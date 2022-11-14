Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean

Sip & Bite Diner

5,471 Reviews

$$

2200 Boston St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Avgolemono Soup
BLT Classic
Hangover Helper

PANCAKES

Fluffy Stack of three buttermilk pancakes! Served with whipped butter & warm syrup!

Dutch Baby

$9.95

cast iron oven-baked, super fluffly and light specialty pancake!

Cheezy Dutch Baby

$10.95

cast iron oven-baked, super fluffly and light specialty pancake with ham & cheddar jack!

Original Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.95

three golden & fluffy pancakes.

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.95

two fluffy pancakes

Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$11.95

topped with fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, & Bananas

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.95

three golden & fluffy pancakes filled with fresh blueberries

Banana Pancakes

$10.95

three golden & fluffy pancakes loaded with fresh bananas

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.95

three golden & fluffy pancakes filled with semi-sweet chocolate morsels

Cookies & Cream Pancakes

$11.95

three golden & fluffy pancakes chock full of America's favorite cookie

Cinna-Bomb Pancakes

$11.95

filled with cinnamon swirl filling, topped with cream cheese icing

Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

$11.95

Tall Stack of fluffy pancakes with fresh strawberries, glaze, & topped with our homemade creamy whipped topping!

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$12.95

topped with candied pecans & salted caramel sauce

FRENCH TOAST

oven-baked Pullman’s bread hand-dipped in our signature custard; served with whipped butter & warm syrup

Original French Toast

$9.95

oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard

Short Stack French Toast

$6.25

a slice of our original Pullman’s bread dipped in our secret custard

Fresh Fruit French Toast

$10.95

oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard topped with fresh berries & bananas

Pecan & Caramel French Toast

$10.95

oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard topped with candied pecans & salted caramel sauce

Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

homemade filling; topped with strawberry preserves

Fruity Cereal & Berry Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

cream cheese filled with fresh berries; coated in fruity cereal

Michael Phelps Nutella French Toast

$11.95

stuffed with Nutella; topped with fresh fruit and chocolate sauce

PB & J Stuffed French Toast

$10.95

filled with peanut butter spread & seasonal preserves

Monte Cristo

$12.95

stuffed with country ham, turkey, & cheddar jack; topped with fresh berries & melba sauce

WAFFLES

four signature golden waffles

Mini Waffles

$9.95

four signature golden waffles

Short Stack of Mini Waffles

$6.25

two mini waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

four mini waffles & two chicken tenders; side of sausage gravy or melba sauce

Fresh Fruit Mini Waffles

$10.95

signature mini waffles topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, & bananas

Blueberry Waffles

$11.95

Four signature golden waffles filled & topped with fresh blueberries

Fruity Pebbles Mini Waffles

$11.95

four signature golden waffles topped with fruity pebbles cereal & fresh berries

Chocolate Chip Mini Waffles

$12.95

signature mini waffles filled with semi-sweet chocolate chips

Cookies & Cream Waffles

$12.95

signature mini waffles filled with Oreo cookie crumbles

Sweet Waffle Heaven

$13.95

topped with Nutella, fresh fruit, semi-sweet chocolate chips; chocolate sauce, homemade whipped cream

BREAKFAST SAMMIES

served with our legendary home fries! sub mixed greens for $2

The Eastern Shore

$15.95

one of America’s best breakfast sammies with a legendary crab cake, bacon & scrambled egg; brioche - homefries

Diner Breakfast Sammie

$9.95

scrambled eggs, American cheese, & choice of meat; toast - homefries

Chicken Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

crispy chicken, scrambled eggs, cheddar, biscuit, melba - homefries

Breakfast Burger Sammie

$12.95

8oz black Angus burger, over easy egg, bacon, cheddar jack; brioche - homefries

Beyond Meatless Burger Sammie

$12.95

Philly Steak Morning Sammie

$12.95

sliced ribeye, over easy egg, American cheese; bagel -homefries

Hangover Helper

$10.95

over easy egg, bacon, avo, homefries, cheddar jack, sriracha; brioche - homefries

