefries
Breakfast Quesadilla
scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, tomato, onion, peppers, cheddar jack; tortilla -homefries
Real Burrito
scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar jack, tortilla
Amigo Burrito
scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack; tortilla - homefries
Veggie Burrito
scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, mushroom, peppers, American cheese; tortilla - homefries
L.O.X.
smoked salmon, greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, cream cheese, capers; bagel - homefries
BEC Sammie
egg over easy, bacon, cheddar jack, cream cheese; bagel - homefries
SIGNATURE OMELETTES
Crab Cake Omelette
since 1948 legendary crab cake, American cheese; toast - homefries
Sip & Bite Omelette
ham, sausage, bacon, tomato, onion, peppers, feta; pita - homefries
Santorini Omelette
spinach, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, feta; pita - homefries
Great Western Omelette
ham, tomato, onion, peppers, American cheese; toast - homefries
Brotherly Love Omelette
rib eye, tomato, onion, peppers, provolone; toast - homefries
Carne Omelette
sausage, ham, bacon, chorizo, cheddar jack; toast - homefries.
Tex-Mex
sausage, ham, bacon, chorizo, cheddar jack; toast - homefries
The Hippie
tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, vegan cheese; toast - homefries
Sunrise
bacon, avo, cheddar jack; toast - homefries
Hercules Omelette
lamb gyro, tomato, onion, feta; pita - homefries
Italian Job
sausage, peppers, mushroom, provolone; toast - homefries
Sky Is The Limit - Make Your Own
Sky is the limit, make it your own!
The Leprechaun
corned beef hash, cheddar jack; toast
EGG WHITE OMELETTES
Lean & Mean Omelette
four egg whites, broccoli, spinach, mushroom, vegan cheese; multigrain toast - greens with homemade fruit vinaigrette
Energy
tomato, avocado, cheddar jack
Powerhouse Omelette
four egg whites, chicken, avo, spinach, cheddar jack ; multigrain toast - greens with homemade fruit vinaigrette
Cross Fit Omelette
four egg whites, turkey, broccoli, tomato, Swiss; multigrain toast - greens with homemade fruit vinaigrette
Olympic God Omelette
four egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, olives, feta
Roma
sausage, mushroom, red peppers, provolone.
BREAKFAST BOWLS
Early Bird Breakfast Bowl
signature home fries topped w/ sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, chopped bacon
Meat Party Breakfast Bowl
chorizo- homefries topped w/sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, cheddar jack
Apollo Breakfast Bowl
signature homefries, scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, spinach, feta
Philly Sunrise Bowl
signature homefries, eggs over easy, chopped ribeye, mushroom, provolone
Country Scramble Bowl
corned beef hash - homefries, scrambled eggs, peppers, onion, ham, bacon, cheddar jack
BREAKFAST COMBOS
Classic Diner Breakfast Platter
two eggs cooked to order, homefries; toast
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits & Eggs
two eggs cooked to order, creamy southern sausage gravy over biscuits - homefries
Country Fried Chicken Gravy & Eggs
two eggs cooked to order, two chicken tenders over biscuits; topped with sausage gravy - homefries
Creamed Chipped Beef & Eggs
two eggs cooked to order, creamy milk gravy & sliced beef over toast - homefries
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
two eggs cooked to order, the popular diner staple of diced beef & potato hash; toast - homefries
NY Strip Steak Breakfast Combo
two eggs cooked to order, 10oz USDA choice strip steak; toast - homefries
Crab Cake & Eggs Breakfast Combo
two eggs cooked to order, 10oz USDA choice strip steak; toast - homefries
Salmon & Eggs Breakfast Combo
two eggs cooked to order, Norwegian smoked salmon; toast - homefries
Spanakopita & Eggs Breakfast Combo
two eggs cooked to order, the vegetarian Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives special; toast - homefries
EGGSCLUSIVE COMBOS
B-More Breakfast Platter
choice of pancakes, French toast or waffles, two eggs cooked to order, & choice of breakfast meat
Real & Good Breakfast Combo
short stacks of pancakes & waffles, ham, two slices of bacon, one sausage patty; side of homefries-
Farmhouse Eggsclusive Combo
two eggs cooked to order, pancake and French toast short stacks, turkey sausage and turkey bacon
ALL ABOUT THE BENNY$ BABY
Chesapeake Benedict
two crab cakes, two poached eggs, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce; side of legendary homefries!