B.A.L.T

$9.95

over easy egg, bacon, avo, lettuce, tomato; toast - homefries

AM Grilled Cheese

$8.95

fried egg choice of breakfast meat, American cheese; toast - homefries

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, tomato, onion, peppers, cheddar jack; tortilla -homefries

Real Burrito

$11.95

scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, cheddar jack, tortilla

Amigo Burrito

$11.95

scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack; tortilla - homefries

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, mushroom, peppers, American cheese; tortilla - homefries

L.O.X.

$13.95

smoked salmon, greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, cream cheese, capers; bagel - homefries

BEC Sammie

$10.95

egg over easy, bacon, cheddar jack, cream cheese; bagel - homefries

SIGNATURE OMELETTES

three egg omelettes; served with homefries

Crab Cake Omelette

$23.95

since 1948 legendary crab cake, American cheese; toast - homefries

Sip & Bite Omelette

$13.95

ham, sausage, bacon, tomato, onion, peppers, feta; pita - homefries

Santorini Omelette

$12.95

spinach, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, feta; pita - homefries

Great Western Omelette

$12.95

ham, tomato, onion, peppers, American cheese; toast - homefries

Brotherly Love Omelette

$12.95

rib eye, tomato, onion, peppers, provolone; toast - homefries

Carne Omelette

$11.95

sausage, ham, bacon, chorizo, cheddar jack; toast - homefries.

Tex-Mex

$10.95

sausage, ham, bacon, chorizo, cheddar jack; toast - homefries

The Hippie

$11.95

tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, vegan cheese; toast - homefries

Sunrise

$10.95

bacon, avo, cheddar jack; toast - homefries

Hercules Omelette

$12.95

lamb gyro, tomato, onion, feta; pita - homefries

Italian Job

$11.95

sausage, peppers, mushroom, provolone; toast - homefries

Sky Is The Limit - Make Your Own

$9.00

Sky is the limit, make it your own!

The Leprechaun

$13.95

corned beef hash, cheddar jack; toast

EGG WHITE OMELETTES

four egg white omelettes; served with our legendary home fries

Lean & Mean Omelette

$10.95

four egg whites, broccoli, spinach, mushroom, vegan cheese; multigrain toast - greens with homemade fruit vinaigrette

Energy

$9.95

tomato, avocado, cheddar jack

Powerhouse Omelette

$13.95

four egg whites, chicken, avo, spinach, cheddar jack ; multigrain toast - greens with homemade fruit vinaigrette

Cross Fit Omelette

$12.95

four egg whites, turkey, broccoli, tomato, Swiss; multigrain toast - greens with homemade fruit vinaigrette

Olympic God Omelette

$13.95

four egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, olives, feta

Roma

$11.95

sausage, mushroom, red peppers, provolone.

BREAKFAST BOWLS

Early Bird Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

signature home fries topped w/ sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, chopped bacon

Meat Party Breakfast Bowl

$12.95

chorizo- homefries topped w/sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, cheddar jack

Apollo Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

signature homefries, scrambled eggs, tomato, onion, spinach, feta

Philly Sunrise Bowl

$12.95

signature homefries, eggs over easy, chopped ribeye, mushroom, provolone

Country Scramble Bowl

$12.95

corned beef hash - homefries, scrambled eggs, peppers, onion, ham, bacon, cheddar jack

BREAKFAST COMBOS

serves with two eggs cooked to order; & our signature homefries; choice of toast (Note: top three combos are excluded)

Classic Diner Breakfast Platter

$8.95

two eggs cooked to order, homefries; toast

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits & Eggs

$14.95

two eggs cooked to order, creamy southern sausage gravy over biscuits - homefries

Country Fried Chicken Gravy & Eggs

$14.95

two eggs cooked to order, two chicken tenders over biscuits; topped with sausage gravy - homefries

Creamed Chipped Beef & Eggs

$13.95

two eggs cooked to order, creamy milk gravy & sliced beef over toast - homefries

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.95

two eggs cooked to order, the popular diner staple of diced beef & potato hash; toast - homefries

NY Strip Steak Breakfast Combo

$22.95

two eggs cooked to order, 10oz USDA choice strip steak; toast - homefries

Crab Cake & Eggs Breakfast Combo

$23.95

two eggs cooked to order, 10oz USDA choice strip steak; toast - homefries

Salmon & Eggs Breakfast Combo

$16.95

two eggs cooked to order, Norwegian smoked salmon; toast - homefries

Spanakopita & Eggs Breakfast Combo

$13.95

two eggs cooked to order, the vegetarian Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives special; toast - homefries

EGGSCLUSIVE COMBOS

B-More Breakfast Platter

$11.95

choice of pancakes, French toast or waffles, two eggs cooked to order, & choice of breakfast meat

Real & Good Breakfast Combo

$12.95

short stacks of pancakes & waffles, ham, two slices of bacon, one sausage patty; side of homefries-

Farmhouse Eggsclusive Combo

$12.95

two eggs cooked to order, pancake and French toast short stacks, turkey sausage and turkey bacon

ALL ABOUT THE BENNY$ BABY

Two poached eggs, served on English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, served with our legendary homefries!

Chesapeake Benedict

$26.95

two crab cakes, two poached eggs, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce; side of legendary homefries!

Original Benedict

$12.95

hand carved country ham, two poached eggs, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce; side of legendary homefries!

Nova Scotia Benedict

$15.95

smoked salmon, two poached eggs, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce; side of legendary homefries!

Cali Love Benedict

$11.95

avo & tomato, two poached eggs, on an English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce; side of legendary homefries!

BREAKFAST SIDES

Home Fries

$4.95

Chorizo Homefries

$5.25

Egg Cooked to Order

$2.25

Cheese Grits

$4.50

Grits

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Cup with Bananas & Berries

$4.75

Greek Yogurt with Fresh Fruit & Honey

$4.95

With fresh fruit and organic honey.

Sausage Gravy Side

$5.25

Corned Beef Hash Side

$5.25

Chipped Beef Side

$5.25

Bacon Side

$4.25

Sausage Patties Side

$4.25

Country Ham Side

$4.25

Scrapple Side

$4.25

Turkey Bacon Side

$4.75

Turkey Sausage Links Side

$4.75

Veggie Sausage Side

$4.75

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

Bagel

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.25

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.31

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

$11.95

8oz. Angus beef burger, choice of cheese & toppings - brioche -potato chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

8oz. burger, bacon, choice of cheese and toppings - brioche - potato chips

Greek Burger

$12.95

8oz. Angus Beef, imported feta, Kalamata olives, sautéed spinach, tomato, red onion, topped with the bst homemade tztatziki sauce in Bmore! - brioche

Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

8oz burger, house smoked bbq sauce, cheddar & choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips

Beyond Meatless Burger

$13.95

plant based protein burger, vegan cheese; choice of toppings; brioche - potato chips

Spicy SW Black Bean Burger

$12.95

veggies & beans, chipotle peppers, adobo, lettuce, tomato, ranch; brioche

CrabCake Sandwich

$26.95

it’s legendary! Guy Fieri’s favorite! order it grilled, broiled, or deep fried; brioche

Blackened Tuna

$14.95

cajun herbed tuna steak, lettuce, tomato, peppered mayo; brioche

Fresh Cod

$11.95

fish filet, American, tartar; brioche

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian dressing; Rye toast - potato chips

BMore Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

herb & buttermilk marinated fried chicken, choice of cheese and toppings, 2200 special sauce; brioche

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

herb & olive oil marinated chicken, chic of cheese and toppings; brioche

Fiesty Bird

$12.95

grilled chicken, spicy feta spread, lettuce, tomato, cucumber; pita

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

chicken, tomato, onion, cheddar jack; tortilla - potato chips

Country Bird

$13.95

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar jack, ranch; grilled sourdough