Original Benedict
hand carved country ham, two poached eggs, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce; side of legendary homefries!
Nova Scotia Benedict
smoked salmon, two poached eggs, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce; side of legendary homefries!
Cali Love Benedict
avo & tomato, two poached eggs, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce; side of legendary homefries!
BREAKFAST SIDES
Home Fries
Chorizo Homefries
Egg Cooked to Order
Cheese Grits
Grits
Fresh Fruit Cup with Bananas & Berries
Greek Yogurt with Fresh Fruit & Honey
With fresh fruit and organic honey.
Sausage Gravy Side
Corned Beef Hash Side
Chipped Beef Side
Bacon Side
Sausage Patties Side
Country Ham Side
Scrapple Side
Turkey Bacon Side
Turkey Sausage Links Side
Veggie Sausage Side
Buttermilk Biscuit
Bagel
Toast
English Muffin
Buttermilk Biscuit
SANDWICHES
Cheeseburger
8oz. Angus beef burger, choice of cheese & toppings - brioche -potato chips
Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz. burger, bacon, choice of cheese and toppings - brioche - potato chips
Greek Burger
8oz. Angus Beef, imported feta, Kalamata olives, sautéed spinach, tomato, red onion, topped with the bst homemade tztatziki sauce in Bmore! - brioche
Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz burger, house smoked bbq sauce, cheddar & choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips
Beyond Meatless Burger
plant based protein burger, vegan cheese; choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips
Spicy SW Black Bean Burger
veggies & beans, chipotle peppers, adobo, lettuce, tomato, ranch; brioche
CrabCake Sandwich
it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite! order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche
Blackened Tuna
cajun herbed tuna steak, lettuce, tomato, peppered mayo; brioche
Fresh Cod
fish filet, American, tartar; brioche
Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich
corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian dressing; Rye toast - potato chips
BMore Fried Chicken Sandwich
herb & buttermilk marinated fried chicken, choice of cheese and toppings, 2200 special sauce; brioche
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
herb & olive oil marinated chicken, chic of cheese and toppings; brioche
Fiesty Bird
grilled chicken, spicy feta spread, lettuce, tomato, cucumber; pita
Chicken Quesadilla
chicken, tomato, onion, cheddar jack; tortilla - potato chips
Country Bird
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack, ranch; grilled sourdough
Turkey Rachel
real turkey, slaw, Swiss, Russian dressing; Rye toast - potato chips
Turkey Farmer
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing; brioche
Turkey Avo
turkey, avocado spread, tomato, cheddar jack, Russian dressing; sourdough
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese; toast -potato chips
Turkey & Ham
turkey, virginia ham, honey mustard, swiss; multi grain
Falafel Pita Wrap
chickpea fritters, hummus, greens, tomato, onion, cucumber; pita - potato chips
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
cajun herbed grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing; tortilla
Raven Wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado; tortilla - potato chips
BLT Classic
bacon, lettuce, tomato; toast - potato chips
All- American Grilled Cheese
American cheese classic sandwich; toast - potato chips
SUBMARINES
Cheesesteak Sub
sliced ribeye, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips
Sip & Bite Super Cheesesteak
double portion sliced ribeye meat, extra cheese, your choice of toppings - potato chips
Green Submarine
plant based shredded beef, choice of cheese and toppings
Italian Cheesesteak
sliced ribeye, onion, peppers, mushroom, provolone, marinara- potato chips
Greek Cheesesteak
sliced ribeye, olives, pepperoncini, feta
Chicken Cheesesteak
chicken, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips
Shrimp Cheesesteak
sautéed shrimp, sliced ribeye, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips
Chicken & Shrimp Cheesesteak
chicken & shrimp, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips
Meat Lovers Cheesesteak
sliced ribeye, ham, bacon, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips
Good Chicken Sub
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Italian meatballs, provolone, homemade marinara - potato chips
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
fried buttermilk chicken, provolone, homemade marinara - potato chips
Cheesy Fried Fish
fried cod, American cheese, sautéed onion, tartar
GREEK GYROS & COMBO PLATTERS
Lamb Gyro
lamb, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served w/ fries
Chicken Gyro
chicken, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served w/ fries
Lamb & Chicken Gyro
lamb & chicken, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served w/ fries
Pork Gyro
pork, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served with fries
Sofia's Spanakopita Platter
baby spinach, feta, blended cheeses, phyllo dough, side of tzatziki, Greek salad
Parthenon Platter
chicken souvlaki skewer, hand- carved lamb gyro, Greek salad, homemade tzatziki sauce, French fries and pita.