Turkey Rachel

$11.95

real turkey, slaw, Swiss, Russian dressing; Rye toast - potato chips

Turkey Farmer

$13.95

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing; brioche

Turkey Avo

$13.95

turkey, avocado spread, tomato, cheddar jack, Russian dressing; sourdough

Turkey Club

$12.95

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese; toast -potato chips

Turkey & Ham

$12.95

turkey, virginia ham, honey mustard, swiss; multi grain

Falafel Pita Wrap

$10.95

chickpea fritters, hummus, greens, tomato, onion, cucumber; pita - potato chips

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

cajun herbed grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing; tortilla

Raven Wrap

$14.95

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado; tortilla - potato chips

BLT Classic

$9.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato; toast - potato chips

All- American Grilled Cheese

$8.95

American cheese classic sandwich; toast - potato chips

SUBMARINES

Cheesesteak Sub

$11.95

sliced ribeye, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips

Sip & Bite Super Cheesesteak

$14.95

double portion sliced ribeye meat, extra cheese, your choice of toppings - potato chips

Green Submarine

$12.95

plant based shredded beef, choice of cheese and toppings

Italian Cheesesteak

$12.95

sliced ribeye, onion, peppers, mushroom, provolone, marinara- potato chips

Greek Cheesesteak

$12.95

sliced ribeye, olives, pepperoncini, feta

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.50

chicken, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips

Shrimp Cheesesteak

$14.95

sautéed shrimp, sliced ribeye, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips

Chicken & Shrimp Cheesesteak

$15.95

chicken & shrimp, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips

Meat Lovers Cheesesteak

$13.95

sliced ribeye, ham, bacon, choice of cheese & toppings - potato chips

Good Chicken Sub

$11.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$12.95

Italian meatballs, provolone, homemade marinara - potato chips

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

fried buttermilk chicken, provolone, homemade marinara - potato chips

Cheesy Fried Fish

$12.95

fried cod, American cheese, sautéed onion, tartar

GREEK GYROS & COMBO PLATTERS

Lamb Gyro

$13.95

lamb, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served w/ fries

Chicken Gyro

$13.95

chicken, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served w/ fries

Lamb & Chicken Gyro

$14.95

lamb & chicken, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served w/ fries

Pork Gyro

$13.95

pork, tzatziki, tomato, red onion, feta, pita; served with fries

Sofia's Spanakopita Platter

$15.95

baby spinach, feta, blended cheeses, phyllo dough, side of tzatziki, Greek salad

Parthenon Platter

$17.95

chicken souvlaki skewer, hand- carved lamb gyro, Greek salad, homemade tzatziki sauce, French fries and pita.

Spartan Platter

$16.95

Chicken souvlaki skewers, Greek salad, homemade tzatziki sauce, French fries and pita.

Zeus Platter

$16.95

lamb gyro, Greek salad, tztatziki, fries, & pita

Tour of Greece Platter

$19.95

chicken souvlaki skewer, hand-carved lamb gyro, half a spanakopita, homemade tzatziki sauce, feta fries and pita.

CRABCAKE ENTREES

6oz. crab cake, 3 jumbo fried shrimp, fried filet of flounder and calamari

Single CrabCake Platter

$27.95

crab cake, one side and choice of soup or side salad.