Spartan Platter
Chicken souvlaki skewers, Greek salad, homemade tzatziki sauce, French fries and pita.
Zeus Platter
lamb gyro, Greek salad, tztatziki, fries, & pita
Tour of Greece Platter
chicken souvlaki skewer, hand-carved lamb gyro, half a spanakopita, homemade tzatziki sauce, feta fries and pita.
CRABCAKE ENTREES
Single CrabCake Platter
crab cake, one side and choice of soup or side salad.
Double CrabCake Platter
(2) crab cakes, one side and a choice of soup or side salad
CrabCake & Shrimp Platter
a legendary crab cake & three golden fried shrimp, one side and a soup or side salad
CrabCake & Spanakopita Platter
two Triple D favorites w/ a legendary crab cake & Sofia’s spanakopita, choice of side and soup or salad
ENTREES
Chicken Chesapeake
a broiled chicken filet & a legendary crab cake; topped w/ imperial sauce - one side and soup or salad
Fried Shrimp Platter
a broiled chicken filet & a legendary crab cake; topped w/ imperial sauce - one side and soup or salad
New York Strip Steak
10oz USDA choice strip seasoned & cooked to order- one side and a a soup or salad
Chopped Steak
hand-crafted ground beef steak, sautéed onions; homemade beef gravy - one side and a choice of soup or salad
Old Fashioned Meat Loaf
Homemade diner classic since 1948 topped with gravy - one side and a choice of soup or salad
Open Face Hot Turkey
In house roasted turkey, white bread, homemade gravy, choice of one side, and a soup or salad
Fish Platter
house breaded USA caught fried cod
BITES
Mini Crab Cake Appetizer
six mini crab cakes served with cocktail or tartar sauce
Spanakopita Bites
served with tzatziki
Chicken Tenders & Fries
served with bbq or honey mustard
Hummus
pita, evoo, kalamata olives
Mozzarella Sticks
served with homemade marinara
Onion Rings
served with ketchup or tzatziki
French Fries
skin on & extra crispy
French Fries & Gravy
topped with homemade beef gravy
Chili Cheese Fries
topped with homemade beef chili & cheddar jack cheese
Honey Feta Fries
imported feta cheese
SOUPS
MD Vegetable Crab Soup
our great state's signature soup
Cream of Crab Soup
the Chesapeake Bay special with old bay seasoning
MD Blend
perfect blend of MD Crab & Cream of Crab soups
Chicken Avgolemono Soup
delicious Greek soup with chicken, orzo pasta, & fresh lemon
Chili & Cheese
homemade slow cooked beef chili & beans; cheddar jack
SALADS
Greek Salad
greens, feta, olives, peppers, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini; Greek dressing ADD: chicken or lamb gyro for $5
Hail Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, feta & parm ADD: chicken or lamb gyro for $5
Chef Salad
turkey, ham, provolone & cheddar; choice of dressing
Spinach Strawberry Salad
baby spinach, strawberry, candied pecans; homemade fruit vinaigrette ADD: chicken or lamb gyro $5
SIDES
DESSERTS
Homemade Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Baklava Cheesecake
Creamy Cheese cake paired with Baklava! Chef Ntino put extra love into this homemade deliciousness!!!
Rice Pudding
Toasted Almond Cream Cake
A classic Italian cake, reminiscent of everyones favorite Almond Ice Cream Bar!
COFFEES, HOT TEAS & HOT CHOCOLATES
SODAS & ICED TEAS
FLAVORED ICED TEAS
SPECIALTY LEMONADES
BEER ON DRAFT