Double CrabCake Platter

$47.95

(2) crab cakes, one side and a choice of soup or side salad

CrabCake & Shrimp Platter

$33.95

a legendary crab cake & three golden fried shrimp, one side and a soup or side salad

CrabCake & Spanakopita Platter

$31.95

two Triple D favorites w/ a legendary crab cake & Sofia’s spanakopita, choice of side and soup or salad

ENTREES

Chicken Chesapeake

$34.95

a broiled chicken filet & a legendary crab cake; topped w/ imperial sauce - one side and soup or salad

Fried Shrimp Platter

$24.95

a broiled chicken filet & a legendary crab cake; topped w/ imperial sauce - one side and soup or salad

New York Strip Steak

$22.95

10oz USDA choice strip seasoned & cooked to order- one side and a a soup or salad

Chopped Steak

$16.95

hand-crafted ground beef steak, sautéed onions; homemade beef gravy - one side and a choice of soup or salad

Old Fashioned Meat Loaf

$14.95

Homemade diner classic since 1948 topped with gravy - one side and a choice of soup or salad

Open Face Hot Turkey

$14.95

In house roasted turkey, white bread, homemade gravy, choice of one side, and a soup or salad

Fish Platter

$13.95

house breaded USA caught fried cod

BITES

Mini Crab Cake Appetizer

$29.95

six mini crab cakes served with cocktail or tartar sauce

Spanakopita Bites

$9.95

served with tzatziki

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.95

served with bbq or honey mustard

Hummus

$7.95

pita, evoo, kalamata olives

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

served with homemade marinara

Onion Rings

$5.95

served with ketchup or tzatziki

French Fries

$3.50

skin on & extra crispy

French Fries & Gravy

$5.50

topped with homemade beef gravy

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

topped with homemade beef chili & cheddar jack cheese

Honey Feta Fries

$5.50

imported feta cheese

SOUPS

MD Vegetable Crab Soup

$6.95

our great state's signature soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$8.50

the Chesapeake Bay special with old bay seasoning

MD Blend

$7.50

perfect blend of MD Crab & Cream of Crab soups

Chicken Avgolemono Soup

$5.50

delicious Greek soup with chicken, orzo pasta, & fresh lemon

Chili & Cheese

$5.95

homemade slow cooked beef chili & beans; cheddar jack

SALADS

Greek Salad

$9.50

greens, feta, olives, peppers, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini; Greek dressing ADD: chicken or lamb gyro for $5

Hail Caesar Salad

$9.50

romaine, croutons, feta & parm ADD: chicken or lamb gyro for $5

Chef Salad

$10.50

turkey, ham, provolone & cheddar; choice of dressing

Spinach Strawberry Salad

$9.50

baby spinach, strawberry, candied pecans; homemade fruit vinaigrette ADD: chicken or lamb gyro $5

SIDES

Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Stewed Green Beans

$3.95

Salad

$4.50

French Fries

$3.95

Apple Sauce

$3.95

Pickled Beets

$3.95

Cole Slaw

$3.95

DESSERTS

Homemade Cheesecake

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.50

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.95

Creamy Cheese cake paired with Baklava! Chef Ntino put extra love into this homemade deliciousness!!!

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Toasted Almond Cream Cake

$5.95

A classic Italian cake, reminiscent of everyones favorite Almond Ice Cream Bar!

COFFEES, HOT TEAS & HOT CHOCOLATES

House Blend Coffee

$2.95

Specialty house blend caffeinated coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

French Vanilla Coffee

$3.50

Hazelnut Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Iced Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95

Green Tea

$3.25

Black Tea

$3.25

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Praline Hot Chocolate

$3.75

JUICES

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

SODAS & ICED TEAS

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$3.25

Fresh Brewed Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer (Half/Half)

$3.25

FLAVORED ICED TEAS

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Peach Tea

$3.95

Mango Tea

$3.95

Strawberry Tea

$3.95

Passionfruit Tea

$3.95

SPECIALTY LEMONADES

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Peach Lemonade

$3.95

Mango Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.95

BEER ON DRAFT

Natty Boh

$3.50

Ressurection

$3.95

Flying Dog

$3.95

Monument City

$3.95

Jailbreak

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

COCKTAILS

Mimosa

$7.95

Berry Mimosa

$7.95

Pineapple Mimosa

$7.95

Bellini

$7.95

Bloody Mary

$8.50

WINE

Bianco

$7.50

Rosso

$7.50

MERCH

COFFEE MUG

$19.95

